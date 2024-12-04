Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 82, West Central Valley, Stuart 57
ADM 84, Dallas Center-Grimes 81
AGWSR, Ackley 52, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 41
Akron-Westfield 48, West Sioux 46
Albia 82, Washington 49
Alburnett 70, Easton Valley 31
Ames 49, Iowa City 40
Aplington-Parkersburg 79, Sumner-Fredericksburg 60
Audubon 56, Underwood 48
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 82, Central City 38
Bishop Garrigan 81, Belmond-Klemme 35
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 79, Paton-Churdan 41
Carlisle 67, Chariton 36
Cedar Falls 64, Waterloo, East 24
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 66, Clinton 52
Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Center Point-Urbana 40
Central Decatur, Leon 46, Wayne, Corydon 35
Charles City 66, Kee 57
Cherokee 47, Emmetsburg 46
Clarinda 68, Red Oak 60
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 48, West Central, Maynard 27
Collins-Maxwell 59, BCLUW, Conrad 36
Coon Rapids-Bayard 54, Ar-We-Va 42
Davenport, North 80, Burlington 30
Decorah 73, Dubuque, Hempstead 57
Des Moines, Lincoln 59, Marshalltown 51
Dike-New Hartford 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 60
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 70, Tripoli 32
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 69, Urbandale 64
Dubuque Senior 86, Madison East, Wis. 54
Earlham 68, CAM, Anita 53
East Sac County 78, Woodbury Central, Moville 72
Epworth, Western Dubuque 52, West Delaware, Manchester 51
Forest City 65, Eagle Grove 63
GMG, Garwin 85, Twin Cedars, Bussey 51
GTRA 75, West Bend-Mallard 34
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 51
Glenwood 92, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 59
Glidden-Ralston 52, West Harrison, Mondamin 13
Grand View Christian 89, Roland-Story, Story City 60
Griswold 68, Fremont Mills, Tabor 39
Grundy Center 81, Denver 46
Heartland Christian 63, Whiting 31
Hillcrest 78, Highland, Riverside 39
Holy Trinity 53, Central Lee, Donnellson 47
Hudson 38, Jesup 34
IKM-Manning 55, Tri-Center, Neola 52, 2OT
Independence 63, Union Community, LaPorte City 62
Iowa City West 63, Clear Creek-Amana 44
Iowa Valley, Marengo 74, English Valleys, North English 52
Janesville 62, Clarksville 43
Johnston 59, Southeast Polk 49
Kingsley-Pierson 55, Lawton-Bronson 47
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 89, Carroll 53
Linn-Mar, Marion 84, Bettendorf 52
Lisbon 68, Springville 60
MFL-Mar-Mac 81, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46
MOC-Floyd Valley 64, Central Lyon 40
Madrid 73, Southeast Valley 31
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 55, Calamus-Wheatland 48
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 66, Harris-Lake Park 25
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 57
Mediapolis 69, Danville 40
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 63, Benton Community 43
Montezuma 62, Lynnville-Sully 58
Monticello 63, Wilton 19
Mt Ayr 62, Nodaway Valley 37
Murray 58, Lamoni 56
Nevada 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 29
Newman Catholic, Mason City 67, Osage 54
Newton 49, Grinnell 31
North Fayette Valley 76, Central Elkader 55
North Linn, Troy Mills 110, Midland, Wyoming 18
North Polk, Alleman 50, Atlantic 22
Northeast, Goose Lake 65, Regina, Iowa City 48
Notre Dame, Burlington 71, Van Buren, Keosauqua 38
OABCIG 67, Denison-Schleswig 29
Pekin 72, Wapello 42
Pella Christian 78, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 33
Perry 65, Greene County 32
Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 57, Edgewood-Colesburg 47
Ridge View 66, Pocahontas 26
Riverside, Oakland 69, Missouri Valley 59
Rock Valley 75, Sibley-Ocheyedan 51
S.C. East 82, Spencer 40
Saydel 65, South Tama County, Tama 50
Sidney 76, Essex 33
Sioux Center 71, Okoboji, Milford 67, OT
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, Estherville-Lincoln Central 46
South Central Calhoun 79, South Hamilton, Jewell 41
South Hardin 72, Oelwein 39
South O’Brien, Paullina 69, George-Little Rock 32
South Winneshiek 69, Postville 41
Southwest Valley 67, East Union, Afton 25
St Ansgar 41, Central Springs 26
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 39, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 33
Storm Lake 85, Sioux City, North 43
Treynor 68, Logan-Magnolia 55
Trinity Christian 49, HMS 44
Unity Christian 76, Boyden-Hull 51
Valley, West Des Moines 76, Ankeny 65
Van Meter 51, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 34
Waterloo Christian School 52, Rockford 40
Waukee Northwest 60, Ankeny Centennial 38
Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Marion 60
West Burlington 97, New London 42
West Lyon, Inwood 68, Sheldon 31
Western Christian 70, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47
Woodbine 68, Exira-EHK 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
GMG, Garwin vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.
___
