Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 46
Akron-Westfield 59, Trinity Christian 43
Alburnett 72, Springville 56
Ames 70, Des Moines, Hoover 33
Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Denver 68
BCLUW, Conrad 68, Meskwaki Settlement School 19
Ballard 76, Gilbert 63
Baxter 62, GMG, Garwin 45
Bellevue 69, Beckman Dyersville 31
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 69, Calamus-Wheatland 47
Benton Community 48, Vinton-Shellsburg 40
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 75, Sioux City, West 63
Bondurant Farrar 64, Carroll 58
CAM, Anita 61, Glidden-Ralston 48
Cascade,Western Dubuque 67, Anamosa 56
Cedar Falls 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 38
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 85, Waterloo, West 43
Central City 62, East Buchanan, Winthrop 45
Chariton 97, Davis County, Bloomfield 65
Clarke, Osceola 79, Eldon Cardinal 32
Clear Creek-Amana 57, Grinnell 53
Colo-NESCO 53, Collins-Maxwell 42
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 54, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 47
Davenport, North 62, Clinton 43
Davenport, West 62, Central Clinton, DeWitt 56
Decorah 90, Chatfield, Minn. 44
Denison-Schleswig 62, Spencer 55
Des Moines Christian 60, Van Meter 46
Dike-New Hartford 62, South Hardin 46
Dubuque Senior 50, Cedar Rapids Xavier 36
Dunkerton 62, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 54
Earlham 59, Interstate 35,Truro 54
East Sac County 64, Pocahontas 51
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60, Centerville 50
Emmetsburg 94, Alta-Aurelia 61
English Valleys, North English 60, Tri-County, Thornburg 35
Estherville-Lincoln Central 72, Spirit Lake 70, OT
Forest City 53, Bishop Garrigan 40
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74, East Marshall, LeGrand 55
Glenwood 64, Clarinda 53
Grundy Center 65, AGWSR, Ackley 27
Harris-Lake Park 58, HMS 41
Hillcrest 70, Wapello 43
Holy Trinity 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 38
Hudson 76, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 40
Humboldt 72, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53
IKM-Manning 69, Missouri Valley 61
Iowa City Liberty 68, Wahlert, Dubuque 63
Iowa City West 75, Epworth, Western Dubuque 48
Janesville 55, Clarksville 46
Jesup 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 43
Kee 76, West Central, Maynard 32
Keokuk 61, Highland, Ill. 30
Keota 85, Belle Plaine 63
Knoxville 68, Albia 54
Lamoni 47, East Harrison, Mo. 17
Le Mars 63, Sioux City, North 52
Lenox 46, Southwest Valley 43
Lewis Central 63, Blair, Neb. 31
Logan-Magnolia 56, Audubon 50
Louisa-Muscatine 70, Pekin 62
MFL-Mar-Mac 85, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 31
MOC-Floyd Valley 94, Sibley-Ocheyedan 31
Madrid 62, Ogden 38
Manson Northwest Webster 66, West Bend-Mallard 26
Mediapolis 73, Van Buren, Keosauqua 39
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 83, Tipton 73
Montezuma 65, H-L-V, Victor 38
Monticello 72, Maquoketa 55
Moravia 58, Murray 38
Mt Ayr 67, Nodaway Valley 42
Mt Pleasant 72, Burlington 61
Muscatine 50, Assumption, Davenport 47
Nevada 75, South Hamilton, Jewell 56
Newell-Fonda 65, GTRA 53
Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Central Springs 63
North Cedar, Stanwood 60, Lisbon 59
North Fayette Valley 74, Waukon 67
North Linn, Troy Mills 57, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44
North Union 78, Eagle Grove 45
Northeast, Goose Lake 49, Camanche 35
Notre Dame, Burlington 73, New London 38
Ottumwa 69, Marshalltown 68, 2OT
Panorama, Panora 72, Woodward-Granger 60
Pella 74, Oskaloosa 65
Pella Christian 51, Newton 39
Pleasant Valley 53, North Scott, Eldridge 36
Pleasantville 75, Woodward Academy 48
Postville 61, South Winneshiek 52
Roland-Story, Story City 71, PCM 53
Sidney 76, Essex 56
Sioux Center 72, Central Lyon 40
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 19
Solon 57, West Delaware, Manchester 36
South Central Calhoun 70, Southeast Valley 51
South O’Brien, Paullina 66, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 64
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 45, Central Decatur, Leon 42
St Ansgar 70, Northwood-Kensett 60
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 55
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 55, West Sioux 41
Starmont 42, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
Treynor 67, Riverside, Oakland 49
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 55, Central Elkader 33
Twin Cedars, Bussey 51, Melcher-Dallas 38
Unity Christian 81, Sheldon 37
Valley, West Des Moines 67, Ankeny 48
WACO, Wayland 79, Lone Tree 43
Waterloo Christian School 90, Riceville 56
Waterloo, East 68, Des Moines, Lincoln 35
Waukee 85, Indianola 56
Waukee Northwest 37, Johnston 36
Wayne, Corydon 72, Seymour 32
West Branch 73, Durant-Bennett 39
West Burlington 64, Danville 51
West Fork, Sheffield 61, North Butler, Greene 43
West Hancock, Britt 57, Belmond-Klemme 54
West Hancock, Britt 64, Fort Madison 54
West Hancock, Ill. 64, Fort Madison 54
West Lyon, Inwood 76, Boyden-Hull 51
Western Christian 69, Tea, S.D. 48
Wilton 56, West Liberty 43
Winterset 54, North Polk, Alleman 38
Woodbine 51, Coon Rapids-Bayard 39
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
OABCIG 61, MVAOCOU 51
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Siouxland Christian 38
Quarterfinal=
Kingsley-Pierson 59, Westwood, Sloan 58
Lawton-Bronson 63, Ridge View 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fort Dodge vs. Des Moines, North, ccd.
North Tama, Traer vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.
