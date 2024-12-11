Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 65, William Fleming 63
Alleghany 64, Stuarts Draft 55
Appomattox 64, Amherst County 47
Atlee 77, Henrico 39
Bassett 65, Franklin County 64
Bath County 66, Richwood, W.Va. 38
Battlefield 58, Gainesville 56
Benedictine 53, Collegiate-Richmond 37
Bishop O’Connell 62, Good Counsel, Md. 53
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 58, Fork Union Prep 42
Broad Run 62, Millbrook 54
Buckingham County 75, Randolph-Henry 44
Buffalo Gap 42, Nelson County 0
Caroline 71, Lancaster 61
Cashiers Blue Ridge, N.C. 61, St. Annes-Belfield 57
Central of Lunenburg 81, Prince Edward County 59
Chantilly 53, McLean 44
Courtland 47, Riverbend 44
Deep Run 73, TJHS 56
East Rockingham 40, Madison County 29
Fauquier 56, Skyline 42
Forest Park 66, Brooke Point 49
Fort Defiance 79, Clarke County 41
Glen Allen 56, Douglas Freeman 45
Grace Christian 64, Portsmouth Christian 61
Green Run 74, Princess Anne 41
Gretna 64, Tunstall 49
Hampton Roads 54, Summit Christian Academy 33
Hanover 49, Chancellor 47
Hayfield 66, South Lakes 52
Hickory 67, Norfolk Academy 62
Hidden Valley 59, William Byrd 47
Highland-Warrenton 84, Evergreen Christian 45
Hopewell 83, Colonial Heights 38
I. C. Norcom High School 70, Western Branch 57
James Madison 58, Langley 50
James Monroe, W.Va. 64, Narrows 49
K&Q Central 59, Colonial Beach 55
Kellam 77, Deep Creek 54
Kempsville 53, Bayside 35
Lake Braddock 59, George Marshall 53
Landstown 71, Salem-Va. Beach 47
Lebanon 76, Honaker 28
Liberty Christian 80, Va. Episcopal 69
Marion 56, Northwood 50
Matoaca 54, Meadowbrook 34
Mills Godwin 59, Louisa 41
Montcalm, W.Va. 44, Twin Valley 36
New Kent 94, Lakeland (VA) 63
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 43, Loudoun County Home School 36
Orange County 59, James Monroe 50
Parry McCluer High School 62, James River 46
Patrick Henry 70, Armstrong 51
Patriot 60, Osbourn 29
Paul VI Catholic High School 84, St. John Paul the Great 29
Petersburg 73, Prince George 54
Rappahannock County 45, Stonewall Jackson 22
Regents 52, Temple Christian 38
Riverside 79, Loudoun Valley 66
Rustburg 70, Altavista 65
Rye Cove 59, Holston 13
Spotswood 67, Monticello 27
St. Michael 105, Tandem Friends School 21
Staunton 59, Rocktown 46
TPLS Christian 89, Legacy Christian Academy 70
Tallwood 59, Ocean Lakes 40
Trinity Christian School 74, Trinity at Meadowview 45
Union Grant, W.Va. 43, Highland-Monterey 39
Veritas Classic Christian School 50, Walsingham Academy 45
Virginia Academy 79, Fairfax Christian 71
Wakefield Country Day 55, Mountain View Christian Academy 48
Wakefield School 77, Immanuel Christian 44
Washington-Liberty 72, Falls Church 43
Westover Christian 59, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 16
William Monroe 44, Culpeper 40
Wilson Memorial 68, Lord Botetourt 47
Woodbridge 70, Colgan 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mountain Mission vs. Shelby Valley, Ky., ccd.
