Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mounds Park Academy 34, International School 24
MSHSL Sectionals=
Class AAAA=
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Irondale 36, Mounds View 33
Osseo 60, Champlin Park 57
Park Center 58, Spring Lake Park 48
Class AAA=
Section 5=
First Round=
Zimmerman 71, Big Lake 59
Class AA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Dover-Eyota 55, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 46
Rochester Lourdes 61, Lake City 40
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Fairmont 70, Pipestone 49
Jackson County Central 72, Redwood Valley 56
Minnewaska 59, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 32
New London-Spicer 72, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 27
Section 4=
First Round=
St Paul Academy 61, St. Paul Humboldt 12
Twin Cities Academy 43, Math and Science 17
Section 5=
First Round=
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 65, Metro 37
Section 7=
First Round=
Aitkin 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 55
Barnum 67, International Falls 56
Crosby-Ironton 114, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 25
Duluth Marshall 95, Staples-Motley 37
Esko 51, Two Harbors 31
Mesabi East 50, Pierz 40
Pequot Lakes 67, Pillager 23
Proctor 88, Hinckley-Finlayson 34
Class A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Grand Meadow 60, Houston 25
Spring Grove 65, Lanesboro 57
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Adrian 57, Southwest Minnesota Christian 47
Central Minnesota Christian 55, Lakeview 33
Hills-Beaver Creek 48, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 35
MACCRAY 63, Minneota 62
Section 4=
First Round=
Heritage Christian Academy 65, Lincoln 4
Hope Academy 65, Higher 30
Hope Academy 65, North Lakes Academy 30
Section 5=
First Round=
East Central 67, St John’s 40
Verndale 39, Laporte 30
