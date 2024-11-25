Topa, Stewart, McKenzie, Sulser reach deals ahead of tender deadline

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota pitchers Justin Topa and Brock Stewart agreed to one-year contracts ahead of Friday’s tender deadline along with fellow right-hander Triston McKenzie of Cleveland and Cole Sulser of Tampa Bay.

Agreements and non-tenders reduced players eligible for arbitration to 169 from 238 at the start of last week.

Teams and players are to exchange proposed arbitration salaries on Jan. 9, 2025, and those who don’t reach agreements will be scheduled for hearings from Jan. 27 through Feb. 14, 2025, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Topa was guaranteed $1,225,000 as part of a deal that included a $1 million salary for 2025 and a $2 million team option for 2026 with a $225,000 buyout.

Stewart agreed to an $870,000 salary and can earn $30,000 in bonuses for days on the active roster: $10,000 for 112 and $20,000 for 142.

McKenzie agreed to a $1.95 million, one-year contract and Sulser to a one-year deal that pays $900,000 in the major leagues and $450,000 while in the minors.

