Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 76, Ogden 65
ADM 57, Bondurant Farrar 38
AHSTW 62, Riverside, Oakland 43
Alburnett 78, Central City 54
Anamosa 63, Bellevue 58
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Jesup 56
Bishop Garrigan 65, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42
CAM, Anita 63, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56
Carroll 75, Boone 53
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 86, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40
Central Lyon 63, Sioux Center 54
Clear Creek-Amana 76, Williamsburg 62
Clear Lake 81, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 32
Colo-NESCO 75, Meskwaki Settlement School 28
Coon Rapids-Bayard 72, Exira-EHK 46
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 76, Sioux City, North 37
Des Moines Christian 68, I-35 41
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 63, Rockford 25
Dubuque Senior 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 36
Fort Dodge 58, Marshalltown 52
GTRA 93, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 18
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, BCLUW, Conrad 22
Glenwood 52, Creston 45
Grinnell 52, Benton Community 48
Grundy Center 67, East Marshall, LeGrand 42
Harlan 67, Denison-Schleswig 45
Holy Trinity 80, New London 36
Hudson 55, Dike-New Hartford 54
Indianola 79, Oskaloosa 64
Knoxville 72, Chariton 45
Linn-Mar, Marion 58, Iowa City West 48
Lisbon 61, Easton Valley 46
Lynnville-Sully 70, Colfax-Mingo 37
MFL-Mar-Mac 71, Central Elkader 47
MOC-Floyd Valley 85, Sibley-Ocheyedan 35
Madrid 77, Panorama, Panora 30
Manson Northwest Webster 54, East Sac County 43
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 94, Durant-Bennett 57
Midland, Wyoming 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 45
Montezuma 70, BGM 37
Monticello 75, Beckman Dyersville 41
Mt Vernon 72, West Delaware, Manchester 36
Muscatine 83, Davenport, West 51
Nashua-Plainfield 75, St Ansgar 51
Nevada 71, Greene County 24
Newell-Fonda 56, Emmetsburg 42
Newman Catholic, Mason City 73, Charles City 62
North Linn, Troy Mills 79, East Buchanan, Winthrop 46
North Mahaska, New Sharon 61, H-L-V, Victor 45
North Union 59, Belmond-Klemme 52
Northeast, Goose Lake 88, Maquoketa 52
Notre Dame, Burlington 78, Danville 50
Osage 75, North Butler, Greene 27
Paton-Churdan 68, West Harrison, Mondamin 41
Pekin 51, Hillcrest 40
Pleasant Valley 63, Central Clinton, DeWitt 60
Postville 73, West Central, Maynard 38
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 71, Cedar Falls 70, OT
Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 63, Calamus-Wheatland 60
Regina, Iowa City 52, Tipton 39
Riceville 59, Waterloo Christian School 58
Rock Valley 60, Okoboji, Milford 52
Roland-Story, Story City 78, South Hamilton, Jewell 26
S.C. East 96, Sioux City, West 47
Saydel 90, Perry 52
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 44
Sheldon 68, Unity Christian 28
Sigourney 67, Belle Plaine 37
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 69, Alta-Aurelia 36
South Hardin 60, AGWSR, Ackley 42
South O’Brien, Paullina 66, Trinity Christian 35
Southeast Valley 74, Pocahontas 50
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 61, Wayne, Corydon 56
Southwest Valley 67, Nodaway Valley 32
Springville 76, Starmont 34
Treynor 65, Missouri Valley 28
Tri-Center, Neola 56, Logan-Magnolia 31
Underwood 69, IKM-Manning 54
Union Community, LaPorte City 65, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49
WACO, Wayland 77, Highland, Riverside 49
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 75, Oelwein 43
Waverly-Shell Rock 83, Forest City 41
West Burlington 75, Winfield-Mount Union 54
West Hancock, Britt 72, Keokuk 28
West Lyon, Inwood 77, Boyden-Hull 38
Wilton 79, Mt Pleasant 68
Winterset 54, North Polk, Alleman 48
Woodbine 84, Glidden-Ralston 44
Bluegrass Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Ankeny Christian Academy 71, Twin Cedars, Bussey 33
Seymour 62, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lone Tree vs. Louisa-Muscatine, ccd.
