Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 72, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 35

Albany 71, Eden Valley-Watkins 56

Alexandria 69, Moorhead 40

Andover 62, Champlin Park 51

Annandale 48, Litchfield 38

Anoka 53, Centennial 49

Austin 73, Albert Lea 46

Barnesville 79, Park Rapids 62

Becker 58, St. Francis 53

Bemidji 67, Detroit Lakes 49

Benilde-St Margaret’s 73, Chaska 61

Bethlehem Academy 51, Le Roy-Ostrander 29

Blackduck 66, Lake of the Woods 34

Blaine 67, Robbinsdale Armstrong 38

Braham 73, Swanville 40

Breckenridge 69, Park Christian 54

Buffalo 62, Edina 57

Byron 72, Kasson-Mantorville 39

Canby 64, Yellow Medicine East 53

Cass Lake-Bena 54, Fosston 32

Central Minnesota Christian 80, MACCRAY 55

Chatfield 78, St. Charles 43

Cherry 68, Silver Bay 51

Climax-Fisher 55, Win-E-Mac 39

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 65, Brandon-Evansville 61

Cretin-Derham Hall 72, Park (Cottage Grove) 43

Cromwell 73, Two Harbors 15

Crosby-Ironton 110, East Central 27

Dassel-Cokato 78, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 71

DeLaSalle 66, St. Anthony 50

Delano 76, Hutchinson 41

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 67, Hawley 48

Dover-Eyota 89, Lewiston-Altura 63

Eagan 73, Burnsville 42

East Ridge 51, White Bear Lake 43

Eastview 54, Lakeville North 51

Elk River 59, Rogers 41

Fairmont 61, Belle Plaine 44

Fergus Falls 62, Rocori 33

Fertile-Beltrami 51, Bagley 33

Fillmore Central 64, La Crescent 42

Floodwood 57, Deer River 50

Frazee 75, Staples-Motley 38

Fridley 71, Robbinsdale Cooper 39

Goodhue 85, Lake City 54

Grand Meadow 41, Randolph 32

Hancock 70, Battle Lake 35

Hill-Murray 77, North St Paul 42

Hillcrest Lutheran 74, Ashby 30

Holdingford 55, Osakis 40

Holy Angels 81, Columbia Heights 47

Hopkins 63, Minnetonka 50

Jackson County Central 80, Pipestone 58

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 62, Tri-City United 53

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 91, Dawson-Boyd 47

Kittson Central 80, Roseau 38

LILA 43, Liberty Classical 38

Lac qui Parle Valley 75, Ortonville 34

Lakeview 63, Renville County West 35

Lakeville South 61, Shakopee 45

Lanesboro 67, Lyle-Pacelli 55

Legacy Christian 77, North Lakes Academy 6

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 83, New Ulm Cathedral 34

Little Falls 65, St. Cloud 30

Littlefork-Big Falls 65, Greenway 57

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 52, Henning 44

Mahnomen-Waubun 55, Lake Park-Audubon 48

Mahtomedi 76, Hastings 40

Mankato Loyola 70, Madelia 33

Maple Grove 88, Park Center 46

Maple River 71, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 53

Maranatha 83, New Life 36

Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 64, Alden-Conger 49

Mayer Lutheran 70, Heritage Christian Academy 31

Melrose 63, Benson 45

Menahga 68, Bertha-Hewitt 29

Mesabi East 73, South Ridge 25

Milaca 73, Mora 49

Minneapolis Camden 48, Minneapolis Roosevelt 25

Minneapolis North 83, Minneapolis Southwest 33

Minneapolis Washburn 52, Minneapolis South 19

Minneota 65, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 50

Minnewaska 76, BOLD 53

Monticello 76, Chisago Lakes 29

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54, Montevideo 45

Mounds View 45, Stillwater 44

New London-Spicer 85, Watertown-Mayer 59

New York Mills 61, Wadena-Deer Creek 60

North Branch 65, Big Lake 61

Norwood Young America 77, Rockford 35

Nova 40, Mounds Park Academy 24

Owatonna 51, Red Wing 46

Parnassus 37, Hmong Academy 20

Paynesville 67, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 40

Perham 70, Pelican Rapids 69

Pine City 57, Pierz 56

Pine River-Backus 62, Nevis 28

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 34

Princeton 48, Cambridge-Isanti 41

Prior Lake 79, Apple Valley 29

Providence Academy 78, Jordan 67

Rochester Century 58, Mankato East 53

Rochester Lourdes 67, Pine Island 37

Rochester Marshall 56, Winona 29

Rochester Mayo 62, Northfield 48

Rock Ridge 79, Grand Rapids 30

Rosemount 57, Farmington 45

Roseville 67, Forest Lake 58

Royalton 61, Foley 46

Sacred Heart 60, Northern 42

Sauk Centre 62, West Central 55

Sebeka 54, Verndale 20

Sleepy Eye 80, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 42

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 83, Wabasso 22

South St. Paul 53, Tartan 38

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 65, Holy Family Catholic 62

Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Luverne 56

Spectrum 62, Ogilvie 46

Spirit Lake, Iowa 77, Worthington 28

Spring Lake Park 66, Coon Rapids 56

Springfield 66, Nicollet 52

St. Agnes 52, Concordia Academy 32

St. Clair 51, Sibley East 36

St. Croix Lutheran 67, Trinity 22

St. Paul Central 59, St. Paul Humboldt 17

St. Paul Como Park 92, St. Paul Highland Park 24

St. Paul Washington/Johnson 72, St. Paul Harding 13

Stephen-Argyle 59, Warroad 28

Superior, Wis. 63, Hermantown 60

Totino-Grace 76, Osseo 35

Twin Cities Academy 52, Community of Peace 14

Two Rivers 70, Simley 13

Underwood 66, Rothsay 36

United Christian 54, West Lutheran 39

Upsala 55, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54

Visitation 55, Bloomington Kennedy 23

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 95, Laporte 35

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 80, Clearbrook-Gonvick 36

Waseca 54, Medford 39

Wayzata 75, St Michael-Albertville 57

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 73, Parkers Prairie 64

Willmar 61, Sauk Rapids-Rice 19

Windom 88, Murray County Central 50

Winona Cotter 59, Rushford-Peterson 48

Woodbury 55, Irondale 48

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 64, Cannon Falls 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..