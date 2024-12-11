Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 68, Van Meter 57

ADM 78, Carroll 52

Albia 86, Chariton 58

Aplington-Parkersburg 59, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 52

Ar-We-Va 43, Paton-Churdan 28

Assumption, Davenport 73, Davenport, West 70

Atlantic 55, Clarinda 44

Ballard 68, Boone 54

Bedford 49, Essex 25

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 102, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 63

Bettendorf 89, Clinton 39

Bishop Garrigan 54, Lake Mills 40

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 80, Sioux City, North 69

Calamus-Wheatland 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 25

Cascade,Western Dubuque 67, West Branch 45

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 88, Clear Creek-Amana 39

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 53, Highland, Riverside 46

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, West Harrison, Mondamin 22

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 63, Sioux City, West 57

Davenport, Central 55, Pleasant Valley 54

Decorah 93, Crestwood, Cresco 58

Des Moines Christian 58, West Central Valley, Stuart 37

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 69, Waterloo Christian School 61

Dunkerton 104, Tripoli 38

Earlham 59, Panorama, Panora 17

East Mills 70, Griswold 49

Easton Valley 69, Midland, Wyoming 39

Edgewood-Colesburg 56, Central City 50

Epworth, Western Dubuque 60, Maquoketa 53

Estherville-Lincoln Central 82, Jackson County Central, Minn. 42

Forest City 78, North Union 36

GTRA 106, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 16

Galena, Ill. 49, Bellevue 38

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56, West Hancock, Britt 38

Gilbert 54, North Polk, Alleman 45

Glenwood 75, Denison-Schleswig 39

Glidden-Ralston 61, Exira-EHK 52

Grand View Christian 70, West Marshall, State Center 28

Grinnell 54, Solon 43

Grundy Center 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, AGWSR, Ackley 39

Hillcrest 61, Winfield-Mount Union 37

I-35 51, Ogden 44

IKM-Manning 61, Logan-Magnolia 59

Iowa City West 87, Burlington 41

Janesville 63, Rockford 45

Johnston 59, Ankeny 49

Kee 83, Postville 31

Keota 81, English Valleys, North English 37

Knoxville 72, Clarke, Osceola 41

Lawton-Bronson 62, Woodbury Central, Moville 60

Lone Tree 60, Wapello 55

Lynnville-Sully 64, Colfax-Mingo 22

MFL-Mar-Mac 60, South Winneshiek 59

Madrid 82, Pleasantville 39

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 74, Starmont 34

Marshalltown 65, Des Moines, Hoover 60

Montezuma 72, BGM 44

Monticello 58, West Liberty 33

Murray 87, Melcher-Dallas 54

Muscatine 60, North Scott, Eldridge 53

Nevada 58, Roland-Story, Story City 45

Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Nashua-Plainfield 56

North Butler, Greene 47, Central Springs 28

North Fayette Valley 102, West Central, Maynard 30

North Linn, Troy Mills 70, Alburnett 32

North Mahaska, New Sharon 60, H-L-V, Victor 48

Northeast, Goose Lake 81, Wilton 43

Osage 65, St Ansgar 40

Ottumwa 54, Fairfield 46

PCM 73, Perry 58

Pathway Christian 52, Morning Star 40

Pella 59, Keokuk 52

Rivermont 69, Faith Christian, Ill. 44

S.C. East 82, Le Mars 49

Saydel 66, South Hamilton, Jewell 26

Seymour 67, Twin Cedars, Bussey 39

Sheldon 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 33

Sidney 52, Stanton 47

Sigourney 67, Belle Plaine 15

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63, Alta-Aurelia 51

South Hardin 71, East Marshall, LeGrand 62

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 73, Central Decatur, Leon 43

Springville 63, East Buchanan, Winthrop 36

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Creston 56

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 54, Southeast Valley 44

Sumner-Fredericksburg 50, Hudson 48

Tri-Center, Neola 70, AHSTW 58

Trinity Christian 62, George-Little Rock 37

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 58, Central Elkader 55

Union Community, LaPorte City 77, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 44

Unity Christian 86, Okoboji, Milford 62

Valley, West Des Moines 66, Waukee Northwest 54

Vinton-Shellsburg 74, Independence 57

Waukon 76, New Hampton 47

Wayne, Corydon 45, East Union, Afton 33

West Burlington 91, Van Buren, Keosauqua 51

West Lyon, Inwood 71, Central Lyon 37

West Monona 68, Whiting 33

Westwood, Sloan 58, Kingsley-Pierson 51

Williamsburg 59, West Delaware, Manchester 54

Woodbine 84, CAM, Anita 36

