Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AHSTW 49, IKM-Manning 48
Alta-Aurelia 58, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50
Ankeny Centennial 70, Iowa City Liberty High School 48
Ankeny Christian Academy 62, Moravia 52
Aplington-Parkersburg 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 47
Baxter 68, BCLUW, Conrad 48
Belle Plaine 55, Sigourney 54
Bettendorf 51, Muscatine 39
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 64, Sioux City, North 44
Calamus-Wheatland 102, Easton Valley 77
Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Mt Pleasant 39
Clarke, Osceola 68, Knoxville 58
Clear Creek-Amana 78, Independence 50
Coon Rapids-Bayard 51, West Harrison, Mondamin 39
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 73, Sioux City, West 36
Danville 64, New London 63
East Buchanan, Winthrop 76, Starmont 10
Essex 45, Hamburg, Pa. 30
GTRA 100, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 16
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 22, West Hancock, Britt 17
Grinnell 59, West Delaware, Manchester 39
Grundy Center 36, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33
Iowa Valley, Marengo 60, Tri-County, Thornburg 34
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 69, Harlan 52
MFL-Mar-Mac 88, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 36
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 41, Alburnett 40
Monticello 50, Anamosa 23
Nevada 66, Saydel 39
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 59, Rockford 47
North Linn, Troy Mills 86, Edgewood-Colesburg High School 26
North Polk, Alleman 59, Carroll 24
Ogden 66, Interstate 35,Truro 25
Ottumwa 60, Fairfield 34
Pekin 67, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 28
Pella 90, Washington 36
Rock Valley 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 48
Roland-Story, Story City 69, Perry 57
Sioux Center 57, Okoboji, Milford 54
Solon 77, Vinton-Shellsburg 38
South Hardin 70, East Marshall, LeGrand 55
South O’Brien, Paullina 64, St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 53
South Tama County, Tama 52, Center Point-Urbana 50
Springville 60, Central City 45
Twin Cedars, Bussey 68, Seymour 37
Wayne, Corydon 44, Martensdale-St. Marys 18
West Burlington 70, Van Buren, Keosauqua 36
West Fork, Sheffield 69, Northwood-Kensett 57
