Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 55, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 23

Albany 57, Little Falls 32

Alexandria 85, Sauk Rapids-Rice 49

Annandale 64, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36

Austin 49, Mankato West 45

Barnesville 43, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 35

Becker 71, Princeton 42

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Eden Valley-Watkins 45

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 78, Chanhassen 50

Bertha-Hewitt 51, Swanville 48

Blaine 44, Andover 43

Brandon-Evansville 55, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 10

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 81, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 64

Cambridge-Isanti 51, Monticello 41

Canby 54, Yellow Medicine East 47

Cass Lake-Bena 107, Laporte 13

Centennial 59, Anoka 54

Central Minnesota Christian 45, MACCRAY 38

Chaska 88, Bloomington Jefferson 67

Cherry 57, International Falls 42

Chisago Lakes 44, North Branch 43

Crookston 58, Ada-Borup 47

Crosby-Ironton 69, Park Rapids 56

DeLaSalle 59, Fridley 53

Delano 58, Mound Westonka 50

Detroit Lakes 62, St. Cloud 38

Eagan 51, Prior Lake 46

Eastview 52, Lakeville South 44

Edgerton 67, Hills-Beaver Creek 49

Elk River 64, Park Center 54

Farmington 52, Shakopee 47

Fertile-Beltrami 79, Clearbrook-Gonvick 42

Foley 68, Mora 25

Goodhue 60, Rochester Lourdes 54

Grand Meadow 40, Fillmore Central 36

Hastings 46, Hill-Murray 35

Hawley 66, Breckenridge 57

Hayfield 50, Blooming Prairie 48

Holdingford 51, Royalton 50

Hopkins 74, Lakeville North 48

Hutchinson 48, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 43

Jackson County Central 79, Blue Earth Area 35

Jordan 55, Holy Family Catholic 48

Kasson-Mantorville 68, Lake City 54

Kenyon-Wanamingo 51, Bethlehem Academy 42

Lac qui Parle Valley 62, Renville County West 33

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 36, Norwood-Young America 35

Luverne 45, Pipestone 42

Mabel-Canton 62, Wabasha-Kellogg 59, OT

Mahnomen/Waubun 60, Bagley 43

Mahtomedi 67, Simley 22

Mankato East 54, Rochester Century 39

Maple Grove 89, Champlin Park 67

Maple River 64, Medford 33

Marshall 68, Windom 39

Mesabi East 64, Cook County 47

Milaca 56, St. Cloud Cathedral 42

Minneapolis Roosevelt 77, Minneapolis Edison 40

Minneapolis Southwest 46, Minneapolis South 23

Minneota 73, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52

Minnetonka 75, Edina 46

Montevideo 60, New Ulm 56

Moorhead 50, Fergus Falls 31

Nevis 47, Pine River-Backus 30

New Life Academy 52, Math and Science Academy 22

New London-Spicer 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 49

New Prague 83, St. Louis Park 57

New Richland-H-E-G 70, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 50

North St. Paul 49, South St. Paul 41

Northern Freeze 70, Warroad 35

Ogilvie 52, Hinckley-Finlayson 47

Osakis 43, Melrose 36

Osseo 80, Coon Rapids 74

Park Christian 61, Sacred Heart 51

Paynesville 45, Kimball 43

Pelican Rapids 38, Wadena-Deer Creek 35

Pequot Lakes 67, Staples-Motley 35

Perham 70, Frazee 43

Pine City 66, Braham 42

Proctor 58, Duluth Marshall 53

Red Lake Falls 55, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 54

Red Rock Central 57, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 39

Red Wing 54, Owatonna 42

Richfield 65, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 28

Rochester John Marshall 57, Northfield 48

Rochester Mayo 70, Albert Lea 40

Rockford 44, Dassel-Cokato 26

Rogers 59, Robbinsdale Armstrong 47

Rosemount 74, Burnsville 54

Rothsay 60, Ashby 27

Rush City 72, East Central 55

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 55, Lakeview 46

Sartell-St. Stephen 59, Rocori 37

Sauk Centre 47, BOLD 44

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 67, Wabasso 58

South Ridge 68, Deer River 39

Spectrum 64, West Lutheran 41

Springfield 56, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 54

St. Anthony 64, Bloomington Kennedy 50

St. Charles 64, Spring Grove 53

St. Croix Prep 53, Nova Classical Academy 18

St. Francis 64, Big Lake 44

St. James Area 85, Redwood Valley 55

St. Michael-Albertville 100, Buffalo 51

St. Paul Central 44, St. Paul Highland Park 37

St. Paul Harding 36, Hope Academy 31

St. Paul Humboldt 50, Washington Tech 48

Superior, Wis. 66, Cloquet 32

Tartan 46, Two Rivers 34

Totino-Grace 62, Spring Lake Park 55

Triton 60, Randolph 57

Underwood 69, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 55

Visitation 42, Robbinsdale Cooper 35

Wayzata 54, Eden Prairie 52

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 56, Mountain Lake Area 50

Willmar 49, Brainerd 47

Winona 38, Faribault 31

Zimmerman 91, Pierz 86

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 51, Pine Island 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Paul Johnson vs. St. Paul Como Park, ccd.

