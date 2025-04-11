Toronto aims for first victory of the season, hosts Minnesota United

Minnesota United FC (4-1-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (0-4-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +140, Toronto FC +181, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto aims for its first victory of the season when it hosts Minnesota United.

Toronto is 0-1-1 at home. Toronto has a 0-2-1 record when it scores a single goal.

United is 2-1-1 on the road. United ranks seventh in the MLS giving up seven goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Federico Bernardeschi has two goals and two assists for Toronto. Deandre Christopher Kerr has two goals.

Tanitoluwa Oluwatimikhin Oluwaseyi has scored five goals with one assist for United. Kelvin Yeboah has four goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Toronto: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.0 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

United: Averaging 1.6 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Richie Laryea (injured).

United: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

