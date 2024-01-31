Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 46

Akron-Westfield 59, Trinity Christian 43

Alburnett 72, Springville 56

Ames 70, Des Moines, Hoover 33

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Denver 68

BCLUW, Conrad 68, Meskwaki Settlement School 19

Ballard 76, Gilbert 63

Baxter 62, GMG, Garwin 45

Bellevue 69, Beckman Dyersville 31

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 69, Calamus-Wheatland 47

Benton Community 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 40

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 75, Sioux City, West 63

Bondurant Farrar 64, Carroll 58

CAM, Anita 61, Glidden-Ralston 48

Cascade,Western Dubuque 67, Anamosa 56

Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 38

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 85, Waterloo, West 43

Central City 62, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45

Chariton 97, Davis County, Bloomfield 65

Clarke, Osceola 79, Eldon Cardinal 32

Clear Creek-Amana 57, Grinnell 53

Colo-NESCO 53, Collins-Maxwell 42

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 54, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 47

Davenport, North 62, Clinton 43

Davenport, West 62, Central Clinton, DeWitt 56

Decorah 90, Chatfield, Minn. 44

Denison-Schleswig 62, Spencer 55

Des Moines Christian 60, Van Meter 46

Dike-New Hartford 62, South Hardin 46

Dubuque Senior 50, Cedar Rapids Xavier 36

Dunkerton 62, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54

Earlham 59, Interstate 35,Truro 54

East Sac County 64, Pocahontas 51

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60, Centerville 50

Emmetsburg 94, Alta-Aurelia 61

English Valleys, North English 60, Tri-County, Thornburg 35

Estherville-Lincoln Central 72, Spirit Lake 70, OT

Forest City 53, Bishop Garrigan 40

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74, East Marshall, LeGrand 55

Glenwood 64, Clarinda 53

Grundy Center 65, AGWSR, Ackley 27

Harris-Lake Park 58, HMS 41

Hillcrest 70, Wapello 43

Holy Trinity 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 38

Hudson 76, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 40

Humboldt 72, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53

IKM-Manning 69, Missouri Valley 61

Iowa City Liberty 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 63

Iowa City West 75, Epworth, Western Dubuque 48

Janesville 55, Clarksville 46

Jesup 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 43

Kee 76, West Central, Maynard 32

Keokuk 61, Highland, Ill. 30

Keota 85, Belle Plaine 63

Knoxville 68, Albia 54

Lamoni 47, East Harrison, Mo. 17

Le Mars 63, Sioux City, North 52

Lenox 46, Southwest Valley 43

Lewis Central 63, Blair, Neb. 31

Logan-Magnolia 56, Audubon 50

Louisa-Muscatine 70, Pekin 62

MFL-Mar-Mac 85, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31

MOC-Floyd Valley 94, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31

Madrid 62, Ogden 38

Manson Northwest Webster 66, West Bend-Mallard 26

Mediapolis 73, Van Buren, Keosauqua 39

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 83, Tipton 73

Montezuma 65, H-L-V, Victor 38

Monticello 72, Maquoketa 55

Moravia 58, Murray 38

Mt Ayr 67, Nodaway Valley 42

Mt Pleasant 72, Burlington 61

Muscatine 50, Assumption, Davenport 47

Nevada 75, South Hamilton, Jewell 56

Newell-Fonda 65, GTRA 53

Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Central Springs 63

North Cedar, Stanwood 60, Lisbon 59

North Fayette Valley 74, Waukon 67

North Linn, Troy Mills 57, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44

North Union 78, Eagle Grove 45

Northeast, Goose Lake 49, Camanche 35

Notre Dame, Burlington 73, New London 38

Ottumwa 69, Marshalltown 68, 2OT

Panorama, Panora 72, Woodward-Granger 60

Pella 74, Oskaloosa 65

Pella Christian 51, Newton 39

Pleasant Valley 53, North Scott, Eldridge 36

Pleasantville 75, Woodward Academy 48

Postville 61, South Winneshiek 52

Roland-Story, Story City 71, PCM 53

Sidney 76, Essex 56

Sioux Center 72, Central Lyon 40

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 19

Solon 57, West Delaware, Manchester 36

South Central Calhoun 70, Southeast Valley 51

South O’Brien, Paullina 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 64

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 45, Central Decatur, Leon 42

St Ansgar 70, Northwood-Kensett 60

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 55

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 55, West Sioux 41

Starmont 42, Edgewood-Colesburg 27

Treynor 67, Riverside, Oakland 49

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 55, Central Elkader 33

Twin Cedars, Bussey 51, Melcher-Dallas 38

Unity Christian 81, Sheldon 37

Valley, West Des Moines 67, Ankeny 48

WACO, Wayland 79, Lone Tree 43

Waterloo Christian School 90, Riceville 56

Waterloo, East 68, Des Moines, Lincoln 35

Waukee 85, Indianola 56

Waukee Northwest 37, Johnston 36

Wayne, Corydon 72, Seymour 32

West Branch 73, Durant-Bennett 39

West Burlington 64, Danville 51

West Fork, Sheffield 61, North Butler, Greene 43

West Hancock, Britt 57, Belmond-Klemme 54

West Hancock, Britt 64, Fort Madison 54

West Hancock, Ill. 64, Fort Madison 54

West Lyon, Inwood 76, Boyden-Hull 51

Western Christian 69, Tea, S.D. 48

Wilton 56, West Liberty 43

Winterset 54, North Polk, Alleman 38

Woodbine 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 39

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

OABCIG 61, MVAOCOU 51

Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Siouxland Christian 38

Quarterfinal=

Kingsley-Pierson 59, Westwood, Sloan 58

Lawton-Bronson 63, Ridge View 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fort Dodge vs. Des Moines, North, ccd.

North Tama, Traer vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.

