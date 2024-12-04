Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 72, Melrose 42
Anoka 82, Forest Lake 58
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 76, Yellow Medicine East 63
Belle Plaine 73, Tri-City United 51
Bemidji 89, Hibbing 62
Benson 64, Ortonville 51
Blaine 85, Coon Rapids 63
Blake 78, Minnehaha Academy 66
Bloomington Jefferson 68, Holy Angels 60
Braham 86, Mille Lacs 28
Brainerd 74, Rogers 64
Breck 90, St Paul Academy 54
Browerville/Eagle Valley 72, Bertha-Hewitt 42
Buffalo 90, Cambridge-Isanti 63
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 80, Nicollet 54
Centennial 57, New Prague 41
Champlin Park 87, Irondale 80
Chatfield 81, Rochester STEM 55
Cherry 91, Barnum 58
Chisholm 83, International Falls 31
Cloquet 76, North Branch 46
Concordia Academy 75, United Christian 67
Cretin-Derham Hall 87, Burnsville 54
Cromwell 87, Floodwood 25
Crosby-Ironton 71, Aitkin 52
Dawson-Boyd 88, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54
Deer River 87, Mesabi East 47
Delano 83, Chisago Lakes 70
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 67, Frazee 63
Dover-Eyota 84, Randolph 78
Duluth Denfeld 64, Duluth East 52
Eagan 67, St. Thomas Academy 55
East Central 77, Hinckley-Finlayson 41
Eastview 68, Rochester Mayo 54
Edgerton 86, Canby 45
Esko 88, Rock Ridge 60
Faribault 78, Mankato West 57
Foley 78, Princeton 63
Heritage Christian Academy 98, Minneapolis Camden 85
Hill City 79, Fond du Lac 78
Hill-Murray 58, St. Croix Prep 52
Hmong Academy 76, Groves Academy 12
Jackson County Central 84, Blue Earth Area 27
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 87, Hayfield 41
Jordan 87, HLWW 55
Kelliher-Northome 91, Northland 72
Kenyon-Wanamingo 61, Wabasha-Kellogg 48
Kingsland 55, Lanesboro 38
Kittson Central 68, Northern 44
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58, Fairmont 42
Lake Park-Audubon 59, Underwood 58
Lakeville North 70, East Ridge 65
Lakeville South 92, Chanhassen 78
Legacy Christian 117, LILA 33
Liberty Classical 47, Trinity 44
Littlefork-Big Falls 90, Lake of the Woods 21
Luverne 62, Pipestone 59
MACA 56, New London-Spicer 41
Madelia 76, Mankato Loyola 53
Mahtomedi 65, St. Anthony 46
Marshall 81, New Ulm 58
Martin County West 69, GHEC 67
Minneapolis South 61, Fridley 57
Minneapolis Southwest 63, Osseo 55
Minneapolis Washburn 71, Park Center 57
Minnewaska 76, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56
Montevideo 94, MACCRAY 53
Moorhead 69, Fergus Falls 62
Mora 79, Rush City 40
Mound Westonka 80, St. Francis 47
Mounds View 64, St. Paul Highland Park 53
Mountain Iron-Buhl 91, Red Lake 73
Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 64, Breckenridge 62
North Lakes Academy 69, ISM/Chesterton 64
North St Paul 67, Robbinsdale Armstrong 65
North Woods 84, Bigfork 60
Osakis 56, Eden Valley-Watkins 41
Park Christian 72, Ada-Borup-West 65
Pine City 104, Ogilvie 16
Prescott, Wis. 83, Hastings 77
Proctor 62, Greenway 57
Red Lake County Central 75, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 43
Redwood Valley 86, St. James Area 65
Richfield 92, Two Rivers 71
Rochester Century 94, Red Wing 75
Rochester Marshall 56, Winona 43
Rockford 77, Twin Cities Academy 62
Royalton 55, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 37
Sartell-St. Stephen 70, Rocori 56
Sauk Centre 65, Holdingford 58
Sibley East 73, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 38
Southland 85, Mabel-Canton 48
Spring Grove 78, Le Roy-Ostrander 42
Spring Lake Park 76, Roseville 65
St Michael-Albertville 63, Monticello 51
St. Charles 70, Bethlehem Academy 39
St. Cloud Apollo 96, Hutchinson 42
St. Paul Central 82, Woodbury 67
St. Paul Como Park 69, Brooklyn Center 60
St. Paul Johnson 67, St. Croix Lutheran 63
Stephen-Argyle 73, BGMR 30
Stillwater 69, Hudson, Wis. 62
Superior, Wis. 66, Grand Rapids 41
Swanville 100, Maple Lake 66
Tartan 72, St. Paul Harding 66
Thief River Falls 83, Roseau 46
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 80, Adrian 45
Triton 78, NRHEG 26
Upsala 57, Pierz 56
Verndale 60, Battle Lake 47
Waconia 74, Owatonna 66
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 70, Menahga 29
Warroad 90, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 66
Waseca 73, St. Peter 57
Washington Tech 66, Community of Peace 40
Watertown-Mayer 76, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 67
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 77, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65
Wayzata 98, Prior Lake 73
West Lutheran 88, New Life 74
Windom 104, Worthington 80
Zimmerman 93, Milaca 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Nashwauk-Keewatin vs. Carlton-Wrenshall, ccd.
