Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LF Colton Cowser on a rehab assignment to Norfolk (IL). Sent 3B Jordan Westburg on a rehab assignment to Norfolk.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LF Carson McCusker to St. Paul (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Kevin Kelly from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Durham (IL).

National League

ATLANT BRAVES — Recalled LHP Dylan Dodd from Gwinnett (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Luis Mey to Louisville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Brett de Geus from Lehigh Valley (IL).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Sam Brown Jr. to a rookie contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OL David Quessenberry to a one-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Anthony Campbell to a rookie contract. Waived DT DeMeco Roland.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed RW/LW Tyson Foerster to a two-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Shakir Mukhamadullin to a one-year contract.

UTAH MAMMOTH — Signed D Nick DeSimone to a one-year contract extension.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed G Oscar Ustari through the 2026 season.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Waived D Miguel Araujo.

SAN DIEGO FC — Re-signed G CJ Dos Santos through the 2027 season, with a club option through 2028.

National Women’s Soccer League

DENVER NWSL — Hired Curt Johnson as general manager.

_____

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.