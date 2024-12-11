Tua Tagovailoa says he’s had personal security since one of his cars was broken into

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t want to take chances with the safety of his family, so when one of his cars was broken into about a year ago the Miami Dolphins quarterback hired personal security. Tagovailoa, speaking days after the home of Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow was broken into while the Bengals were playing at Dallas, also noted his security is armed. Burrow’s home was the latest targeted in a string of burglaries of pro athletes’ homes in the U.S. Tagovailoa’s personal security has been in place since before the recent break-ins.

