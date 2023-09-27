Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup-West def. Win-E-Mac, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12

Adrian def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19

Albany def. Foley, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20

Alden-Conger def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-8, 25-8, 25-8

Annandale def. Litchfield, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19

BGMR def. Lake of the Woods, 25-18, 25-22, 11-25, 25-23

BOLD def. Benson, 25-5, 25-21, 25-10

Bagley def. Climax-Fisher, 25-21, 18-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-9

Bemidji def. Pine River-Backus, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18

Big Lake def. St. Francis, 25-17, 24-26, 17-25, 25-18, 15-10

Blackduck def. Northland, 3-0

Brandon-Evansville def. Rothsay, 25-17, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Menahga, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Wabasso, 25-16, 27-25, 25-15

Buffalo def. Hopkins, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14

Byron def. Rochester Lourdes, 29-27, 25-22, 25-9

Canby def. MACCRAY, 25-19, 25-14, 26-28, 25-23

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20

Chatfield def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

Cleveland def. Martin County West, 25-15, 25-12, 25-18

Cloquet def. Esko, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18

Columbia Heights def. Brooklyn Center, 3-0

Concordia Academy def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-22, 26-24, 25-20

Deer River def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-13, 25-17, 22-25, 20-25, 15-13

Detroit Lakes def. East Grand Forks, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Perham, 25-23, 18-25, 25-9, 25-21

Dover-Eyota def. Blooming Prairie, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-22

Duluth East def. Greenway, 25-15, 25-13, 25-19

Eagan def. Apple Valley, 25-14, 25-12, 25-19

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Osakis, 25-11, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15

Edina def. Eden Prairie, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23

Ely def. Duluth Marshall, 30-28, 25-9, 25-12

Fergus Falls def. Brainerd, 25-19, 27-25, 25-23

Fertile-Beltrami def. NCEUH, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15, 25-15

Fillmore Central def. La Crescent, 25-22, 25-10, 20-25, 25-11

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. New London-Spicer, 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19

Goodhue def. Lake City, 25-16, 30-28, 25-23

Grand Rapids def. Proctor, 25-8, 25-19, 25-20

Hawley def. Crookston, 25-7, 25-2, 25-9

Henning def. Barnesville, 25-21, 26-24, 25-22

Heritage Christian Academy def. North Lakes Academy, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11

Hermantown def. Rock Ridge, 25-10, 23-25, 25-10, 25-16

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

Hinckley-Finlayson def. Pine City, 20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25

Hmong Academy def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13

Holdingford def. Pierz, 25-18, 25-21, 21-25, 25-13

Holy Angels def. DeLaSalle, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13

Holy Family Catholic def. Mound Westonka, 20-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, 15-9

Jordan def. Hutchinson, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-23, 25-15, 25-15

Kittson County Central def. Northern Freeze, 27-25, 25-16, 25-17

Lakeville North def. Burnsville, 25-13, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20

Lakeville South def. Farmington, 25-16, 25-6, 25-23

Liberty Classical def. Avail Academy, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22

Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-8, 25-4, 25-9

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Lake Park-Audubon, 25-19, 12-25, 25-23, 26-24

Mankato East def. Owatonna, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 16-25, 15-9

Maple Grove def. Osseo, 25-16, 25-14, 26-24

Maple Lake def. Swanville, 25-14, 25-19, 25-11

Maple River def. St. Clair, 25-21, 25-11, 25-18

Marshall def. Mankato West, 25-15, 25-7, 25-18

Math and Science Academy def. Twin Cities Academy

Mayer-Lutheran def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15

Mesabi East def. Chisholm, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-18

Milaca def. Aitkin, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17

Mille Lacs Co-op def. Braham, 26-28, 25-13, 25-14, 25-19

Minneota def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. New Ulm Cathedral, 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 31-29, 15-11

Minnewaska def. Montevideo, 25-6, 25-9, 25-12

Moorhead def. Alexandria, 25-20, 13-25, 25-21, 13-25, 15-12

Moose Lake/Willow River def. McGregor, 25-21, 25-16, 25-12

Mounds View def. Park (Cottage Grove), 25-15, 25-22, 25-18

Murray County Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-20, 25-14, 25-15

Nevis def. Sebeka, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10

New Prague def. Kasson-Mantorville, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-8

New Ulm def. Blue Earth Area, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22

North Branch def. Cambridge-Isanti, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

North Woods def. Cook County, 25-8, 25-16, 25-14

Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-16, 25-9, 25-10

Ogilvie def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-9, 25-11, 25-19

Ortonville def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-21, 13-25, 25-20, 17-25, 16-14

Park Christian def. Fosston, 25-20, 25-20, 27-25

Parkers Prairie def. Hancock, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16

Prior Lake def. East View, 28-26, 25-21, 25-22

Red Lake Falls def. Red Lake County, 22-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-8

Redwood Valley def. Pipestone, 25-9, 25-21, 25-9

Renville County West def. Lakeview, 25-22, 25-7, 26-24

Richfield def. Robbinsdale Cooper, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15, 27-25

Rochester Century def. Albert Lea, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18

Rochester Mayo def. Austin, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17

Rockford def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24

Rocori def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 15-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 18-16

Rosemount def. Shakopee, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

Royalton def. Upsala, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14

Rush City def. East Central, 25-9, 25-10, 25-8

Rushford-Peterson def. Lanesboro, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15

Sauk Rapids-Rice def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-10, 25-14

Sibley East def. Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-14

South Ridge def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

South St. Paul def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-20, 27-25, 17-25, 25-22

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Chanhassen, 25-19, 25-20, 28-26

Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-4, 25-15, 25-19

Spring Lake Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-12, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22

Springfield def. Sleepy Eye, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19

St. Anthony def. Fridley, 3-0

St. Louis Park def. Minneapolis South, 25-16, 25-8, 25-13

St. Michael-Albertville def. Minnetonka, 25-14, 25-13, 25-16

St. Paul Central def. Two Rivers, 26-24, 26-28, 25-14, 25-17

St. Peter def. St. James Area, 25-20, 25-18, 25-7

Staples-Motley def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25

Stewartville def. Pine Island, 25-23, 25-13, 19-25, 25-15

Stillwater def. Roseville, 25-19, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20

Tartan def. St. Paul Harding, 25-14, 25-15, 25-11

Underwood def. Battle Lake, 25-17, 25-19, 25-8

Verndale def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18

Visitation def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-20, 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 15-8

Waseca def. Fairmont, 25-12, 25-17, 25-20

Watertown-Mayer def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 19-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-17, 15-11

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21

Wayzata def. Champlin Park, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23

West Central def. Melrose, 17-25, 25-8, 25-23, 25-15

Willmar def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-20, 25-15, 25-14

Zimmerman def. Becker, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Medford, 3-0

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

