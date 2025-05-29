Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LF Colton Cowser on a rehab assignment to Norfolk (IL). Sent 3B Jordan Westburg on a rehab assignment to Norfolk.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LF Carson McCusker to St. Paul (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Kevin Kelly from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Seabold to Durham (IL).
National League
ATLANT BRAVES — Recalled LHP Dylan Dodd from Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Luis Mey to Louisville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Brett de Geus from Lehigh Valley (IL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Sam Brown Jr. to a rookie contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed OL David Quessenberry to a one-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Anthony Campbell to a rookie contract. Waived DT DeMeco Roland.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed RW/LW Tyson Foerster to a two-year contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed D Shakir Mukhamadullin to a one-year contract.
UTAH MAMMOTH — Signed D Nick DeSimone to a one-year contract extension.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed G Oscar Ustari through the 2026 season.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Waived D Miguel Araujo.
SAN DIEGO FC — Re-signed G CJ Dos Santos through the 2027 season, with a club option through 2028.
National Women’s Soccer League
DENVER NWSL — Hired Curt Johnson as general manager.
_____
