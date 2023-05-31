Top MLB prospects Crews, Skenes lead LSU into NCAA tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The LSU Tigers enter the NCAA baseball tournament with the top two prospects in this summer’s major league baseball draft spearheading their postseason push. Centerfielder Dylan Crews is hitting .420 and was named the SEC player of the year. He’s the consensus top prospect in this July’s amateur draft. Next is pitcher Paul Skenes. The righty throws 100 miles per hour, leads the nation with 167 strikeouts and was named SEC pitcher of the year. If they are the first two drafted, it will be the first time the top two picks came from the same college baseball team. The Tigers open NCAA tournament play Friday in Baton Rouge against Tulane.

