Trae Young makes all 21 free throws and scores 35 points in Hawks’ 123-110 win over Hornets

By The Associated Press
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks forward Dominick Barlow (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young made all of his 21 free throws and scored 35 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to their fourth straight victory, 123-110 over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Young added 12 assists on a poor shooting night from the field. He was 7 of 20 and missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

The Hawks are seventh in the Eastern Conference and moved within five games of idle sixth-place Detroit as they seek to avoid the play-in tournament.

Miles Bridges had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and LaMelo Ball added 25 points and nine assists for the Hornets, who are second-to-last in the East. DaQuan Jeffries contributed 20 points and Mark Williams had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Takeaways

Hornets: Lottery-bound Charlotte entered having won two straight after a nine-game skid.

Hawks: Caris LeVert scored 15 points, Georges Niang had 12, Vit Krejci 11 and Terance Mann 10 on a strong night for Atlanta’s second unit.

Key moment

Onyeka Okongwu made a layup for the Hawks with 10.6 seconds left before halftime for a 52-49 lead. That basket ended up as the start of a 13-0 run that included a jumper by Young and 3-pointers by Zaccharie Risacher and Mouhamed Gueye. Young went on to score 17 points in the third quarter.

Key stat

Atlanta’s bench outscored Charlotte’s 57-18.

Up next

Hornets: At San Antonio on Friday night.

Hawks: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

