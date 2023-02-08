Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 62, Tri-Center, Neola 56
Alburnett 65, East Buchanan, Winthrop 31
Algona 83, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51
Ames 50, Marshalltown 38
Ankeny Centennial 64, Southeast Polk 61
Audubon 62, IKM-Manning 57
Beckman, Dyersville 52, Cascade,Western Dubuque 49
Bellevue 83, Maquoketa 53
Benton Community 87, South Tama County, Tama 65
Bettendorf 74, Clinton 46
Bondurant Farrar 59, North Polk, Alleman 45
Boone 62, Gilbert 57
Carroll 58, Carlisle 51
Cedar Falls 75, Wahlert, Dubuque 36
Cedar Rapids Xavier 65, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Iowa City West 48
Cedar Rapids, Washington 70, Iowa City High 58
Center Point-Urbana 83, Vinton-Shellsburg 54
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 87, George-Little Rock 41
Chariton 86, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62
Charles City 70, Waukon 40
Cherokee, Washington 75, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 49
Clarke, Osceola 80, Central Decatur, Leon 38
Clear Lake 69, Humboldt 52
Colfax-Mingo 64, Tri-County, Thornburg 44
Dallas Center-Grimes 66, Pella Christian 34
Davenport, North 70, Central Clinton, DeWitt 50
Davenport, West 61, Assumption, Davenport 46
Denison-Schleswig 60, Ballard 43
Des Moines Christian 59, Earlham 49
Des Moines, Lincoln 62, Ottumwa 42
Dubuque, Senior 65, Madison East, Wis. 34
Dunkerton 78, Newman Catholic, Mason City 65
East Mills 60, Sidney 44
Edgewood-Colesburg 47, Springville 45
Eldon Cardinal 69, Seymour 46
Emmetsburg 65, Estherville Lincoln Central 62
Forest City 66, Belmond-Klemme 42
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Eagle Grove 52
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 84, Dike-New Hartford 64
Grand View Christian 59, Aplington-Parkersburg 50
Greene County 81, Saydel 45
Griswold 58, Essex 51
Grundy Center 69, Montezuma 50
H-L-V, Victor 60, Cedar Valley Christian School 26
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 50
Harlan 70, Atlantic 46
Harris-Lake Park 66, Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 40
Hillcrest Academy 78, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27
Hinton 61, Akron-Westfield 51
Indianola 79, Pella 68
Iowa City Liberty High School 79, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 67
Iowa Falls-Alden 60, Webster City 36
Jesup 72, South Hardin 69
Lake Mills 67, North Union 64
Lenox 84, East Union, Afton 42
Linn-Mar, Marion 75, Dubuque, Hempstead 62
Louisa-Muscatine 45, Wapello 35
Lynnville-Sully 73, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 69
MFL-Mar-Mac 75, Central Elkader 39
MOC-Floyd Valley 83, Rock Valley 56
Madrid 79, AC/GC 64
Manson Northwest Webster 84, PAC-LM 68
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, Central City 45
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 80, Fairfield 73, OT
Missouri Valley 68, West Monona 58
Monticello 65, Camanche 23
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 55, Murray 46
Nebraska City Lourdes, Neb. def. Hamburg, forfeit
Nevada 77, Perry 46
New London 62, Keokuk 51
North Fayette Valley 70, West Central, Maynard 29
North Linn, Troy Mills 98, Starmont 24
North Mahaska, New Sharon 89, Twin Cedars, Bussey 45
North Scott, Eldridge 69, Muscatine 56
Norwalk 67, Newton 47
OA-BCIG 65, Alta-Aurelia 50
Okoboji, Milford 70, Sheldon 67
PCM, Monroe 49, South Hamilton, Jewell 47
Pleasant Valley 56, Davenport, Central 45
Pleasantville 62, Interstate 35,Truro 45
Red Oak 65, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 62
Regina, Iowa City 64, West Liberty 36
Riverside, Oakland 62, Logan-Magnolia 51
Roland-Story, Story City 81, West Marshall, State Center 33
Saint Ansgar 73, Rockford 54
Sioux Center 60, Boyden-Hull 52
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 91, Newell-Fonda 85, OT
Sioux City, East 51, LeMars 30
Sioux City, West 73, Sioux City, North 61
South Central Calhoun 69, East Sac County 64
South O’Brien, Paullina 62, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53
South Winneshiek, Calmar 73, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 40
Southwest Valley 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 48
St. Mary’s, Remsen 63, Trinity Christian High School 25
Sumner-Fredericksburg 71, AGWSR, Ackley 23
Treynor 63, Underwood 56
Tripoli 74, Riceville 62
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 53, Kee, Lansing 42
Unity Christian 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50
Urbandale 59, Ankeny 46
WACO, Wayland 55, Pekin 43
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 78, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50
Waterloo, West 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 52
Waukee 73, Valley, West Des Moines 66
Waukee Northwest 83, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 63
Wayne, Corydon 63, Melcher-Dallas 50
West Bend-Mallard 53, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 29
West Branch 67, Tipton 46
West Burlington 76, Burlington 46
West Delaware, Manchester 66, Mount Vernon 55
West Harrison, Mondamin 76, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 54
West Sioux 70, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 54
Western Christian 69, Spirit Lake 46
Williamsburg 75, Clear Creek-Amana 48
Wilton 74, Durant-Bennett 48
Winfield-Mount Union 62, Lone Tree 24
Winterset 56, ADM, Adel 55
Woodbine 71, Westwood, Sloan 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..