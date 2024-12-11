Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 68, Van Meter 57
ADM 78, Carroll 52
Albia 86, Chariton 58
Aplington-Parkersburg 59, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 52
Ar-We-Va 43, Paton-Churdan 28
Assumption, Davenport 73, Davenport, West 70
Atlantic 55, Clarinda 44
Ballard 68, Boone 54
Bedford 49, Essex 25
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 102, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 63
Bettendorf 89, Clinton 39
Bishop Garrigan 54, Lake Mills 40
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 80, Sioux City, North 69
Calamus-Wheatland 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 25
Cascade,Western Dubuque 67, West Branch 45
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 88, Clear Creek-Amana 39
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 53, Highland, Riverside 46
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, West Harrison, Mondamin 22
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 63, Sioux City, West 57
Davenport, Central 55, Pleasant Valley 54
Decorah 93, Crestwood, Cresco 58
Des Moines Christian 58, West Central Valley, Stuart 37
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 69, Waterloo Christian School 61
Dunkerton 104, Tripoli 38
Earlham 59, Panorama, Panora 17
East Mills 70, Griswold 49
Easton Valley 69, Midland, Wyoming 39
Edgewood-Colesburg 56, Central City 50
Epworth, Western Dubuque 60, Maquoketa 53
Estherville-Lincoln Central 82, Jackson County Central, Minn. 42
Forest City 78, North Union 36
GTRA 106, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 16
Galena, Ill. 49, Bellevue 38
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56, West Hancock, Britt 38
Gilbert 54, North Polk, Alleman 45
Glenwood 75, Denison-Schleswig 39
Glidden-Ralston 61, Exira-EHK 52
Grand View Christian 70, West Marshall, State Center 28
Grinnell 54, Solon 43
Grundy Center 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, AGWSR, Ackley 39
Hillcrest 61, Winfield-Mount Union 37
I-35 51, Ogden 44
IKM-Manning 61, Logan-Magnolia 59
Iowa City West 87, Burlington 41
Janesville 63, Rockford 45
Johnston 59, Ankeny 49
Kee 83, Postville 31
Keota 81, English Valleys, North English 37
Knoxville 72, Clarke, Osceola 41
Lawton-Bronson 62, Woodbury Central, Moville 60
Lone Tree 60, Wapello 55
Lynnville-Sully 64, Colfax-Mingo 22
MFL-Mar-Mac 60, South Winneshiek 59
Madrid 82, Pleasantville 39
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 74, Starmont 34
Marshalltown 65, Des Moines, Hoover 60
Montezuma 72, BGM 44
Monticello 58, West Liberty 33
Murray 87, Melcher-Dallas 54
Muscatine 60, North Scott, Eldridge 53
Nevada 58, Roland-Story, Story City 45
Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Nashua-Plainfield 56
North Butler, Greene 47, Central Springs 28
North Fayette Valley 102, West Central, Maynard 30
North Linn, Troy Mills 70, Alburnett 32
North Mahaska, New Sharon 60, H-L-V, Victor 48
Northeast, Goose Lake 81, Wilton 43
Osage 65, St Ansgar 40
Ottumwa 54, Fairfield 46
PCM 73, Perry 58
Pathway Christian 52, Morning Star 40
Pella 59, Keokuk 52
Rivermont 69, Faith Christian, Ill. 44
S.C. East 82, Le Mars 49
Saydel 66, South Hamilton, Jewell 26
Seymour 67, Twin Cedars, Bussey 39
Sheldon 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 33
Sidney 52, Stanton 47
Sigourney 67, Belle Plaine 15
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63, Alta-Aurelia 51
South Hardin 71, East Marshall, LeGrand 62
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 73, Central Decatur, Leon 43
Springville 63, East Buchanan, Winthrop 36
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 59, Creston 56
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 54, Southeast Valley 44
Sumner-Fredericksburg 50, Hudson 48
Tri-Center, Neola 70, AHSTW 58
Trinity Christian 62, George-Little Rock 37
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 58, Central Elkader 55
Union Community, LaPorte City 77, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 44
Unity Christian 86, Okoboji, Milford 62
Valley, West Des Moines 66, Waukee Northwest 54
Vinton-Shellsburg 74, Independence 57
Waukon 76, New Hampton 47
Wayne, Corydon 45, East Union, Afton 33
West Burlington 91, Van Buren, Keosauqua 51
West Lyon, Inwood 71, Central Lyon 37
West Monona 68, Whiting 33
Westwood, Sloan 58, Kingsley-Pierson 51
Williamsburg 59, West Delaware, Manchester 54
Woodbine 84, CAM, Anita 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..