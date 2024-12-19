Towns returns to Minnesota, trying to embrace the moment and handle the emotion for Knicks-Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns sat on the visiting team bench as he looked up at the scoreboard to take in a tribute video the Timberwolves produced in honor of his return to Minnesota with the New York Knicks.

Just a few minutes earlier, when Towns jogged onto the court in his unfamiliar blue and orange warmups, the crowd immediately roared upon recognition of his arrival as he flashed a familiar smile.

As surreal as this experience was for everyone inside Target Center on Thursday night, there was also an unmistakable presence of gratitude in the air — from Towns for the nine formative years he had in Minnesota and from the people he left behind for the impact he made on them.

“Whether it was basketball, off the court, family issues, whatever the case may be, KAT was there for you. He always will be,” Timberwolves center Naz Reid said after practice on Wednesday. “That’s why I say he helped shape the guy I am today.”

Towns made his first appearance at the arena since the Timberwolves traded him three days before training camp began to the Knicks, in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and the future salary cap flexibility that came with the unloading of his contract.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns acknowledges the crowd before an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr

“Usually, I’m the one in the Timberwolves jersey, looking at the tribute videos. But it’s kind of weird being on the other side now,” Towns said in the morning before the game, towering over the same interview room podium he’d spoken to reporters on for so many seasons.

Just a few months ago, a large framed print of him hung on the wall behind the riser along with images of other stars playing at Target Center. Now Anthony Edwards is unquestionably the main attraction in Minnesota in more ways than one.

After staying so loyal to a long-languishing franchise, Towns figured he’d be playing for them as long as he was in the NBA, but it’s a cutthroat $11 billion business that leaves little time for nostalgia.

The four-time All-Star was having a hard time this week getting a handle on all the emotions and the intrigue around a regular-season game that was bound to be anything but ordinary. Towns grinned widely as he left his seat on the bench to join his exuberant teammates on the court upon his announcement during the pregame introductions. The subsequent mention of Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, whose two-plus seasons running the Timberwolves were largely a disappointment, drew loud boos after the public address announcer immediately lowered his voice and eliminated any inflection.

As attached as he was to the organization and the community, adjusting to the new place was made easier by the fact he was born and raised nearby in New Jersey. Returning to the center position was a smoother transition because he’d just spent the previous two years acclimating to the power forward spot to accommodate the acquisition of Rudy Gobert. With a default position of deference toward his teammates, switching teams midcareer becomes a bit less daunting.

“It also was my goal to amplify this organization and the players, the community, the staff, everybody in the building to make their lives better, amplify everybody so they could reach new heights in their careers and their lives,” Towns said.

By all accounts, the adjustment has gone well.

The Knicks arrived in Minnesota in third place in the Eastern Conference, and Towns took an average of 24.8 points per game into Thursday’s matchup with the Timberwolves that was his highest in four years. Thibodeau had high expectations that clearly have been met, noting the 29-year-old’s improvement in passing, screening and overall strength since he last coached him.

“He’s always had great touch. He’s always had really good instincts. But I think being in big games and adapting to different teammates, you learn from your teammates also,” Thibodeau said. “And I think understanding that you have to do it within a team concept, that requires a lot of sacrifice. And I think he’s demonstrated that throughout his career.”

Both teams have had their share of changes to navigate. Randle replacing Towns at power forward means more shots and time with the ball in his hand, which has created a challenge for Gobert in particular to adjust to. For the Knicks, the departure of Randle and DiVincenzo has created a void of tenacity and toughness that aren’t necessarily included in the mix of the strengths Towns brings to a team.

Randle was playfully tight-lipped about the prospect of facing the Knicks, for whom he played five years, when asked about it on Wednesday. DiVincenzo, who got into a shouting match with Knicks assistant Rick Brunson during and after the preseason game in New York between the two teams two months ago, said he’d cleared the air with a former coach he considers family. DiVincenzo has had a slow start offensively to his debut with Minnesota, his fifth team in four years.

“Don’t go into a hole just because things aren’t working well and people have expectations of how the season ended last year individually. It doesn’t just necessarily pick up like that,” DiVincenzo said. “Everybody wants it. I want it. I’m playing with a whole new team, whole new fan base, whole new organization. So just staying with it, just trusting in my work, knowing that I’m putting in the work in every single day and it’ll turn.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.