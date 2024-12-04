Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 82, West Central Valley, Stuart 57

ADM 84, Dallas Center-Grimes 81

AGWSR, Ackley 52, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 41

Akron-Westfield 48, West Sioux 46

Albia 82, Washington 49

Alburnett 70, Easton Valley 31

Ames 49, Iowa City 40

Aplington-Parkersburg 79, Sumner-Fredericksburg 60

Audubon 56, Underwood 48

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 82, Central City 38

Bishop Garrigan 81, Belmond-Klemme 35

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 79, Paton-Churdan 41

Carlisle 67, Chariton 36

Cedar Falls 64, Waterloo, East 24

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 66, Clinton 52

Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Center Point-Urbana 40

Central Decatur, Leon 46, Wayne, Corydon 35

Charles City 66, Kee 57

Cherokee 47, Emmetsburg 46

Clarinda 68, Red Oak 60

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 48, West Central, Maynard 27

Collins-Maxwell 59, BCLUW, Conrad 36

Coon Rapids-Bayard 54, Ar-We-Va 42

Davenport, North 80, Burlington 30

Decorah 73, Dubuque, Hempstead 57

Des Moines, Lincoln 59, Marshalltown 51

Dike-New Hartford 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 60

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 70, Tripoli 32

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 69, Urbandale 64

Dubuque Senior 86, Madison East, Wis. 54

Earlham 68, CAM, Anita 53

East Sac County 78, Woodbury Central, Moville 72

Epworth, Western Dubuque 52, West Delaware, Manchester 51

Forest City 65, Eagle Grove 63

GMG, Garwin 85, Twin Cedars, Bussey 51

GTRA 75, West Bend-Mallard 34

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 51

Glenwood 92, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 59

Glidden-Ralston 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 13

Grand View Christian 89, Roland-Story, Story City 60

Griswold 68, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39

Grundy Center 81, Denver 46

Heartland Christian 63, Whiting 31

Hillcrest 78, Highland, Riverside 39

Holy Trinity 53, Central Lee, Donnellson 47

Hudson 38, Jesup 34

IKM-Manning 55, Tri-Center, Neola 52, 2OT

Independence 63, Union Community, LaPorte City 62

Iowa City West 63, Clear Creek-Amana 44

Iowa Valley, Marengo 74, English Valleys, North English 52

Janesville 62, Clarksville 43

Johnston 59, Southeast Polk 49

Kingsley-Pierson 55, Lawton-Bronson 47

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 89, Carroll 53

Linn-Mar, Marion 84, Bettendorf 52

Lisbon 68, Springville 60

MFL-Mar-Mac 81, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46

MOC-Floyd Valley 64, Central Lyon 40

Madrid 73, Southeast Valley 31

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 55, Calamus-Wheatland 48

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 66, Harris-Lake Park 25

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 57

Mediapolis 69, Danville 40

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Benton Community 43

Montezuma 62, Lynnville-Sully 58

Monticello 63, Wilton 19

Mt Ayr 62, Nodaway Valley 37

Murray 58, Lamoni 56

Nevada 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 29

Newman Catholic, Mason City 67, Osage 54

Newton 49, Grinnell 31

North Fayette Valley 76, Central Elkader 55

North Linn, Troy Mills 110, Midland, Wyoming 18

North Polk, Alleman 50, Atlantic 22

Northeast, Goose Lake 65, Regina, Iowa City 48

Notre Dame, Burlington 71, Van Buren, Keosauqua 38

OABCIG 67, Denison-Schleswig 29

Pekin 72, Wapello 42

Pella Christian 78, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 33

Perry 65, Greene County 32

Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 57, Edgewood-Colesburg 47

Ridge View 66, Pocahontas 26

Riverside, Oakland 69, Missouri Valley 59

Rock Valley 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 51

S.C. East 82, Spencer 40

Saydel 65, South Tama County, Tama 50

Sidney 76, Essex 33

Sioux Center 71, Okoboji, Milford 67, OT

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, Estherville-Lincoln Central 46

South Central Calhoun 79, South Hamilton, Jewell 41

South Hardin 72, Oelwein 39

South O’Brien, Paullina 69, George-Little Rock 32

South Winneshiek 69, Postville 41

Southwest Valley 67, East Union, Afton 25

St Ansgar 41, Central Springs 26

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 39, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 33

Storm Lake 85, Sioux City, North 43

Treynor 68, Logan-Magnolia 55

Trinity Christian 49, HMS 44

Unity Christian 76, Boyden-Hull 51

Valley, West Des Moines 76, Ankeny 65

Van Meter 51, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 34

Waterloo Christian School 52, Rockford 40

Waukee Northwest 60, Ankeny Centennial 38

Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Marion 60

West Burlington 97, New London 42

West Lyon, Inwood 68, Sheldon 31

Western Christian 70, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47

Woodbine 68, Exira-EHK 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

GMG, Garwin vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.

