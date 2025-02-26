Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mounds Park Academy 34, International School 24

MSHSL Sectionals=

Class AAAA=

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Irondale 36, Mounds View 33

Osseo 60, Champlin Park 57

Park Center 58, Spring Lake Park 48

Class AAA=

Section 5=

First Round=

Zimmerman 71, Big Lake 59

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Dover-Eyota 55, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 46

Rochester Lourdes 61, Lake City 40

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Fairmont 70, Pipestone 49

Jackson County Central 72, Redwood Valley 56

Minnewaska 59, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 32

New London-Spicer 72, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 27

Section 4=

First Round=

St Paul Academy 61, St. Paul Humboldt 12

Twin Cities Academy 43, Math and Science 17

Section 5=

First Round=

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 65, Metro 37

Section 7=

First Round=

Aitkin 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 55

Barnum 67, International Falls 56

Crosby-Ironton 114, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 25

Duluth Marshall 95, Staples-Motley 37

Esko 51, Two Harbors 31

Mesabi East 50, Pierz 40

Pequot Lakes 67, Pillager 23

Proctor 88, Hinckley-Finlayson 34

Class A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Grand Meadow 60, Houston 25

Spring Grove 65, Lanesboro 57

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Adrian 57, Southwest Minnesota Christian 47

Central Minnesota Christian 55, Lakeview 33

Hills-Beaver Creek 48, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 35

MACCRAY 63, Minneota 62

Section 4=

First Round=

Heritage Christian Academy 65, Lincoln 4

Hope Academy 65, Higher 30

Hope Academy 65, North Lakes Academy 30

Section 5=

First Round=

East Central 67, St John’s 40

Verndale 39, Laporte 30

