Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 80, Bagley 38

Albany 77, Mora 32

Alexandria 81, Rocori 30

Aquinas, Wis. 62, Winona Cotter 50

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 81, Renville County West 41

Austin 56, Faribault 40

BOLD 66, West Central 52

Belle Plaine 68, Sibley East 52

Bemidji 60, St. Cloud 55

Benilde-St Margaret’s 88, New Prague 54

Bigfork 65, Nashwauk-Keewatin 38

Blake 52, LeSueur-Henderson 30

Bloomington Kennedy 63, Columbia Heights 15

Braham 67, East Central 28

Brainerd 66, Fergus Falls 50

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 68, GFW 40

Byron 67, Goodhue 62

Cambridge-Isanti 68, St. Francis 42

Cass Lake-Bena 69, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 46

Chanhassen 74, Bloomington Jefferson 50

Chaska 67, Orono 54

Chisago Lakes 48, North Branch 45

Climax-Fisher 56, Fertile-Beltrami 36

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 75, Ashby 38

Crosby-Ironton 91, Aitkin 34

Dassel-Cokato 69, HLWW 40

DeLaSalle 72, Holy Angels 37

Delano 78, Hutchinson 53

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53, Hawley 40

Eagan 56, Lakeville South 43

East Ridge 65, River Falls, Wis. 45

Eastview 75, Farmington 59

Ely 74, Two Harbors 42

Floodwood 53, Hill City 50

Fridley 70, St. Anthony 50

Grand Meadow 54, Kingsland 44

Grand Rapids 61, Duluth East 33

HSRA 51, Higher 32

Hancock 86, Rothsay 50

Hayfield 64, Randolph 42

Henning 66, Browerville/Eagle Valley 33

Hill-Murray 82, Tartan 54

Hinckley-Finlayson 75, Duluth Denfeld 33

Hopkins 83, Eden Prairie 79, OT

Kasson-Mantorville 70, Cannon Falls 34

Kelliher-Northome 72, Pine River-Backus 68

LILA 42, Community Christian 36

Lake City 61, Pine Island 51

Lake Park-Audubon 68, NCEUH 41

Lakeville North 56, Rosemount 52

Legacy Christian 64, Heritage Christian Academy 49

Litchfield 47, Rockford 42

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 57, Laporte 34

MACA 46, Montevideo 39

Mahtomedi 73, Hastings 46

Mankato West 44, Northfield 42

Menahga 52, Frazee 40

Milaca 59, Little Falls 44

Minneapolis Roosevelt 56, Minneapolis North 47

Minneapolis South 56, Minneapolis Washburn 53

Minnehaha Academy 73, Caledonia 33

Minneota 57, Southwest Minnesota Christian 53

Minnetonka 62, St Michael-Albertville 55

Minnewaska 69, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45

Monticello 66, Princeton 65

Moose Lake/Willow River 71, McGregor 61

NRHEG 56, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 51

Nevis 93, Red Lake 15

New London-Spicer 81, Glencoe-Silver Lake 55

New Ulm 83, Waseca 48

North Woods 62, Cherry 59

Nova 46, Washington Tech 35

Park Christian 66, Mahnomen-Waubun 30

Park Rapids 65, Staples-Motley 44

Pelican Rapids 62, Barnesville 59

Pequot Lakes 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 19

Perham 69, Breckenridge 52

Pierz 77, Foley 57

Pine City 67, Hermantown 53

Prior Lake 84, Burnsville 50

Proctor 62, Greenway 33

Robbinsdale Cooper 80, Richfield 27

Rochester Lourdes 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 29

Rochester Marshall 82, Rochester Century 73

Rochester Mayo 82, Red Wing 36

Rushford-Peterson 69, Houston 31

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 74, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 58

Sacred Heart 76, Thief River Falls 69

Sartell-St. Stephen 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44

Sauk Centre 70, Holdingford 44

Shakopee 70, Apple Valley 31

Sleepy Eye 72, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 34

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 22

South St. Paul 52, Simley 36

Southland 53, Schaeffer Academy 36

Spring Grove 50, Lyle-Pacelli 39

Springfield 59, New Ulm Cathedral 45

St John’s 57, International School 16

St Louis Park 90, Waconia 81

St Paul Academy 47, Twin Cities Academy 44

St. Paul Harding 45, Community of Peace 12

St. Paul Humboldt 43, Hiawatha 29

St. Peter 71, Stewartville 40

Tri-City United 65, Blue Earth Area 34

Two Rivers 57, North St Paul 23

Underwood 58, Brandon-Evansville 23

United Christian 68, North Lakes Academy 9

Upsala 69, Verndale 62

Wabasha-Kellogg 47, Le Roy-Ostrander 44

Wabasso 48, Lac qui Parle Valley 40

Watertown-Mayer 64, Annandale 51

Wayzata 86, Buffalo 32

West Lutheran 63, PACT 59

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 68, Yellow Medicine East 39

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 61, Battle Lake 51

Windom 79, Mountain Lake Area 46

Winona 74, Owatonna 55

Worthington 65, Pipestone 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Paul Como Park vs. Mounds Park Academy, ccd.

___

