Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 73, West Central Valley, Stuart 44

Akron-Westfield 51, Trinity Christian High School 40

Albia 70, Knoxville 57

Ames 35, Des Moines, Hoover 25

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Hudson 75

Assumption, Davenport 66, Muscatine 58

Atlantic 77, Red Oak 75

Ballard 66, Gilbert 51

Baxter 85, GMG, Garwin 56

Beckman, Dyersville 55, Bellevue 48

Bedford 47, Southwest Valley 30

Bellevue West, Neb. 71, Sioux City, East 40

Benton Community 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 56

Bettendorf 73, Davenport, Central 61

Bishop Garrigan 58, Forest City 55

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 55

Blair, Neb. 55, Lewis Central 47

Bondurant Farrar 78, Carroll 53

Boone 39, Carlisle 26

Burlington Notre Dame 79, New London 57

CAM, Anita 59, Coon Rapids-Bayard 55

Camanche 67, Northeast, Goose Lake 49

Cascade,Western Dubuque 69, Anamosa 38

Cedar Falls 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 89, Waterloo, West 46

Cedar Rapids, Washington 60, Linn-Mar, Marion 58

Center Point-Urbana 76, Clear Creek-Amana 67

Central City 76, East Buchanan, Winthrop 71

Central Decatur, Leon 67, Wayne, Corydon 41

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 86, Sioux Center 53

Charles City 68, Crestwood, Cresco 51

Clarke, Osceola 75, Eldon Cardinal 53

Clear Lake 63, Algona 55

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, Sioux City, West 58

Davenport, West 77, Central Clinton, DeWitt 68

Davis County, Bloomfield 68, Chariton 67

Des Moines Christian 61, Van Meter 51

Des Moines, Lincoln 76, Waterloo, East 70

Des Moines, Roosevelt 64, Mason City 59

Dike-New Hartford 74, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 57

Dubuque, Senior 61, Cedar Rapids Xavier 60

Dunkerton 100, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 50

East Mills 77, Griswold 27

East Sac County 58, PAC-LM 43

East Union, Afton 62, Seymour 59

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 62, Centerville 39

Edgewood-Colesburg 52, Starmont 44

Emmetsburg 75, Alta-Aurelia 52

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Storm Lake 43

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 48

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 71, Hinton 47

George-Little Rock 53, Sheldon 50

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 84, East Marshall, LeGrand 68

Glenwood 56, Clarinda 42

H-L-V, Victor 54, B-G-M 46

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 68, Harris-Lake Park 65, OT

Hillcrest Academy 63, Wapello 38

Holy Trinity 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 34

IKM-Manning 63, Missouri Valley 46

Indianola 76, Grinnell 45

Iowa Falls-Alden 81, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 67

Iowa Valley, Marengo 64, Belle Plaine 46

Janesville 47, Clarksville 38

Jesup 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 53

Kee, Lansing 75, West Central, Maynard 44

Keokuk 53, Highland, Mo. 39

Keota 71, English Valleys, North English 48

Lake Mills 79, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 42

Lisbon 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 35

Logan-Magnolia 60, Audubon 52

Lynnville-Sully 86, Colfax-Mingo 25

MFL-Mar-Mac 72, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 49

MOC-Floyd Valley 86, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

Madrid 55, Ogden 53, OT

Manson Northwest Webster 56, West Bend-Mallard 53

Marshalltown 56, Ottumwa 37

Mediapolis 66, Van Buren, Keosauqua 38

Melcher-Dallas 64, Twin Cedars, Bussey 51

Mount Ayr 64, Nodaway Valley 59

Nevada 72, Saydel 52

Newman Catholic, Mason City 84, Central Springs 53

Newton 45, Pella Christian 42

North Fayette Valley 60, Waukon 51

North Mahaska, New Sharon 49, Montezuma 46

North Union 66, Eagle Grove 47

Northwood-Kensett 58, Saint Ansgar 55

Osage 76, Rockford 44

PCM, Monroe 53, West Marshall, State Center 33

Pekin 69, Louisa-Muscatine 53

Pella 70, Oskaloosa 46

Perry 71, Greene County 56

Pleasant Valley 59, North Scott, Eldridge 56, OT

Pleasantville 76, Woodward Academy 44

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59, Easton Valley 50

Roland-Story, Story City 78, South Hamilton, Jewell 49

Ruthven-Ayrshire 69, Newell-Fonda 67

Sidney 70, Essex 54

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 66, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 22

Solon 50, West Delaware, Manchester 38

South Central Calhoun 81, Southeast Valley 45

South Hardin 66, AGWSR, Ackley 28

South O’Brien, Paullina 52, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 45

South Winneshiek, Calmar 67, Postville 61

Spencer 47, Denison-Schleswig 40

St. Mary’s, Remsen 68, West Sioux 62, OT

Stanton 77, Fremont Mills, Tabor 72, OT

Tea Area, S.D. 64, Western Christian 47

Tipton 51, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49

Treynor 61, Riverside, Oakland 48

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 70, Central Elkader 45

Underwood 64, Tri-Center, Neola 31

WACO, Wayland 66, Lone Tree 28

Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Iowa City Liberty High School 62

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 81, Oelwein 54

Warsaw West Hancock, Ill. 53, Fort Madison 46

Waterloo Christian School 71, Riceville 29

Waukee 98, Des Moines, East 66

West Branch 65, Durant-Bennett 49

West Burlington 53, Danville 38

West Fork, Sheffield 62, North Butler, Greene 47

West Hancock, Britt 64, Belmond-Klemme 38

West Harrison, Mondamin 68, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42

West Lyon, Inwood 55, Boyden-Hull 44

Wilton 61, West Liberty 56

Winfield-Mount Union 71, Highland, Riverside 29

Winterset 59, North Polk, Alleman 54, OT

Woodbine 49, Glidden-Ralston 33

