Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 53, Crookston 37
Albany 60, Pequot Lakes 47
Annandale 77, Litchfield 30
Austin 66, Mankato West 47
Avail Academy 38, Hope Academy 35
BGMR 64, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 38
Becker 73, Princeton 47
Benilde-St Margaret’s 100, St Louis Park 55
Brainerd 67, Sauk Rapids-Rice 38
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 74, Wabasso 20
Caledonia 65, Rushford-Peterson 40
Chaska 61, Chanhassen 37
Christ’s Household of Faith 67, Twin Cities Academy 48
Cloquet 78, Duluth East 39
DeLaSalle 87, Visitation 64
Delano 78, Chisago Lakes 42
Eagan 51, Eastview 47
Eden Valley-Watkins 42, Maple Lake 23
Farmington 60, Burnsville 29
Forest Lake 72, Mounds View 56
Fosston 51, Stephen-Argyle 42
Fridley 61, Bloomington Kennedy 48
Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, Rockford 61
Hawley 60, Lake Park-Audubon 55
Hayfield 84, Bethlehem Academy 59
Holy Angels 76, Richfield 62
Hopkins 102, St. Paul Como Park 29
Hutchinson 55, Blake 46
Little Falls 61, Swanville 29
Maranatha 57, Cristo Rey Jesuit 19
Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, Minneapolis Washburn 47
Minneapolis South 60, Minneapolis Edison 4
Minneapolis Southwest 64, Minneapolis Henry 36
Minnewaska 71, Melrose 31
Monticello 67, Big Lake 44
Mora 54, East Central 25
Nevis 52, Mahnomen-Waubun 35
New London-Spicer 76, HLWW 21
North Lakes Academy 43, Hiawatha 25
Orono 66, New Prague 54
Prior Lake 95, Apple Valley 54
Providence Academy 102, Holy Family Catholic 52
Renville County West 46, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 44
Rochester Century 56, Owatonna 43
Rosemount 75, Shakopee 39
Sauk Centre 66, Montevideo 37
Sibley East 48, Mankato Loyola 27
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 69, Springfield 68
St Paul Academy 50, Math and Science 18
St. Agnes 68, New Life Academy 34
St. Anthony 68, Robbinsdale Cooper 60
St. Croix Lutheran 67, Nova 15
St. Croix Prep 76, Trinity 28
St. Paul Highland Park 70, HSRA 58
Stillwater 69, Roseville 30
Triton 69, Cannon Falls 51
United Christian 69, Eagle Ridge 22
Verndale 54, Henning 44
West Lutheran 73, Heritage Christian Academy 61
White Bear Lake 65, Park (Cottage Grove) 41
Windom 74, Pipestone 68
Woodbury 50, Cretin-Derham Hall 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..