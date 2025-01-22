Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 80, Eden Valley-Watkins 26

Alexandria 100, Moorhead 72

Benilde-St Margaret’s 62, Waconia 60

Blake 92, Mounds Park Academy 31

Blooming Prairie 75, Hayfield 46

Brandon-Evansville 69, Ashby 51

Breck 70, Minnehaha Academy 54

Cass Lake-Bena 84, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58

Chisholm 68, Carlton-Wrenshall 55

Crosby-Ironton 71, Mille Lacs 37

Detroit Lakes 106, Park Rapids 69

East Ridge 49, Woodbury 45

Fillmore Central 57, St. Charles 51

Goodhue 78, Lake City 67

Hastings 87, South St. Paul 66

Henning 87, New York Mills 49

Holdingford 78, Swanville 61

Jackson County Central 91, Tri-City United 34

Lakeville South 61, Rochester Century 60

LeSueur-Henderson 65, Sibley East 50

Martin County West 61, Nicollet 48

Minnetonka 64, Eden Prairie 53

Montevideo 52, Melrose 40

Monticello 74, Becker 60

North St Paul 69, Two Rivers 59

Red Lake County Central 57, Kittson Central 53

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 64, New Ulm Cathedral 46

St Michael-Albertville 82, Edina 70

St. Paul Humboldt 94, Exploration 43

Stephen-Argyle 84, Climax-Fisher 32

Stewartville 83, Kasson-Mantorville 45

Tartan 66, Eagan 63

Thompson, N.D. 60, Ada-Borup-West 51

Upsala 44, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alden-Conger vs. GHEC, ppd.

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. Mayer Lutheran, ppd.

Columbia Heights vs. Bloomington Kennedy, ppd.

Community of Peace vs. LILA, ppd.

DeLaSalle vs. Brooklyn Center, ppd.

Elk River vs. Osseo, ppd.

Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. Annandale, ppd.

Hermantown vs. Duluth Denfeld, ppd.

Kelliher-Northome vs. Nevis, ppd.

Liberty Classical vs. Twin Cities Academy, ppd.

Maple Lake vs. St John’s, ppd.

Milaca vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, ppd.

Moose Lake/Willow River vs. Grand Rapids, ppd.

New London-Spicer vs. Norwood Young America, ppd.

North Lakes Academy vs. PACT, ppd.

Red Lake vs. Laporte, ppd.

Richfield vs. St. Anthony, ppd.

Rushford-Peterson vs. Lewiston-Altura, ppd.

Simley vs. St. Thomas Academy, ppd.

Southwest Christian (Chaska) vs. Delano, ppd.

Totino-Grace vs. Maple Grove, ppd.

