Tina Charles, Rhyne Howard power Dream to 80-62 victory over Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tina Charles had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Rhyne Howard scored 19 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-62 to pull into a tie for the final WNBA playoff spot. Charles shot 11 for 17 shots from the floor for Atlanta (11-21) on the way to her 13th double-double of the season. She made five 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds to help the Dream end a three-game skid. Allisha Gray had 12 points and Naz Hillmon pitched in with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Dream, who tied Chicago for the last playoff spot after the Sky lost 79-74 to the Minnesota Lynx earlier Sunday. Li Yueru had 14 points to lead Los Angeles (7-25). Rookie Rickea Jackson scored 13 on 5-for-16 shooting.

