Tuesday’s Scores

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 62, Tri-Center, Neola 56

Alburnett 65, East Buchanan, Winthrop 31

Algona 83, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51

Ames 50, Marshalltown 38

Ankeny Centennial 64, Southeast Polk 61

Audubon 62, IKM-Manning 57

Beckman, Dyersville 52, Cascade,Western Dubuque 49

Bellevue 83, Maquoketa 53

Benton Community 87, South Tama County, Tama 65

Bettendorf 74, Clinton 46

Bondurant Farrar 59, North Polk, Alleman 45

Boone 62, Gilbert 57

Carroll 58, Carlisle 51

Cedar Falls 75, Wahlert, Dubuque 36

Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Iowa City West 48

Cedar Rapids, Washington 70, Iowa City High 58

Center Point-Urbana 83, Vinton-Shellsburg 54

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 87, George-Little Rock 41

Chariton 86, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62

Charles City 70, Waukon 40

Cherokee, Washington 75, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 49

Clarke, Osceola 80, Central Decatur, Leon 38

Clear Lake 69, Humboldt 52

Colfax-Mingo 64, Tri-County, Thornburg 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 66, Pella Christian 34

Davenport, North 70, Central Clinton, DeWitt 50

Davenport, West 61, Assumption, Davenport 46

Denison-Schleswig 60, Ballard 43

Des Moines Christian 59, Earlham 49

Des Moines, Lincoln 62, Ottumwa 42

Dubuque, Senior 65, Madison East, Wis. 34

Dunkerton 78, Newman Catholic, Mason City 65

East Mills 60, Sidney 44

Edgewood-Colesburg 47, Springville 45

Eldon Cardinal 69, Seymour 46

Emmetsburg 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 62

Forest City 66, Belmond-Klemme 42

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Eagle Grove 52

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 84, Dike-New Hartford 64

Grand View Christian 59, Aplington-Parkersburg 50

Greene County 81, Saydel 45

Griswold 58, Essex 51

Grundy Center 69, Montezuma 50

H-L-V, Victor 60, Cedar Valley Christian School 26

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 50

Harlan 70, Atlantic 46

Harris-Lake Park 66, Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 40

Hillcrest Academy 78, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27

Hinton 61, Akron-Westfield 51

Indianola 79, Pella 68

Iowa City Liberty High School 79, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 67

Iowa Falls-Alden 60, Webster City 36

Jesup 72, South Hardin 69

Lake Mills 67, North Union 64

Lenox 84, East Union, Afton 42

Linn-Mar, Marion 75, Dubuque, Hempstead 62

Louisa-Muscatine 45, Wapello 35

Lynnville-Sully 73, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 69

MFL-Mar-Mac 75, Central Elkader 39

MOC-Floyd Valley 83, Rock Valley 56

Madrid 79, AC/GC 64

Manson Northwest Webster 84, PAC-LM 68

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, Central City 45

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 80, Fairfield 73, OT

Missouri Valley 68, West Monona 58

Monticello 65, Camanche 23

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 55, Murray 46

Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. def. Hamburg, forfeit

Nevada 77, Perry 46

New London 62, Keokuk 51

North Fayette Valley 70, West Central, Maynard 29

North Linn, Troy Mills 98, Starmont 24

North Mahaska, New Sharon 89, Twin Cedars, Bussey 45

North Scott, Eldridge 69, Muscatine 56

Norwalk 67, Newton 47

OA-BCIG 65, Alta-Aurelia 50

Okoboji, Milford 70, Sheldon 67

PCM, Monroe 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 47

Pleasant Valley 56, Davenport, Central 45

Pleasantville 62, Interstate 35,Truro 45

Red Oak 65, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62

Regina, Iowa City 64, West Liberty 36

Riverside, Oakland 62, Logan-Magnolia 51

Roland-Story, Story City 81, West Marshall, State Center 33

Saint Ansgar 73, Rockford 54

Sioux Center 60, Boyden-Hull 52

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 91, Newell-Fonda 85, OT

Sioux City, East 51, LeMars 30

Sioux City, West 73, Sioux City, North 61

South Central Calhoun 69, East Sac County 64

South O’Brien, Paullina 62, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53

South Winneshiek, Calmar 73, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 40

Southwest Valley 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 48

St. Mary’s, Remsen 63, Trinity Christian High School 25

Sumner-Fredericksburg 71, AGWSR, Ackley 23

Treynor 63, Underwood 56

Tripoli 74, Riceville 62

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 53, Kee, Lansing 42

Unity Christian 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50

Urbandale 59, Ankeny 46

WACO, Wayland 55, Pekin 43

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 78, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50

Waterloo, West 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52

Waukee 73, Valley, West Des Moines 66

Waukee Northwest 83, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 63

Wayne, Corydon 63, Melcher-Dallas 50

West Bend-Mallard 53, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 29

West Branch 67, Tipton 46

West Burlington 76, Burlington 46

West Delaware, Manchester 66, Mount Vernon 55

West Harrison, Mondamin 76, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54

West Sioux 70, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 54

Western Christian 69, Spirit Lake 46

Williamsburg 75, Clear Creek-Amana 48

Wilton 74, Durant-Bennett 48

Winfield-Mount Union 62, Lone Tree 24

Winterset 56, ADM, Adel 55

Woodbine 71, Westwood, Sloan 42

