Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 55, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 23
Albany 57, Little Falls 32
Alexandria 85, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49
Annandale 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36
Austin 49, Mankato West 45
Barnesville 43, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35
Becker 71, Princeton 42
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Eden Valley-Watkins 45
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 78, Chanhassen 50
Bertha-Hewitt 51, Swanville 48
Blaine 44, Andover 43
Brandon-Evansville 55, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 10
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 81, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 64
Cambridge-Isanti 51, Monticello 41
Canby 54, Yellow Medicine East 47
Cass Lake-Bena 107, Laporte 13
Centennial 59, Anoka 54
Central Minnesota Christian 45, MACCRAY 38
Chaska 88, Bloomington Jefferson 67
Cherry 57, International Falls 42
Chisago Lakes 44, North Branch 43
Crookston 58, Ada-Borup 47
Crosby-Ironton 69, Park Rapids 56
DeLaSalle 59, Fridley 53
Delano 58, Mound Westonka 50
Detroit Lakes 62, St. Cloud 38
Eagan 51, Prior Lake 46
Eastview 52, Lakeville South 44
Edgerton 67, Hills-Beaver Creek 49
Elk River 64, Park Center 54
Farmington 52, Shakopee 47
Fertile-Beltrami 79, Clearbrook-Gonvick 42
Foley 68, Mora 25
Goodhue 60, Rochester Lourdes 54
Grand Meadow 40, Fillmore Central 36
Hastings 46, Hill-Murray 35
Hawley 66, Breckenridge 57
Hayfield 50, Blooming Prairie 48
Holdingford 51, Royalton 50
Hopkins 74, Lakeville North 48
Hutchinson 48, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 43
Jackson County Central 79, Blue Earth Area 35
Jordan 55, Holy Family Catholic 48
Kasson-Mantorville 68, Lake City 54
Kenyon-Wanamingo 51, Bethlehem Academy 42
Lac qui Parle Valley 62, Renville County West 33
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 36, Norwood-Young America 35
Luverne 45, Pipestone 42
Mabel-Canton 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 59, OT
Mahnomen/Waubun 60, Bagley 43
Mahtomedi 67, Simley 22
Mankato East 54, Rochester Century 39
Maple Grove 89, Champlin Park 67
Maple River 64, Medford 33
Marshall 68, Windom 39
Mesabi East 64, Cook County 47
Milaca 56, St. Cloud Cathedral 42
Minneapolis Roosevelt 77, Minneapolis Edison 40
Minneapolis Southwest 46, Minneapolis South 23
Minneota 73, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52
Minnetonka 75, Edina 46
Montevideo 60, New Ulm 56
Moorhead 50, Fergus Falls 31
Nevis 47, Pine River-Backus 30
New Life Academy 52, Math and Science Academy 22
New London-Spicer 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 49
New Prague 83, St. Louis Park 57
New Richland-H-E-G 70, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 50
North St. Paul 49, South St. Paul 41
Northern Freeze 70, Warroad 35
Ogilvie 52, Hinckley-Finlayson 47
Osakis 43, Melrose 36
Osseo 80, Coon Rapids 74
Park Christian 61, Sacred Heart 51
Paynesville 45, Kimball 43
Pelican Rapids 38, Wadena-Deer Creek 35
Pequot Lakes 67, Staples-Motley 35
Perham 70, Frazee 43
Pine City 66, Braham 42
Proctor 58, Duluth Marshall 53
Red Lake Falls 55, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 54
Red Rock Central 57, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 39
Red Wing 54, Owatonna 42
Richfield 65, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 28
Rochester John Marshall 57, Northfield 48
Rochester Mayo 70, Albert Lea 40
Rockford 44, Dassel-Cokato 26
Rogers 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 47
Rosemount 74, Burnsville 54
Rothsay 60, Ashby 27
Rush City 72, East Central 55
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55, Lakeview 46
Sartell-St. Stephen 59, Rocori 37
Sauk Centre 47, BOLD 44
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Wabasso 58
South Ridge 68, Deer River 39
Spectrum 64, West Lutheran 41
Springfield 56, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 54
St. Anthony 64, Bloomington Kennedy 50
St. Charles 64, Spring Grove 53
St. Croix Prep 53, Nova Classical Academy 18
St. Francis 64, Big Lake 44
St. James Area 85, Redwood Valley 55
St. Michael-Albertville 100, Buffalo 51
St. Paul Central 44, St. Paul Highland Park 37
St. Paul Harding 36, Hope Academy 31
St. Paul Humboldt 50, Washington Tech 48
Superior, Wis. 66, Cloquet 32
Tartan 46, Two Rivers 34
Totino-Grace 62, Spring Lake Park 55
Triton 60, Randolph 57
Underwood 69, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 55
Visitation 42, Robbinsdale Cooper 35
Wayzata 54, Eden Prairie 52
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 56, Mountain Lake Area 50
Willmar 49, Brainerd 47
Winona 38, Faribault 31
Zimmerman 91, Pierz 86
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 51, Pine Island 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Paul Johnson vs. St. Paul Como Park, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..