Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AHSTW 49, IKM-Manning 48

Alta-Aurelia 58, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50

Ankeny Centennial 70, Iowa City Liberty High School 48

Ankeny Christian Academy 62, Moravia 52

Aplington-Parkersburg 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 47

Baxter 68, BCLUW, Conrad 48

Belle Plaine 55, Sigourney 54

Bettendorf 51, Muscatine 39

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 64, Sioux City, North 44

Calamus-Wheatland 102, Easton Valley 77

Cedar Rapids Xavier 54, Mt Pleasant 39

Clarke, Osceola 68, Knoxville 58

Clear Creek-Amana 78, Independence 50

Coon Rapids-Bayard 51, West Harrison, Mondamin 39

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 64, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 73, Sioux City, West 36

Danville 64, New London 63

East Buchanan, Winthrop 76, Starmont 10

Essex 45, Hamburg, Pa. 30

GTRA 100, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 16

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 22, West Hancock, Britt 17

Grinnell 59, West Delaware, Manchester 39

Grundy Center 36, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 33

Iowa Valley, Marengo 60, Tri-County, Thornburg 34

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 69, Harlan 52

MFL-Mar-Mac 88, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 36

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 41, Alburnett 40

Monticello 50, Anamosa 23

Nevada 66, Saydel 39

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 59, Rockford 47

North Linn, Troy Mills 86, Edgewood-Colesburg High School 26

North Polk, Alleman 59, Carroll 24

Ogden 66, Interstate 35,Truro 25

Ottumwa 60, Fairfield 34

Pekin 67, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 28

Pella 90, Washington 36

Rock Valley 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 48

Roland-Story, Story City 69, Perry 57

Sioux Center 57, Okoboji, Milford 54

Solon 77, Vinton-Shellsburg 38

South Hardin 70, East Marshall, LeGrand 55

South O’Brien, Paullina 64, St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 53

South Tama County, Tama 52, Center Point-Urbana 50

Springville 60, Central City 45

Twin Cedars, Bussey 68, Seymour 37

Wayne, Corydon 44, Martensdale-St. Marys 18

West Burlington 70, Van Buren, Keosauqua 36

West Fork, Sheffield 69, Northwood-Kensett 57

