Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 58, Midland, Wyoming 31
Ankeny 64, Waukee 51
Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Sumner-Fredericksburg 38
Atlantic 77, AC/GC 60
Audubon 61, Missouri Valley 54
Baxter 64, Colo-NESCO 60
Bedford 69, Essex 24
Belle Plaine 72, Tri-County, Thornburg 31
Benton Community 54, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 42
Bishop Garrigan 84, Belmond-Klemme 51
Boyden-Hull 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 66, Paton-Churdan 39
Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Charles City 41
Centerville 66, Central Decatur, Leon 58
Clear Lake 66, Fort Dodge 30
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Ar-We-Va, Westside 24
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 66, Glenwood 62
Des Moines, Roosevelt 68, Marshalltown 50
Dike-New Hartford 72, East Marshall, LeGrand 49
East Sac County 75, Woodbury Central, Moville 50
Faith Christian, Ill. 66, Pathway Christian 37
Forest City 68, Eagle Grove 59
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 29
George-Little Rock 69, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31
Glidden-Ralston 71, West Harrison, Mondamin 36
Heartland Christian 58, Whiting 19
Highland, Riverside 57, Hillcrest 18
Hinton 74, Siouxland 12
Holy Trinity 50, Danville 43
Hudson 74, Jesup 35
IKM-Manning 72, Underwood 37
Iowa City High 62, Burlington 27
Iowa City West 85, Clear Creek-Amana 56
Iowa Falls-Alden 60, West Marshall, State Center 45
Iowa Valley, Marengo 72, English Valleys, North English 48
Kee, Lansing 64, Central Elkader 25
Keokuk 65, Monroe City, Mo. 55
Keota 85, Sigourney 48
Knoxville 65, PCM, Monroe 56
Lawton-Bronson 60, Kingsley-Pierson 49
Le Mars 74, Spirit Lake 70
Linn-Mar, Marion 55, Bettendorf 51
MOC-Floyd Valley 76, Sheldon 28
Maquoketa 76, Regina, Iowa City 53
Marion 81, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 32
Mediapolis 50, Central Lee, Donnellson 45
Nashua-Plainfield 46, Rockford 42
Nevada 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49
North Fayette Valley High School 68, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 25
North Linn, Troy Mills 103, Easton Valley 21
North Mahaska, New Sharon 66, Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom 23
North Polk, Alleman 65, Pella 60
Panorama, Panora 62, Greene County 46
Perry 55, Boone 40
Postville 66, West Central, Maynard 29
Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 54, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 49
Ridge View 72, Pocahontas 42
Roland-Story, Story City 94, Gilbert 87
Sioux City, East 82, Spencer 44
South Hardin 70, Oelwein 61
South O’Brien, Paullina 58, Akron-Westfield 35
South Winneshiek High School 74, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 50
Southeast Valley 46, Madrid 39
Springville 73, Cedar Valley Christian 20
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 67, West Sioux 28
Treynor 48, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 23
Tri-Center, Neola 59, Logan-Magnolia 43
Unity Christian 74, Sioux Center 58
Vinton-Shellsburg 67, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 59
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 49, AGWSR, Ackley 45
Washington 58, Albia 53
Wayne, Corydon 61, Twin Cedars, Bussey 36
West Branch 64, Beckman Dyersville 51
West Burlington 58, Notre Dame, Burlington 45
West Lyon, Inwood 68, Rock Valley 35
Western Christian 88, Newell-Fonda 43
Wilton 93, Anamosa 72
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..