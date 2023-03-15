Timberwolves: Towns expected to return ‘in the coming weeks’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Injured star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to return to action “in the coming weeks,” the Minnesota Timberwolves announced Wednesday.

Minnesota’s game against Boston on Wednesday night marks the 49th consecutive game missed by the three-time All-Star big man with a severely strained right calf muscle.

Towns was hurt on Nov. 28 in a game at Washington. He recently began ramping up his on-court basketball activity, but there are only 3 1/2 weeks remaining in the regular season with the Timberwolves in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

The Timberwolves in their statement said further updates would be “provided when available” but announced no specifics.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, recovering from a knee injury, stands near the bench during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 4, 2023. The Timberwolves won 138-134. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/José Luis Villegas

