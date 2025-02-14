Timberwolves use timely performances from rookies Shannon and Dillingham for key win over Thunder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves were short-handed for their final game before the All-Star break and facing the runaway Western Conference leader, playing on back-to-back nights on the heels of a rough loss to an undermanned opponent.

The rookies were more than ready.

With four of their top eight scorers sidelined by injuries, the Timberwolves took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-101 on Thursday in one of their most inspired victories of an uneven season that underscored the necessity of drafting and developing young players even on veteran teams.

Terrence Shannon Jr. was the first man off the bench and had all of his 13 points in the first half, finishing with six rebounds in 29 minutes and a plus-23 rating.

Rob Dillingham pitched in six points and five assists in 21 minutes. He was a plus-18.

Jaylen Clark, who’s technically in his second year after sitting out as a rookie in recovery from a ruptured Achilles tendon, got his first career start.

“I love how the young guys have been playing. I really do,” said coach Chris Finch, who’s been hesitant to lengthen his rotations and get the greenhorns on the court over the last three seasons with the Timberwolves consistently playing meaningful games in the midst of a playoff chase. “We’ve got to try to maintain a role for them going forward. Maybe not every night. They’ve got to stay ready. Who knows when and how healthy we’ll get at any given time, so we’ll wait for that to happen before we make any predictions. But I just kind of like how they’re fighting.”

Clark didn’t make nearly as much of an impact in his 24 minutes on Thursday, but Finch made sure to praise the 2023 second-round draft pick’s recent surge. During a five-game homestand from Feb. 1-8, Clark averaged 22 minutes and totaled 49 points.

Dillingham, the eighth overall pick out of Kentucky, is an energy bug with the ball who helped hound Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s leading scorer, into a 6-for-21 shooting performance.

Shannon’s four highest minutes totals have all come in the last four games. The 27th overall pick in the draft out of Illinois set career highs on Thursday in points, rebounds, minutes and plus-minus.

“He’s super tough, but we already knew that,” Dillingham said. “Any time I see him on the fast break, I throw it up. It’s an automatic bucket or a foul. And he plays defense.”

Shannon was asked afterward when he realized his ticket to playing time was on the defensive end.

“Ah, I knew that before I came into the NBA,” Shannon said. “I was always a two-way player, and that was my mindset coming into the NBA.”

Shannon and Dillingham meshed well in extended time with another young backup, Luka Garza, who had eight points and eight rebounds in 15 minutes. The two first-rounders injected an energy into the offense that was felt by their teammates and the fans.

In the second quarter, Clark grabbed a defensive rebound and threw an outlet pass to Dillingham, who found Shannon for a layup on the 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren to finish the fast break for a 52-35 lead.

On their next trip down the court, Dillingham drove into the lane to draw three defenders and kick the ball to the corner to Shannon. He missed a 3-pointer, but Naz Reid got the rebound to keep the possession alive. Clark attacked the basket and shoveled a pass to a cutting Shannon for another layup.

In the fourth quarter, Dillingham ran a break and sent a behind-the-back pass to Reid on the wing. He sent the ball right back to Dillingham on his way to the hoop for a running layup and a 103-89 lead.

“We just work out every day and wait for our opportunity,” Dillingham said. “Everyone is just positive with what they do. We come in whenever we get a chance, and we can perform.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.