Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 53, Crookston 37

Albany 60, Pequot Lakes 47

Annandale 77, Litchfield 30

Austin 66, Mankato West 47

Avail Academy 38, Hope Academy 35

BGMR 64, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 38

Becker 73, Princeton 47

Benilde-St Margaret’s 100, St Louis Park 55

Brainerd 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 74, Wabasso 20

Caledonia 65, Rushford-Peterson 40

Chaska 61, Chanhassen 37

Christ’s Household of Faith 67, Twin Cities Academy 48

Cloquet 78, Duluth East 39

DeLaSalle 87, Visitation 64

Delano 78, Chisago Lakes 42

Eagan 51, Eastview 47

Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Maple Lake 23

Farmington 60, Burnsville 29

Forest Lake 72, Mounds View 56

Fosston 51, Stephen-Argyle 42

Fridley 61, Bloomington Kennedy 48

Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, Rockford 61

Hawley 60, Lake Park-Audubon 55

Hayfield 84, Bethlehem Academy 59

Holy Angels 76, Richfield 62

Hopkins 102, St. Paul Como Park 29

Hutchinson 55, Blake 46

Little Falls 61, Swanville 29

Maranatha 57, Cristo Rey Jesuit 19

Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, Minneapolis Washburn 47

Minneapolis South 60, Minneapolis Edison 4

Minneapolis Southwest 64, Minneapolis Henry 36

Minnewaska 71, Melrose 31

Monticello 67, Big Lake 44

Mora 54, East Central 25

Nevis 52, Mahnomen-Waubun 35

New London-Spicer 76, HLWW 21

North Lakes Academy 43, Hiawatha 25

Orono 66, New Prague 54

Prior Lake 95, Apple Valley 54

Providence Academy 102, Holy Family Catholic 52

Renville County West 46, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 44

Rochester Century 56, Owatonna 43

Rosemount 75, Shakopee 39

Sauk Centre 66, Montevideo 37

Sibley East 48, Mankato Loyola 27

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 69, Springfield 68

St Paul Academy 50, Math and Science 18

St. Agnes 68, New Life Academy 34

St. Anthony 68, Robbinsdale Cooper 60

St. Croix Lutheran 67, Nova 15

St. Croix Prep 76, Trinity 28

St. Paul Highland Park 70, HSRA 58

Stillwater 69, Roseville 30

Triton 69, Cannon Falls 51

United Christian 69, Eagle Ridge 22

Verndale 54, Henning 44

West Lutheran 73, Heritage Christian Academy 61

White Bear Lake 65, Park (Cottage Grove) 41

Windom 74, Pipestone 68

Woodbury 50, Cretin-Derham Hall 44

