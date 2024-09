Tigers gain ground in AL wild card race as Carpenter, Meadows key 4-3 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kerry Carpenter homered twice, Parker Meadows made a home run-saving grab and the surging Detroit Tigers gained ground in the American League wild card race with a 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Carpenter’s third multi-home run game of the season ensured the Tigers their first winning season since 2016 as Detroit (82-74) matched Kansas City (82-74) and moved a half-game in front of Minnesota (81-74) for the final AL wild card spot.

“We still have a long way to go, so we’re going to stay grounded,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. “But both things can happen — we can be proud of what we’re doing and we can stay grounded and look forward to the next series.”

The Twins, who won the season series 7-6 with the Tigers, have the second game of their doubleheader in Boston later Sunday. The Twins would finish ahead of the Tigers if they finish with the same record.

The Tigers have won 11 of their last 14.

Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter (30) reacts as he rounds third base on his home run next to third base coach Joey Cora (56) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass

Baltimore (86-70) lost its fifth consecutive series and fell 5 1/2 games behind New York (91-64) in the AL East race with six to play but is still four games ahead of Kansas City and Detroit for the top wild card spot.

“We had a great chance to win last night, didn’t get it done,” said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde. “We had a chance today also. I thought we just had some unfortunate breaks today.”

Spencer Torkelson homered off Orioles right-hander Albert Suarez (8-7) and Trey Sweeney contributed an RBI double as the Tigers took a 2-0 lead.

Carpenter hit the first of his two homers in the third to make it 3-0.

Cedric Mullins connected with a two-run shot for Baltimore. Jordan Westburg added an RBI double in his first game since July 31 (right wrist fracture) to complete a three-run fifth and tie things up at 3-3.

The damage would’ve been greater without Meadows’ leaping grab over the wall in right-center to deny Colton Cowser a two-run homer off Sean Guenther (2-0) and end the inning.

“I was getting ready to jump at the wall,” said Carpenter, who was in right field with Meadows in center. “And then I saw him. He was locked on that thing.”

Carpenter led off the sixth with his second deep shot and 17th of the season, which cleared the front of the grounds crew shed in right by a few feet.

“It’s huge,” Carpenter said. “They could’ve taken a two-run lead and then two minutes later I hit the homer and we’re up by one. So it changes the entire game.”

From there, Brenan Hanifee and Will Vest bridged the gap to Jason Foley, who worked a perfect ninth for his 26th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: INF Colt Keith (right shoulder) made his first defensive start since Tuesday, playing second base. … Hanifee took Ramon Urías’ sixth-inning liner off the left thigh but remained in the game.

Orioles: Reinstated Westburg and Urías (right ankle sprain) from the 10-day injured list and optioned OF Daniel Johnson and INF Livan Soto to Triple-A Norfolk.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Will return to using a conventional starter to begin a home series against Tampa Bay on Tuesday when AL Cy Young contender Tarik Skubal (17-4, 2.48 ERA) makes his 31st start.

Orioles: Dean Kremer (7-10, 4.19) will try to complete six-plus innings for a fourth consecutive start to open Tuesday’s series at the New York Yankees.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.