Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 58, Midland, Wyoming 31

Ankeny 64, Waukee 51

Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Sumner-Fredericksburg 38

Atlantic 77, AC/GC 60

Audubon 61, Missouri Valley 54

Baxter 64, Colo-NESCO 60

Bedford 69, Essex 24

Belle Plaine 72, Tri-County, Thornburg 31

Benton Community 54, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42

Bishop Garrigan 84, Belmond-Klemme 51

Boyden-Hull 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 66, Paton-Churdan 39

Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Charles City 41

Centerville 66, Central Decatur, Leon 58

Clear Lake 66, Fort Dodge 30

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Ar-We-Va, Westside 24

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 66, Glenwood 62

Des Moines, Roosevelt 68, Marshalltown 50

Dike-New Hartford 72, East Marshall, LeGrand 49

East Sac County 75, Woodbury Central, Moville 50

Faith Christian, Ill. 66, Pathway Christian 37

Forest City 68, Eagle Grove 59

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 29

George-Little Rock 69, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Glidden-Ralston 71, West Harrison, Mondamin 36

Heartland Christian 58, Whiting 19

Highland, Riverside 57, Hillcrest 18

Hinton 74, Siouxland 12

Holy Trinity 50, Danville 43

Hudson 74, Jesup 35

IKM-Manning 72, Underwood 37

Iowa City High 62, Burlington 27

Iowa City West 85, Clear Creek-Amana 56

Iowa Falls-Alden 60, West Marshall, State Center 45

Iowa Valley, Marengo 72, English Valleys, North English 48

Kee, Lansing 64, Central Elkader 25

Keokuk 65, Monroe City, Mo. 55

Keota 85, Sigourney 48

Knoxville 65, PCM, Monroe 56

Lawton-Bronson 60, Kingsley-Pierson 49

Le Mars 74, Spirit Lake 70

Linn-Mar, Marion 55, Bettendorf 51

MOC-Floyd Valley 76, Sheldon 28

Maquoketa 76, Regina, Iowa City 53

Marion 81, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 32

Mediapolis 50, Central Lee, Donnellson 45

Nashua-Plainfield 46, Rockford 42

Nevada 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49

North Fayette Valley High School 68, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 25

North Linn, Troy Mills 103, Easton Valley 21

North Mahaska, New Sharon 66, Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom 23

North Polk, Alleman 65, Pella 60

Panorama, Panora 62, Greene County 46

Perry 55, Boone 40

Postville 66, West Central, Maynard 29

Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 54, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49

Ridge View 72, Pocahontas 42

Roland-Story, Story City 94, Gilbert 87

Sioux City, East 82, Spencer 44

South Hardin 70, Oelwein 61

South O’Brien, Paullina 58, Akron-Westfield 35

South Winneshiek High School 74, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 50

Southeast Valley 46, Madrid 39

Springville 73, Cedar Valley Christian 20

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 67, West Sioux 28

Treynor 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 23

Tri-Center, Neola 59, Logan-Magnolia 43

Unity Christian 74, Sioux Center 58

Vinton-Shellsburg 67, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 59

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, AGWSR, Ackley 45

Washington 58, Albia 53

Wayne, Corydon 61, Twin Cedars, Bussey 36

West Branch 64, Beckman Dyersville 51

West Burlington 58, Notre Dame, Burlington 45

West Lyon, Inwood 68, Rock Valley 35

Western Christian 88, Newell-Fonda 43

Wilton 93, Anamosa 72

