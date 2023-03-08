Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Hayfield 77, Kenyon-Wanamingo 41

Spring Grove 39, Randolph 24

Section 2=

Second Round=

BOLD 59, New Ulm Cathedral 43

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 67, G-F-W 53

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 57, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 55

Loyola Catholic 71, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 45

Martin County West 75, Springfield 58

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 67, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 74, Mayer-Lutheran 59

United South Central 70, Madelia 29

Section 4=

First Round=

North Lakes Academy 75, Hope Academy 68

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Caledonia 71, Chatfield 59

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 51, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46

Section 2=

First Round=

Belle Plaine 87, Sibley East 42

Blue Earth Area 77, St. Clair 52

Glencoe-Silver Lake 74, LeSueur-Henderson 52

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 74, New Richland-H-E-G 32

Maple River 77, Medford 41

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 79, Tri-City United 53

Waseca 57, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 38

Section 4=

First Round=

Minneapolis Roosevelt def. Math and Science Academy, forfeit

Mounds Park Academy 64, Nova Classical Academy 45

Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 74, LILA 63

Washington Tech 67, Hmong Academy 33

Section 7=

First Round=

Aitkin 67, Hinckley-Finlayson 58

Crosby-Ironton 78, Mesabi East 48

Esko 104, Greenway 25

Moose Lake/Willow River 88, Pierz 59

Pequot Lakes 90, International Falls 20

Pillager 68, Staples-Motley 62

Rock Ridge 97, Duluth Marshall 43

Two Harbors 95, Proctor 60

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Austin 79, Red Wing 40

Byron 85, Albert Lea 37

Stewartville 69, Faribault 29

Winona 79, Kasson-Mantorville 53

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Mankato East 78, St. Peter 46

Mankato West 67, Marshall 55

New Ulm 58, New Prague 55

Worthington 61, Jordan 54

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Becker 76, Zimmerman 57

Big Lake 83, Chisago Lakes 75

St. Francis 77, Monticello 42

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Alexandria 89, St. Cloud Apollo 35

Rocori 65, Little Falls 48

Sauk Rapids-Rice 70, Detroit Lakes 67

St. Cloud Tech 80, Willmar 44

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Farmington 101, Northfield 83

Lakeville North 81, Rochester John Marshall 39

Lakeville South 79, Rochester Mayo 65

Owatonna 80, Rochester Century 72, 2OT

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Bloomington Jefferson 58, Burnsville 55

Eagan 56, Apple Valley 42

Eastview 103, Hastings 40

Rosemount 49, Park (Cottage Grove) 34

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Hopkins 92, Minneapolis South 43

Minneapolis Washburn 66, Robbinsdale Cooper 58

Robbinsdale Armstrong 74, Minneapolis Southwest 71

Wayzata 98, St. Louis Park 63

Section 8=

Quarterfinal=

Bemidji 54, Elk River 49

Brainerd 65, St. Michael-Albertville 47

Buffalo 59, Rogers 54

Moorhead 57, Sartell-St. Stephen 55

