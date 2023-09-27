Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup-West def. Win-E-Mac, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12
Adrian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19
Albany def. Foley, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20
Alden-Conger def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-8, 25-8, 25-8
Annandale def. Litchfield, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19
BGMR def. Lake of the Woods, 25-18, 25-22, 11-25, 25-23
BOLD def. Benson, 25-5, 25-21, 25-10
Bagley def. Climax-Fisher, 25-21, 18-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-9
Bemidji def. Pine River-Backus, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18
Big Lake def. St. Francis, 25-17, 24-26, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10
Blackduck def. Northland, 3-0
Brandon-Evansville def. Rothsay, 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Menahga, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Wabasso, 25-16, 27-25, 25-15
Buffalo def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14
Byron def. Rochester Lourdes, 29-27, 25-22, 25-9
Canby def. MACCRAY, 25-19, 25-14, 26-28, 25-23
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20
Chatfield def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
Cleveland def. Martin County West, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18
Cloquet def. Esko, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18
Columbia Heights def. Brooklyn Center, 3-0
Concordia Academy def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20
Deer River def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-13, 25-17, 22-25, 20-25, 15-13
Detroit Lakes def. East Grand Forks, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Perham, 25-23, 18-25, 25-9, 25-21
Dover-Eyota def. Blooming Prairie, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22
Duluth East def. Greenway, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19
Eagan def. Apple Valley, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Osakis, 25-11, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15
Edina def. Eden Prairie, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
Ely def. Duluth Marshall, 30-28, 25-9, 25-12
Fergus Falls def. Brainerd, 25-19, 27-25, 25-23
Fertile-Beltrami def. NCEUH, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-15
Fillmore Central def. La Crescent, 25-22, 25-10, 20-25, 25-11
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. New London-Spicer, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19
Goodhue def. Lake City, 25-16, 30-28, 25-23
Grand Rapids def. Proctor, 25-8, 25-19, 25-20
Hawley def. Crookston, 25-7, 25-2, 25-9
Henning def. Barnesville, 25-21, 26-24, 25-22
Heritage Christian Academy def. North Lakes Academy, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11
Hermantown def. Rock Ridge, 25-10, 23-25, 25-10, 25-16
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
Hillcrest Lutheran def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17
Hinckley-Finlayson def. Pine City, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25
Hmong Academy def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13
Holdingford def. Pierz, 25-18, 25-21, 21-25, 25-13
Holy Angels def. DeLaSalle, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13
Holy Family Catholic def. Mound Westonka, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9
Jordan def. Hutchinson, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-23, 25-15, 25-15
Kittson County Central def. Northern Freeze, 27-25, 25-16, 25-17
Lakeville North def. Burnsville, 25-13, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20
Lakeville South def. Farmington, 25-16, 25-6, 25-23
Liberty Classical def. Avail Academy, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22
Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-4, 25-9
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-19, 12-25, 25-23, 26-24
Mankato East def. Owatonna, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 16-25, 15-9
Maple Grove def. Osseo, 25-16, 25-14, 26-24
Maple Lake def. Swanville, 25-14, 25-19, 25-11
Maple River def. St. Clair, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18
Marshall def. Mankato West, 25-15, 25-7, 25-18
Math and Science Academy def. Twin Cities Academy
Mayer-Lutheran def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15
Mesabi East def. Chisholm, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18
Milaca def. Aitkin, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17
Mille Lacs Co-op def. Braham, 26-28, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19
Minneota def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. New Ulm Cathedral, 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 31-29, 15-11
Minnewaska def. Montevideo, 25-6, 25-9, 25-12
Moorhead def. Alexandria, 25-20, 13-25, 25-21, 13-25, 15-12
Moose Lake/Willow River def. McGregor, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12
Mounds View def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-15, 25-22, 25-18
Murray County Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15
Nevis def. Sebeka, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10
New Prague def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-8
New Ulm def. Blue Earth Area, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22
North Branch def. Cambridge-Isanti, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16
North Woods def. Cook County, 25-8, 25-16, 25-14
Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-16, 25-9, 25-10
Ogilvie def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-9, 25-11, 25-19
Ortonville def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-21, 13-25, 25-20, 17-25, 16-14
Park Christian def. Fosston, 25-20, 25-20, 27-25
Parkers Prairie def. Hancock, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Prior Lake def. East View, 28-26, 25-21, 25-22
Red Lake Falls def. Red Lake County, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-8
Redwood Valley def. Pipestone, 25-9, 25-21, 25-9
Renville County West def. Lakeview, 25-22, 25-7, 26-24
Richfield def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15, 27-25
Rochester Century def. Albert Lea, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18
Rochester Mayo def. Austin, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17
Rockford def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24
Rocori def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 15-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 18-16
Rosemount def. Shakopee, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
Royalton def. Upsala, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14
Rush City def. East Central, 25-9, 25-10, 25-8
Rushford-Peterson def. Lanesboro, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-10, 25-14
Sibley East def. Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14
South Ridge def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13
South St. Paul def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-20, 27-25, 17-25, 25-22
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Chanhassen, 25-19, 25-20, 28-26
Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-4, 25-15, 25-19
Spring Lake Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-12, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22
Springfield def. Sleepy Eye, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19
St. Anthony def. Fridley, 3-0
St. Louis Park def. Minneapolis South, 25-16, 25-8, 25-13
St. Michael-Albertville def. Minnetonka, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16
St. Paul Central def. Two Rivers, 26-24, 26-28, 25-14, 25-17
St. Peter def. St. James Area, 25-20, 25-18, 25-7
Staples-Motley def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25
Stewartville def. Pine Island, 25-23, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15
Stillwater def. Roseville, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20
Tartan def. St. Paul Harding, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11
Underwood def. Battle Lake, 25-17, 25-19, 25-8
Verndale def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18
Visitation def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-8
Waseca def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20
Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 19-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 15-11
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
Wayzata def. Champlin Park, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23
West Central def. Melrose, 17-25, 25-8, 25-23, 25-15
Willmar def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14
Zimmerman def. Becker, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Medford, 3-0
