Transfers a hit for No. 8 Maryland, which brings an unbeaten record into matchup with Michigan State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s women’s basketball team has rebounded in 2024-25 after a down season by its standards. The Terrapins have won their first 11 games with a slew of new players. Of the six women who have started for Maryland, four are transfers in their first season with the Terps. There was no way to know for sure how everyone would mesh. But the early signs are positive. No. 8 Maryland hosts No. 19 Michigan State on Sunday.

