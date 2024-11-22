Titans cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to be put on injured reserve with quadriceps injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will place cornerback L’Jarius Sneed on injured reserve after five missed games with a quadriceps injury. The move will become official on Saturday, according to coach Brian Callahan, and will keep Sneed out at least four more weeks. Sneed has not played since being diagnosed with a bruised quad against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 13. The injury was initially diagnosed as a bruise, and the Titans had hoped Sneed would not miss any time. Two weeks ago, the Titans revealed that the team had also discovered that the quadriceps was strained and would need more time to heal through rest.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.