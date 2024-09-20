Tina Charles’ record night lifts Atlanta Dream into postseason with 78-67 win over New York Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Charles had a record night to lift the Atlanta Dream into the WNBA playoffs with a 78-67 win over the New York Liberty on Thursday. Charles finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, breaking the league records for both career rebounds and double-doubles. Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon each scored 13 points to lead the Dream. Atlanta came into the game knowing it could clinch a playoff berth win a victory while the Liberty had nothing really to play for having already sewn up the No. 1 seed. The two teams will meet again Sunday in the first round of the postseason in New York.

