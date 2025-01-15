Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 52, Woodward-Granger 33
Anamosa 39, Beckman Dyersville 27
Ankeny 57, Waukee 45
Ankeny Centennial 62, Urbandale 27
Ankeny Christian Academy 54, Seymour 21
Assumption, Davenport 42, Clinton 41
Atlantic 60, Clarinda 49
BCLUW, Conrad 64, GMG, Garwin 26
BGM 48, Iowa Valley, Marengo 46
Baxter 50, Colo-NESCO 27
Bishop Garrigan 68, Belmond-Klemme 46
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 73, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 12
Calamus-Wheatland 69, Starmont 32
Carlisle 48, ADM 27
Carroll 60, Gilbert 34
Cascade,Western Dubuque 50, Bellevue 25
Central Decatur, Leon 38, Wayne, Corydon 25
Cherokee 70, Boyden-Hull 19
Clear Creek-Amana 67, Vinton-Shellsburg 21
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 46, Hillcrest 33
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 69, S.C. East 64
Dallas Center-Grimes 65, Pella Christian 27
Davenport, North 74, Muscatine 32
Denver 55, Aplington-Parkersburg 53
Diagonal 34, Moulton-Udell 26
Dike-New Hartford 44, Union Community, LaPorte City 37
Dunkerton 81, Waterloo Christian School 17
Durant-Bennett 55, West Liberty 36
East Mills 56, Hamburg 5
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 61, Centerville 28
Edgewood-Colesburg 60, North Cedar, Stanwood 30
Estherville-Lincoln Central 71, Spencer 29
Forest City 64, Eagle Grove 28
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38
George-Little Rock 52, Trinity Christian 37
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 72, East Marshall, LeGrand 9
Grundy Center 36, AGWSR, Ackley 28
H-L-V, Victor 54, Belle Plaine 11
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39, Crestwood, Cresco 38
Harlan 60, Glenwood 45
Highland, Riverside 53, Cedar Valley Christian 4
Hinton 67, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 22
Hudson 60, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 18
Humboldt 64, South Central Calhoun 57
Iowa City Liberty 71, Epworth, Western Dubuque 45
Johnston 57, Waukee Northwest 48
Keokuk 68, Fort Madison 41
Kingsley-Pierson 64, Lawton-Bronson 57
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 59, Denison-Schleswig 25
Lennox, S.D. 54, Western Christian 21
Lone Tree 74, Winfield-Mount Union 35
MFL-Mar-Mac 40, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 37
Maquoketa 60, Camanche 22
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 31
Marshalltown 42, D.M. North 2
Mediapolis 73, West Burlington 22
Meskwaki Settlement School 60, Collins-Maxwell 40
Mt Vernon 68, Center Point-Urbana 41
Nevada 63, Saydel 32
Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, Osage 36
North Butler, Greene 41, Northwood-Kensett 36
North Fayette Valley 39, Central Elkader 35
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Lisbon 31
North Mahaska, New Sharon 66, Keota 26
North Polk, Alleman 73, Boone 16
North Union 55, GTRA 37
Norwalk 71, Newton 24
Orient-Macksburg 53, Moravia 45
Oskaloosa 43, Ottumwa 34
Pella 46, Indianola 45
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 75, Dubuque, Hempstead 43
Regina, Iowa City 59, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49
Riceville 57, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 17
Riverside, Oakland 46, Missouri Valley 30
Rock Valley 75, Spirit Lake 49
Roland-Story, Story City 69, Grand View Christian 24
Sigourney 55, Colfax-Mingo 22
Solon 51, Marion 50
Stanton 53, Bedford 40
Treynor 41, Logan-Magnolia 20
Wapello 38, Louisa-Muscatine 23
Webster City 61, Southeast Valley 21
West Delaware, Manchester 63, Independence 43
West Hancock, Britt 44, Lake Mills 37
Westwood, Sloan 67, West Monona 35
Winterset 44, Ballard 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Pocahontas, ccd.
Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton vs. Central City, ccd.
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen vs. West Sioux, ccd.
Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Murray, ccd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. North Tama, Traer, ccd.
West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Glidden-Ralston, ccd.
