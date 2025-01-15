Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 52, Woodward-Granger 33

Anamosa 39, Beckman Dyersville 27

Ankeny 57, Waukee 45

Ankeny Centennial 62, Urbandale 27

Ankeny Christian Academy 54, Seymour 21

Assumption, Davenport 42, Clinton 41

Atlantic 60, Clarinda 49

BCLUW, Conrad 64, GMG, Garwin 26

BGM 48, Iowa Valley, Marengo 46

Baxter 50, Colo-NESCO 27

Bishop Garrigan 68, Belmond-Klemme 46

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 12

Calamus-Wheatland 69, Starmont 32

Carlisle 48, ADM 27

Carroll 60, Gilbert 34

Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Bellevue 25

Central Decatur, Leon 38, Wayne, Corydon 25

Cherokee 70, Boyden-Hull 19

Clear Creek-Amana 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 21

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 46, Hillcrest 33

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, S.C. East 64

Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Pella Christian 27

Davenport, North 74, Muscatine 32

Denver 55, Aplington-Parkersburg 53

Diagonal 34, Moulton-Udell 26

Dike-New Hartford 44, Union Community, LaPorte City 37

Dunkerton 81, Waterloo Christian School 17

Durant-Bennett 55, West Liberty 36

East Mills 56, Hamburg 5

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 61, Centerville 28

Edgewood-Colesburg 60, North Cedar, Stanwood 30

Estherville-Lincoln Central 71, Spencer 29

Forest City 64, Eagle Grove 28

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38

George-Little Rock 52, Trinity Christian 37

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, East Marshall, LeGrand 9

Grundy Center 36, AGWSR, Ackley 28

H-L-V, Victor 54, Belle Plaine 11

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39, Crestwood, Cresco 38

Harlan 60, Glenwood 45

Highland, Riverside 53, Cedar Valley Christian 4

Hinton 67, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 22

Hudson 60, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 18

Humboldt 64, South Central Calhoun 57

Iowa City Liberty 71, Epworth, Western Dubuque 45

Johnston 57, Waukee Northwest 48

Keokuk 68, Fort Madison 41

Kingsley-Pierson 64, Lawton-Bronson 57

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59, Denison-Schleswig 25

Lennox, S.D. 54, Western Christian 21

Lone Tree 74, Winfield-Mount Union 35

MFL-Mar-Mac 40, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 37

Maquoketa 60, Camanche 22

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 31

Marshalltown 42, D.M. North 2

Mediapolis 73, West Burlington 22

Meskwaki Settlement School 60, Collins-Maxwell 40

Mt Vernon 68, Center Point-Urbana 41

Nevada 63, Saydel 32

Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, Osage 36

North Butler, Greene 41, Northwood-Kensett 36

North Fayette Valley 39, Central Elkader 35

North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Lisbon 31

North Mahaska, New Sharon 66, Keota 26

North Polk, Alleman 73, Boone 16

North Union 55, GTRA 37

Norwalk 71, Newton 24

Orient-Macksburg 53, Moravia 45

Oskaloosa 43, Ottumwa 34

Pella 46, Indianola 45

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 75, Dubuque, Hempstead 43

Regina, Iowa City 59, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49

Riceville 57, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 17

Riverside, Oakland 46, Missouri Valley 30

Rock Valley 75, Spirit Lake 49

Roland-Story, Story City 69, Grand View Christian 24

Sigourney 55, Colfax-Mingo 22

Solon 51, Marion 50

Stanton 53, Bedford 40

Treynor 41, Logan-Magnolia 20

Wapello 38, Louisa-Muscatine 23

Webster City 61, Southeast Valley 21

West Delaware, Manchester 63, Independence 43

West Hancock, Britt 44, Lake Mills 37

Westwood, Sloan 67, West Monona 35

Winterset 44, Ballard 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Pocahontas, ccd.

Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton vs. Central City, ccd.

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen vs. West Sioux, ccd.

Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Murray, ccd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ccd.

West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Glidden-Ralston, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..