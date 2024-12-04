Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 72, Melrose 42

Anoka 82, Forest Lake 58

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 76, Yellow Medicine East 63

Belle Plaine 73, Tri-City United 51

Bemidji 89, Hibbing 62

Benson 64, Ortonville 51

Blaine 85, Coon Rapids 63

Blake 78, Minnehaha Academy 66

Bloomington Jefferson 68, Holy Angels 60

Braham 86, Mille Lacs 28

Brainerd 74, Rogers 64

Breck 90, St Paul Academy 54

Browerville/Eagle Valley 72, Bertha-Hewitt 42

Buffalo 90, Cambridge-Isanti 63

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 80, Nicollet 54

Centennial 57, New Prague 41

Champlin Park 87, Irondale 80

Chatfield 81, Rochester STEM 55

Cherry 91, Barnum 58

Chisholm 83, International Falls 31

Cloquet 76, North Branch 46

Concordia Academy 75, United Christian 67

Cretin-Derham Hall 87, Burnsville 54

Cromwell 87, Floodwood 25

Crosby-Ironton 71, Aitkin 52

Dawson-Boyd 88, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 54

Deer River 87, Mesabi East 47

Delano 83, Chisago Lakes 70

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 67, Frazee 63

Dover-Eyota 84, Randolph 78

Duluth Denfeld 64, Duluth East 52

Eagan 67, St. Thomas Academy 55

East Central 77, Hinckley-Finlayson 41

Eastview 68, Rochester Mayo 54

Edgerton 86, Canby 45

Esko 88, Rock Ridge 60

Faribault 78, Mankato West 57

Foley 78, Princeton 63

Heritage Christian Academy 98, Minneapolis Camden 85

Hill City 79, Fond du Lac 78

Hill-Murray 58, St. Croix Prep 52

Hmong Academy 76, Groves Academy 12

Jackson County Central 84, Blue Earth Area 27

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 87, Hayfield 41

Jordan 87, HLWW 55

Kelliher-Northome 91, Northland 72

Kenyon-Wanamingo 61, Wabasha-Kellogg 48

Kingsland 55, Lanesboro 38

Kittson Central 68, Northern 44

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58, Fairmont 42

Lake Park-Audubon 59, Underwood 58

Lakeville North 70, East Ridge 65

Lakeville South 92, Chanhassen 78

Legacy Christian 117, LILA 33

Liberty Classical 47, Trinity 44

Littlefork-Big Falls 90, Lake of the Woods 21

Luverne 62, Pipestone 59

MACA 56, New London-Spicer 41

Madelia 76, Mankato Loyola 53

Mahtomedi 65, St. Anthony 46

Marshall 81, New Ulm 58

Martin County West 69, GHEC 67

Minneapolis South 61, Fridley 57

Minneapolis Southwest 63, Osseo 55

Minneapolis Washburn 71, Park Center 57

Minnewaska 76, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56

Montevideo 94, MACCRAY 53

Moorhead 69, Fergus Falls 62

Mora 79, Rush City 40

Mound Westonka 80, St. Francis 47

Mounds View 64, St. Paul Highland Park 53

Mountain Iron-Buhl 91, Red Lake 73

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 64, Breckenridge 62

North Lakes Academy 69, ISM/Chesterton 64

North St Paul 67, Robbinsdale Armstrong 65

North Woods 84, Bigfork 60

Osakis 56, Eden Valley-Watkins 41

Park Christian 72, Ada-Borup-West 65

Pine City 104, Ogilvie 16

Prescott, Wis. 83, Hastings 77

Proctor 62, Greenway 57

Red Lake County Central 75, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 43

Redwood Valley 86, St. James Area 65

Richfield 92, Two Rivers 71

Rochester Century 94, Red Wing 75

Rochester Marshall 56, Winona 43

Rockford 77, Twin Cities Academy 62

Royalton 55, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 37

Sartell-St. Stephen 70, Rocori 56

Sauk Centre 65, Holdingford 58

Sibley East 73, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 38

Southland 85, Mabel-Canton 48

Spring Grove 78, Le Roy-Ostrander 42

Spring Lake Park 76, Roseville 65

St Michael-Albertville 63, Monticello 51

St. Charles 70, Bethlehem Academy 39

St. Cloud Apollo 96, Hutchinson 42

St. Paul Central 82, Woodbury 67

St. Paul Como Park 69, Brooklyn Center 60

St. Paul Johnson 67, St. Croix Lutheran 63

Stephen-Argyle 73, BGMR 30

Stillwater 69, Hudson, Wis. 62

Superior, Wis. 66, Grand Rapids 41

Swanville 100, Maple Lake 66

Tartan 72, St. Paul Harding 66

Thief River Falls 83, Roseau 46

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 80, Adrian 45

Triton 78, NRHEG 26

Upsala 57, Pierz 56

Verndale 60, Battle Lake 47

Waconia 74, Owatonna 66

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 70, Menahga 29

Warroad 90, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 66

Waseca 73, St. Peter 57

Washington Tech 66, Community of Peace 40

Watertown-Mayer 76, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 67

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 77, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 65

Wayzata 98, Prior Lake 73

West Lutheran 88, New Life 74

Windom 104, Worthington 80

Zimmerman 93, Milaca 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nashwauk-Keewatin vs. Carlton-Wrenshall, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..