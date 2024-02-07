Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 80, Bagley 38
Albany 77, Mora 32
Alexandria 81, Rocori 30
Aquinas, Wis. 62, Winona Cotter 50
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 81, Renville County West 41
Austin 56, Faribault 40
BOLD 66, West Central 52
Belle Plaine 68, Sibley East 52
Bemidji 60, St. Cloud 55
Benilde-St Margaret’s 88, New Prague 54
Bigfork 65, Nashwauk-Keewatin 38
Blake 52, LeSueur-Henderson 30
Bloomington Kennedy 63, Columbia Heights 15
Braham 67, East Central 28
Brainerd 66, Fergus Falls 50
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 68, GFW 40
Byron 67, Goodhue 62
Cambridge-Isanti 68, St. Francis 42
Cass Lake-Bena 69, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 46
Chanhassen 74, Bloomington Jefferson 50
Chaska 67, Orono 54
Chisago Lakes 48, North Branch 45
Climax-Fisher 56, Fertile-Beltrami 36
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 75, Ashby 38
Crosby-Ironton 91, Aitkin 34
Dassel-Cokato 69, HLWW 40
DeLaSalle 72, Holy Angels 37
Delano 78, Hutchinson 53
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53, Hawley 40
Eagan 56, Lakeville South 43
East Ridge 65, River Falls, Wis. 45
Eastview 75, Farmington 59
Ely 74, Two Harbors 42
Floodwood 53, Hill City 50
Fridley 70, St. Anthony 50
Grand Meadow 54, Kingsland 44
Grand Rapids 61, Duluth East 33
HSRA 51, Higher 32
Hancock 86, Rothsay 50
Hayfield 64, Randolph 42
Henning 66, Browerville/Eagle Valley 33
Hill-Murray 82, Tartan 54
Hinckley-Finlayson 75, Duluth Denfeld 33
Hopkins 83, Eden Prairie 79, OT
Kasson-Mantorville 70, Cannon Falls 34
Kelliher-Northome 72, Pine River-Backus 68
LILA 42, Community Christian 36
Lake City 61, Pine Island 51
Lake Park-Audubon 68, NCEUH 41
Lakeville North 56, Rosemount 52
Legacy Christian 64, Heritage Christian Academy 49
Litchfield 47, Rockford 42
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 57, Laporte 34
MACA 46, Montevideo 39
Mahtomedi 73, Hastings 46
Mankato West 44, Northfield 42
Menahga 52, Frazee 40
Milaca 59, Little Falls 44
Minneapolis Roosevelt 56, Minneapolis North 47
Minneapolis South 56, Minneapolis Washburn 53
Minnehaha Academy 73, Caledonia 33
Minneota 57, Southwest Minnesota Christian 53
Minnetonka 62, St Michael-Albertville 55
Minnewaska 69, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45
Monticello 66, Princeton 65
Moose Lake/Willow River 71, McGregor 61
NRHEG 56, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 51
Nevis 93, Red Lake 15
New London-Spicer 81, Glencoe-Silver Lake 55
New Ulm 83, Waseca 48
North Woods 62, Cherry 59
Nova 46, Washington Tech 35
Park Christian 66, Mahnomen-Waubun 30
Park Rapids 65, Staples-Motley 44
Pelican Rapids 62, Barnesville 59
Pequot Lakes 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 19
Perham 69, Breckenridge 52
Pierz 77, Foley 57
Pine City 67, Hermantown 53
Prior Lake 84, Burnsville 50
Proctor 62, Greenway 33
Robbinsdale Cooper 80, Richfield 27
Rochester Lourdes 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29
Rochester Marshall 82, Rochester Century 73
Rochester Mayo 82, Red Wing 36
Rushford-Peterson 69, Houston 31
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 74, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 58
Sacred Heart 76, Thief River Falls 69
Sartell-St. Stephen 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44
Sauk Centre 70, Holdingford 44
Shakopee 70, Apple Valley 31
Sleepy Eye 72, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 34
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 22
South St. Paul 52, Simley 36
Southland 53, Schaeffer Academy 36
Spring Grove 50, Lyle-Pacelli 39
Springfield 59, New Ulm Cathedral 45
St John’s 57, International School 16
St Louis Park 90, Waconia 81
St Paul Academy 47, Twin Cities Academy 44
St. Paul Harding 45, Community of Peace 12
St. Paul Humboldt 43, Hiawatha 29
St. Peter 71, Stewartville 40
Tri-City United 65, Blue Earth Area 34
Two Rivers 57, North St Paul 23
Underwood 58, Brandon-Evansville 23
United Christian 68, North Lakes Academy 9
Upsala 69, Verndale 62
Wabasha-Kellogg 47, Le Roy-Ostrander 44
Wabasso 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 40
Watertown-Mayer 64, Annandale 51
Wayzata 86, Buffalo 32
West Lutheran 63, PACT 59
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Yellow Medicine East 39
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 61, Battle Lake 51
Windom 79, Mountain Lake Area 46
Winona 74, Owatonna 55
Worthington 65, Pipestone 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
St. Paul Como Park vs. Mounds Park Academy, ccd.
