Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alta-Aurelia vs. St. Mary’s, Storm Lake, ppd.
Anamosa vs. Beckman Dyersville, ppd.
Ankeny Centennial vs. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines, ppd.
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Denver, ppd.
Audubon vs. Missouri Valley, ppd.
BCLUW, Conrad vs. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.
Bedford vs. Lenox, ppd. to Feb 5th.
Belle Plaine vs. H-L-V, Victor, ppd.
Bellevue vs. Cascade,Western Dubuque, ppd.
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson, ppd.
Boyden-Hull vs. George-Little Rock, ppd.
Carlisle vs. Gilbert, ppd. to Jan 11th.
Carroll vs. ADM, ppd.
Cedar Falls vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.
Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ppd.
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd.
Centerville vs. Davis County, Bloomfield, ppd.
Central Elkader vs. South Winneshiek, ppd.
Central Lee, Donnellson vs. Mediapolis, ppd.
Central Lyon vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 11th.
Chariton vs. Clarke, Osceola, ppd.
Charles City vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, ppd.
Clarinda vs. Atlantic, ppd.
Clear Creek-Amana vs. Mt Vernon, ppd.
Clear Lake vs. Nevada, ppd.
Colo-NESCO vs. Baxter, ppd.
Davenport, North vs. Bettendorf, ppd.
Des Moines, East vs. Fort Dodge, ppd.
Des Moines, Hoover vs. Marshalltown, ppd.
Des Moines, Roosevelt vs. Waterloo, East, ppd.
Dike-New Hartford vs. Union Community, LaPorte City, ppd.
Dunkerton vs. Clarksville, ppd.
East Union, Afton vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center, ppd.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont vs. Albia, ppd.
Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ppd.
Essex vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ppd.
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. St. Mary’s High School, Remsen, ppd.
Grand View Christian vs. Perry, ppd.
Greene County vs. East Sac County, ppd.
Harris-Lake Park vs. South O’Brien, Paullina, ppd. to Jan 15th.
Iowa City Liberty vs. Dubuque Senior, ppd.
Iowa City West vs. Dubuque, Hempstead, ppd.
Iowa City vs. Epworth, Western Dubuque, ppd.
Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. BGM, ppd.
Janesville vs. Waterloo Christian School, ppd.
Kee vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ppd.
Keokuk vs. Fort Madison, ppd.
Kingsley-Pierson vs. Lawton-Bronson, ppd.
Le Mars vs. Sioux City, West, ppd.
Madrid vs. Woodward Academy, ppd. to Jan 11th.
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi vs. North Cedar, Stanwood, ppd.
Maquoketa vs. Camanche, ppd.
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union vs. Trinity Christian, ppd.
Marion vs. Grinnell, ppd.
Mason City vs. Des Moines, Lincoln, ppd.
Nashua-Plainfield vs. Rockford, ppd.
Newton vs. Norwalk, ppd.
Nodaway Valley vs. St. Albert, Council Bluffs, ppd.
North Fayette Valley vs. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction, ppd.
North Polk, Alleman vs. Boone, ppd.
North Tama, Traer vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.
North Union vs. GTRA, ppd.
Northeast, Goose Lake vs. Monticello, ppd.
OABCIG vs. Woodbury Central, Moville, ppd.
Oelwein vs. Sumner-Fredericksburg, ppd.
Omaha Skutt, Neb. vs. Lewis Central, ppd.
Osage vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City, ppd.
Ottumwa vs. Ames, ppd.
Paton-Churdan vs. Boyer Valley, Dunlap, ppd.
Pella Christian vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, ppd.
Pella vs. Indianola, ppd.
Pocahontas vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, ppd.
Riceville vs. Tripoli, ppd.
Riverside, Oakland vs. AHSTW, ppd.
Rock Valley vs. Spirit Lake, ppd.
Seymour vs. Ankeny Christian Academy, ppd.
Sheldon vs. Okoboji, Milford, ppd.
Shenandoah vs. Red Oak, ppd.
Sioux City, East vs. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, ppd.
South Tama County, Tama vs. Solon, ppd.
Southwest Valley vs. Mt Ayr, ppd.
St Ansgar vs. Central Springs, ppd.
Tri-Center, Neola vs. Logan-Magnolia, ppd.
Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Murray, ppd.
Vinton-Shellsburg vs. Center Point-Urbana, ppd.
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank vs. Jesup, ppd.
Waukee vs. Southeast Polk, ppd.
Wayne, Corydon vs. Central Decatur, Leon, ppd.
West Branch vs. Wilton, ppd.
West Central Valley, Stuart vs. Ogden, ppd.
West Delaware, Manchester vs. Williamsburg, ppd.
West Monona vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd.
West Sioux vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd. to Jan 15th.
Western Christian vs. Lennox, S.D., ppd. to Jan 13th.
Woodward-Granger vs. AC/GC, ppd.
