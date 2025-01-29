Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 76, Ogden 65

ADM 57, Bondurant Farrar 38

AHSTW 62, Riverside, Oakland 43

Alburnett 78, Central City 54

Anamosa 63, Bellevue 58

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Jesup 56

Bishop Garrigan 65, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42

CAM, Anita 63, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56

Carroll 75, Boone 53

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 86, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40

Central Lyon 63, Sioux Center 54

Clear Creek-Amana 76, Williamsburg 62

Clear Lake 81, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32

Colo-NESCO 75, Meskwaki Settlement School 28

Coon Rapids-Bayard 72, Exira-EHK 46

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 76, Sioux City, North 37

Des Moines Christian 68, I-35 41

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 63, Rockford 25

Dubuque Senior 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 36

Fort Dodge 58, Marshalltown 52

GTRA 93, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 18

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, BCLUW, Conrad 22

Glenwood 52, Creston 45

Grinnell 52, Benton Community 48

Grundy Center 67, East Marshall, LeGrand 42

Harlan 67, Denison-Schleswig 45

Holy Trinity 80, New London 36

Hudson 55, Dike-New Hartford 54

Indianola 79, Oskaloosa 64

Knoxville 72, Chariton 45

Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Iowa City West 48

Lisbon 61, Easton Valley 46

Lynnville-Sully 70, Colfax-Mingo 37

MFL-Mar-Mac 71, Central Elkader 47

MOC-Floyd Valley 85, Sibley-Ocheyedan 35

Madrid 77, Panorama, Panora 30

Manson Northwest Webster 54, East Sac County 43

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 94, Durant-Bennett 57

Midland, Wyoming 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 45

Montezuma 70, BGM 37

Monticello 75, Beckman Dyersville 41

Mt Vernon 72, West Delaware, Manchester 36

Muscatine 83, Davenport, West 51

Nashua-Plainfield 75, St Ansgar 51

Nevada 71, Greene County 24

Newell-Fonda 56, Emmetsburg 42

Newman Catholic, Mason City 73, Charles City 62

North Linn, Troy Mills 79, East Buchanan, Winthrop 46

North Mahaska, New Sharon 61, H-L-V, Victor 45

North Union 59, Belmond-Klemme 52

Northeast, Goose Lake 88, Maquoketa 52

Notre Dame, Burlington 78, Danville 50

Osage 75, North Butler, Greene 27

Paton-Churdan 68, West Harrison, Mondamin 41

Pekin 51, Hillcrest 40

Pleasant Valley 63, Central Clinton, DeWitt 60

Postville 73, West Central, Maynard 38

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 71, Cedar Falls 70, OT

Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 63, Calamus-Wheatland 60

Regina, Iowa City 52, Tipton 39

Riceville 59, Waterloo Christian School 58

Rock Valley 60, Okoboji, Milford 52

Roland-Story, Story City 78, South Hamilton, Jewell 26

S.C. East 96, Sioux City, West 47

Saydel 90, Perry 52

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 44

Sheldon 68, Unity Christian 28

Sigourney 67, Belle Plaine 37

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 69, Alta-Aurelia 36

South Hardin 60, AGWSR, Ackley 42

South O’Brien, Paullina 66, Trinity Christian 35

Southeast Valley 74, Pocahontas 50

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 61, Wayne, Corydon 56

Southwest Valley 67, Nodaway Valley 32

Springville 76, Starmont 34

Treynor 65, Missouri Valley 28

Tri-Center, Neola 56, Logan-Magnolia 31

Underwood 69, IKM-Manning 54

Union Community, LaPorte City 65, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49

WACO, Wayland 77, Highland, Riverside 49

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 75, Oelwein 43

Waverly-Shell Rock 83, Forest City 41

West Burlington 75, Winfield-Mount Union 54

West Hancock, Britt 72, Keokuk 28

West Lyon, Inwood 77, Boyden-Hull 38

Wilton 79, Mt Pleasant 68

Winterset 54, North Polk, Alleman 48

Woodbine 84, Glidden-Ralston 44

Bluegrass Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Ankeny Christian Academy 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 33

Seymour 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lone Tree vs. Louisa-Muscatine, ccd.

