Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup-West def. Bagley, 19-25, 25-9, 25-13, 25-12
Albany def. Pequot Lakes, 21-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-14, 16-14
Alden-Conger def. Madelia, 25-20, 25-12, 25-14
Annandale def. Maple Lake, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12
Avail Academy def. LILA, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-19
BGMR def. Warroad, 25-12, 25-14, 25-6
Belle Plaine def. Watertown-Mayer, 18-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19
Breckenridge def. New York Mills, 3-0
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Swanville, 15-25, 25-19, 25-13, 27-25
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 37-35
Buffalo def. Eden Prairie, 25-22, 25-21, 27-25
Caledonia def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-23, 25-13, 25-12
Canby def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-14, 25-20, 25-19
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Springfield, 25-18, 25-13, 25-13
Central Minnesota Christian def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
Chesterton Academy def. Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16
Cleveland def. Sibley East, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18
Cloquet def. Rock Ridge, 25-11, 25-9, 25-17
Concordia Academy def. Maranatha Christian, 22-25, 25-27, 25-13, 25-19, 15-13
Delano def. Waconia, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Detroit Lakes def. Moorhead, 3-0
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Park Rapids, 25-12, 21-25, 25-21, 25-10
Duluth East def. Proctor, 19-25, 21-25, 25-11, 25-14, 15-8
Eagan def. Shakopee, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21
East Ridge def. Irondale, 25-12, 25-5, 25-13
Farmington def. Apple Valley, 3-0
Floodwood def. Bigfork, 25-9, 25-17, 25-27, 18-25, 15-6
Greenway def. Hibbing, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14
Hayfield def. Maple River, 3-0
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Murray County Central, 25-14, 25-12, 25-5
Hill-Murray def. St. Paul Como Park, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 26-24
Hmong Academy def. Community of Peace, 25-10, 25-3, 25-12
Holy Family Catholic def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Royalton, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-14
Hutchinson def. Becker, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Blooming Prairie, 25-19, 25-22, 25-13
Kasson-Mantorville def. Stewartville, 25-8, 25-15, 25-15
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Bethlehem Academy, 28-26, 25-23, 25-23
Kittson County Central def. Stephen-Argyle, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16
Lake Park-Audubon def. Rothsay, 3-2
Lakeview def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-23, 25-14, 25-17
Lakeville North def. Eastview, 21-25, 25-15, 25-9, 27-29, 15-8
MACA def. Minnewaska, 21-25, 28-26, 17-25, 25-22, 15-11
Mabel-Canton def. Houston, 25-17, 25-7, 25-8
Mahtomedi def. Orono, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-7
Mankato East def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-20, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22
Martin County West def. GHEC, 25-15, 17-25, 25-14, 25-19
McGregor def. Northland, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20
Melrose def. BOLD, 25-15, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23
Mesabi East def. Deer River, 25-20, 25-6, 25-20
Minneota def. MACCRAY, 3-2
Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 25-14, 25-24, 20-25, 25-20
Monticello def. Princeton, 25-13, 25-23, 25-12
Mound Westonka def. Rockford, 25-18, 27-29, 22-25, 25-11, 15-10
Mounds View def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 22-25, 25-16, 25-27, 26-24, 15-11
NCEUH def. Win-E-Mac, 25-17, 25-21, 25-11
New London-Spicer def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21
New Prague def. Jordan, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18
New Ulm def. Fairmont, 25-9, 25-23, 16-25, 25-11
North Branch def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16
North Woods def. Cherry, 25-15, 25-22, 25-11
Northern Freeze def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 3-2
Northfield def. Rochester Century, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19
Nova Classical Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19
Owatonna def. Austin, 3-1
PACT Charter def. North Lakes Academy, 3-0
Park (Cottage Grove) def. White Bear Lake, 25-16, 25-21, 16-25, 30-32, 15-11
Park Christian def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 27-25, 0-0
Paynesville def. Litchfield, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18
Pelican Rapids def. Battle Lake, 25-17, 25-13, 26-24
Pierz def. Little Falls, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-16
Pine Island def. Lake City, 25-12, 25-18, 16-25, 25-8
Pine River-Backus def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-15, 25-20
Plainview-Elgin-Millville def. La Crescent, 25-21, 25-19, 28-26
Prior Lake def. Burnsville, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20
Randolph def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 29-27
Red Rock Central def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-16
Rochester Mayo def. Mankato West, 3-0
Roseau def. Fosston, 25-18, 25-27, 26-24, 25-20
Rosemount def. Lakeville South, 29-31, 25-22, 25-16, 25-23
Roseville def. Forest Lake, 14-25, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22, 15-12
Rushford-Peterson def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 26-24, 15-9
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 25-5, 25-3, 25-8
Sacred Heart def. Red Lake County, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Fergus Falls, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12
Sauk Centre def. Benson, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14
Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Alexandria, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12
Simley def. Hastings, 26-24, 26-24, 25-11
Southland def. Kingsland, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Edgerton, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21
Spring Grove def. Lanesboro, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Milaca, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22
St. Cloud Tech def. St. Cloud Apollo, 3-0
St. Croix Lutheran def. New Life Academy, 25-17, 25-15, 25-22
St. Michael-Albertville def. Edina, 25-16, 26-24, 27-25
St. Peter def. Waseca, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
Staples-Motley def. Menahga, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12
Thief River Falls def. Red Lake Falls, 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-16
Tri-City United def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15
Triton def. United South Central, 25-22, 25-10, 25-13
Underwood def. Barnesville, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17
Upsala def. Osakis, 14-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
Visitation def. Two Rivers, 30-28, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21
Wabasso def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-21, 25-20, 25-22
Wayzata def. Minnetonka, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19
West Central def. Montevideo, 25-6, 25-18, 19-25, 25-11, 3-1
Willmar def. Brainerd, 25-16, 25-21, 25-18
Windom def. Jackson County Central, 25-18, 25-23, 25-20
Zimmerman def. Big Lake, 25-21, 25-23, 27-25
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..