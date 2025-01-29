Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 72, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 35
Albany 71, Eden Valley-Watkins 56
Alexandria 69, Moorhead 40
Andover 62, Champlin Park 51
Annandale 48, Litchfield 38
Anoka 53, Centennial 49
Austin 73, Albert Lea 46
Barnesville 79, Park Rapids 62
Becker 58, St. Francis 53
Bemidji 67, Detroit Lakes 49
Benilde-St Margaret’s 73, Chaska 61
Bethlehem Academy 51, Le Roy-Ostrander 29
Blackduck 66, Lake of the Woods 34
Blaine 67, Robbinsdale Armstrong 38
Braham 73, Swanville 40
Breckenridge 69, Park Christian 54
Buffalo 62, Edina 57
Byron 72, Kasson-Mantorville 39
Canby 64, Yellow Medicine East 53
Cass Lake-Bena 54, Fosston 32
Central Minnesota Christian 80, MACCRAY 55
Chatfield 78, St. Charles 43
Cherry 68, Silver Bay 51
Climax-Fisher 55, Win-E-Mac 39
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 65, Brandon-Evansville 61
Cretin-Derham Hall 72, Park (Cottage Grove) 43
Cromwell 73, Two Harbors 15
Crosby-Ironton 110, East Central 27
Dassel-Cokato 78, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 71
DeLaSalle 66, St. Anthony 50
Delano 76, Hutchinson 41
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 67, Hawley 48
Dover-Eyota 89, Lewiston-Altura 63
Eagan 73, Burnsville 42
East Ridge 51, White Bear Lake 43
Eastview 54, Lakeville North 51
Elk River 59, Rogers 41
Fairmont 61, Belle Plaine 44
Fergus Falls 62, Rocori 33
Fertile-Beltrami 51, Bagley 33
Fillmore Central 64, La Crescent 42
Floodwood 57, Deer River 50
Frazee 75, Staples-Motley 38
Fridley 71, Robbinsdale Cooper 39
Goodhue 85, Lake City 54
Grand Meadow 41, Randolph 32
Hancock 70, Battle Lake 35
Hill-Murray 77, North St Paul 42
Hillcrest Lutheran 74, Ashby 30
Holdingford 55, Osakis 40
Holy Angels 81, Columbia Heights 47
Hopkins 63, Minnetonka 50
Jackson County Central 80, Pipestone 58
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 62, Tri-City United 53
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 91, Dawson-Boyd 47
Kittson Central 80, Roseau 38
LILA 43, Liberty Classical 38
Lac qui Parle Valley 75, Ortonville 34
Lakeview 63, Renville County West 35
Lakeville South 61, Shakopee 45
Lanesboro 67, Lyle-Pacelli 55
Legacy Christian 77, North Lakes Academy 6
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 83, New Ulm Cathedral 34
Little Falls 65, St. Cloud 30
Littlefork-Big Falls 65, Greenway 57
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 52, Henning 44
Mahnomen-Waubun 55, Lake Park-Audubon 48
Mahtomedi 76, Hastings 40
Mankato Loyola 70, Madelia 33
Maple Grove 88, Park Center 46
Maple River 71, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 53
Maranatha 83, New Life 36
Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 64, Alden-Conger 49
Mayer Lutheran 70, Heritage Christian Academy 31
Melrose 63, Benson 45
Menahga 68, Bertha-Hewitt 29
Mesabi East 73, South Ridge 25
Milaca 73, Mora 49
Minneapolis Camden 48, Minneapolis Roosevelt 25
Minneapolis North 83, Minneapolis Southwest 33
Minneapolis Washburn 52, Minneapolis South 19
Minneota 65, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 50
Minnewaska 76, BOLD 53
Monticello 76, Chisago Lakes 29
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54, Montevideo 45
Mounds View 45, Stillwater 44
New London-Spicer 85, Watertown-Mayer 59
New York Mills 61, Wadena-Deer Creek 60
North Branch 65, Big Lake 61
Norwood Young America 77, Rockford 35
Nova 40, Mounds Park Academy 24
Owatonna 51, Red Wing 46
Parnassus 37, Hmong Academy 20
Paynesville 67, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 40
Perham 70, Pelican Rapids 69
Pine City 57, Pierz 56
Pine River-Backus 62, Nevis 28
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 34
Princeton 48, Cambridge-Isanti 41
Prior Lake 79, Apple Valley 29
Providence Academy 78, Jordan 67
Rochester Century 58, Mankato East 53
Rochester Lourdes 67, Pine Island 37
Rochester Marshall 56, Winona 29
Rochester Mayo 62, Northfield 48
Rock Ridge 79, Grand Rapids 30
Rosemount 57, Farmington 45
Roseville 67, Forest Lake 58
Royalton 61, Foley 46
Sacred Heart 60, Northern 42
Sauk Centre 62, West Central 55
Sebeka 54, Verndale 20
Sleepy Eye 80, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 42
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 83, Wabasso 22
South St. Paul 53, Tartan 38
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 65, Holy Family Catholic 62
Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Luverne 56
Spectrum 62, Ogilvie 46
Spirit Lake, Iowa 77, Worthington 28
Spring Lake Park 66, Coon Rapids 56
Springfield 66, Nicollet 52
St. Agnes 52, Concordia Academy 32
St. Clair 51, Sibley East 36
St. Croix Lutheran 67, Trinity 22
St. Paul Central 59, St. Paul Humboldt 17
St. Paul Como Park 92, St. Paul Highland Park 24
St. Paul Washington/Johnson 72, St. Paul Harding 13
Stephen-Argyle 59, Warroad 28
Superior, Wis. 63, Hermantown 60
Totino-Grace 76, Osseo 35
Twin Cities Academy 52, Community of Peace 14
Two Rivers 70, Simley 13
Underwood 66, Rothsay 36
United Christian 54, West Lutheran 39
Upsala 55, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54
Visitation 55, Bloomington Kennedy 23
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 95, Laporte 35
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 80, Clearbrook-Gonvick 36
Waseca 54, Medford 39
Wayzata 75, St Michael-Albertville 57
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 73, Parkers Prairie 64
Willmar 61, Sauk Rapids-Rice 19
Windom 88, Murray County Central 50
Winona Cotter 59, Rushford-Peterson 48
Woodbury 55, Irondale 48
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 64, Cannon Falls 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..