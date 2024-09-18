Tina Charles has 16 points and 14 rebounds to tie WNBA double-double record, Dream beats Sky 86-70

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jordin Canada scored 18 points, Tina Charles finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds to tie the WNBA record with the 193rd double-double of her career and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 86-70 to move into the eighth playoff spot with one game left. Charles matched Sylvia Fowles for the league double-double record. Charles also passed 4,000 rebounds for her career and is two shy of matching Fowles’ league record of 4,016. Charles is the only WNBA player with 7,000 points and 4,000 rebounds in her career. Rachel Banham made six 3-pointers to lead Chicago with 22 points.

