Tina Charles becomes WNBA all-time rebounds leader, passing Sylvia Fowles

NEW YORK (AP) — Tina Charles passed Sylvia Fowles to become the WNBA’s all-time rebounding leader with 4,007 in her career on Thursday night. Charles needed three rebounds coming into the game and got them quickly in the first quarter of the Atlanta Dream’s game against the New York Liberty. She broke Fowles’ mark on an offensive tap out that eventually led to a basket 3:08 into the game. The 35-year-old star got her start in Connecticut before being traded to New York before the 2014 season. She also played in Washington, Phoenix and Seattle before coming to Atlanta this year after sitting out last season.

