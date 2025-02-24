Twin B Joe Fresh is harness racing’s Horse of the Year

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Twin B Joe Fresh, a female pacer who went 10-for-10 in stakes and invitational finals last year, was named harness racing’s 2024 Horse of the Year at the U.S. Harness Writers Association Dan Patch Awards banquet on Sunday. She is owned by trainer Chris Ryder, driver Dexter Dunn, Peter Trebotica and Barry Spak. She is the first Horse of the Year for Ryder and the second for Dunn, who on Sunday was honored as Driver of the Year. Five-year-old mare Jiggy Jog S was named Trotter of the Year. Other honorees included Trainer of the Year Noel Daley, Owner of the Year Burke Racing/Weaver Bruscemi and Rising Star Brett Beckwith.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.