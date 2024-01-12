Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 70, Park Christian 56

Alexandria 68, St. Cloud Apollo 42

Austin 75, Red Wing 59

Avail Academy 67, Twin Cities Academy 65

BOLD 76, Minnewaska 64

Barnesville 71, Pelican Rapids 51

Battle Lake 61, Ashby 56

Braham 74, Milaca 63

Brandon-Evansville 71, Border West 63, OT

Caledonia 85, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 42

Cambridge-Isanti 76, Chisago Lakes 73

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 65, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 30

Cherry 103, Littlefork-Big Falls 57

Crosby-Ironton 81, Greenway 54

Dassel-Cokato 59, Annandale 55

Duluth Denfeld 82, Duluth Marshall 48

Farmington 84, Burnsville 65

Fosston 57, Bagley 43

GHEC 80, Windom 78, OT

Goodhue 68, Kenyon-Wanamingo 41

Hawley 57, Crookston 45

Henning 74, New York Mills 32

Heritage Christian Academy 94, Mayer Lutheran 92

Hermantown 106, Cloquet 79

Hill City 67, Laporte 20

Hillcrest Lutheran 68, Rothsay 38

Holdingford 71, Royalton 65, OT

Immanuel Lutheran 76, Nicollet 53

JWP 74, St. Clair 54

Jordan 61, Watertown-Mayer 56

Kimball 78, Maple Lake 54

Kingsland 57, Wabasha-Kellogg 47

La Crescent 87, Chatfield 47

Lake City 59, Cannon Falls 45

Lewiston-Altura 61, Fillmore Central 59

Mankato East 80, Mankato West 68

Maranatha 87, St. Paul Como Park 80

Minneota 74, Southwest Minnesota Christian 68

Moorhead 78, Bemidji 40

Mora 77, Hinckley-Finlayson 36

Nevis 121, Kelliher-Northome 38

Northfield 61, Winona 59

Ogilvie 66, Cromwell 56

Osakis 78, Browerville/Eagle Valley 50

Owatonna 73, Albert Lea 57

Paynesville 80, Redwood Valley 77

Perham 80, Breckenridge 39

Pillager 73, Aitkin 47

Providence Academy 85, Mounds Park Academy 60

Rochester Century 75, Faribault 61

Rock Ridge 99, International Falls 30

Rocori 74, Brainerd 65

Rushford-Peterson 81, Dover-Eyota 58

Sauk Centre 63, MACA 60

Sauk Rapids-Rice 79, Fergus Falls 76, OT

Shakopee 71, Chanhassen 66

Sleepy Eye 62, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60

Southland 89, Hayfield 38

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 92, Mound Westonka 88

Spectrum 75, West Lutheran 64

Springfield 78, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 71

St. Paul Harding 73, St. Paul Humboldt 36

St. Paul Johnson 93, St. Paul Highland Park 53

St. Thomas Academy 62, Mahtomedi 51

Staples-Motley 76, Frazee 72

Stewartville 72, Rochester Lourdes 30

Stillwater 68, North St Paul 39

Swanville 63, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 53

Underwood 76, Hancock 73, OT

Upsala 56, St John’s 35

West Central 53, Montevideo 49

Winona Cotter 69, St. Charles 56

