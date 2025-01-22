Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 80, Eden Valley-Watkins 26
Alexandria 100, Moorhead 72
Benilde-St Margaret’s 62, Waconia 60
Blake 92, Mounds Park Academy 31
Blooming Prairie 75, Hayfield 46
Brandon-Evansville 69, Ashby 51
Breck 70, Minnehaha Academy 54
Cass Lake-Bena 84, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 58
Chisholm 68, Carlton-Wrenshall 55
Crosby-Ironton 71, Mille Lacs 37
Detroit Lakes 106, Park Rapids 69
East Ridge 49, Woodbury 45
Fillmore Central 57, St. Charles 51
Goodhue 78, Lake City 67
Hastings 87, South St. Paul 66
Henning 87, New York Mills 49
Holdingford 78, Swanville 61
Jackson County Central 91, Tri-City United 34
Lakeville South 61, Rochester Century 60
LeSueur-Henderson 65, Sibley East 50
Martin County West 61, Nicollet 48
Minnetonka 64, Eden Prairie 53
Montevideo 52, Melrose 40
Monticello 74, Becker 60
North St Paul 69, Two Rivers 59
Red Lake County Central 57, Kittson Central 53
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 64, New Ulm Cathedral 46
St Michael-Albertville 82, Edina 70
St. Paul Humboldt 94, Exploration 43
Stephen-Argyle 84, Climax-Fisher 32
Stewartville 83, Kasson-Mantorville 45
Tartan 66, Eagan 63
Thompson, N.D. 60, Ada-Borup-West 51
Upsala 44, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alden-Conger vs. GHEC, ppd.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. Mayer Lutheran, ppd.
Columbia Heights vs. Bloomington Kennedy, ppd.
Community of Peace vs. LILA, ppd.
DeLaSalle vs. Brooklyn Center, ppd.
Elk River vs. Osseo, ppd.
Glencoe-Silver Lake vs. Annandale, ppd.
Hermantown vs. Duluth Denfeld, ppd.
Kelliher-Northome vs. Nevis, ppd.
Liberty Classical vs. Twin Cities Academy, ppd.
Maple Lake vs. St John’s, ppd.
Milaca vs. St. Cloud Cathedral, ppd.
Moose Lake/Willow River vs. Grand Rapids, ppd.
New London-Spicer vs. Norwood Young America, ppd.
North Lakes Academy vs. PACT, ppd.
Red Lake vs. Laporte, ppd.
Richfield vs. St. Anthony, ppd.
Rushford-Peterson vs. Lewiston-Altura, ppd.
Simley vs. St. Thomas Academy, ppd.
Southwest Christian (Chaska) vs. Delano, ppd.
Totino-Grace vs. Maple Grove, ppd.
