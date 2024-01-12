Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup 70, Park Christian 56
Alexandria 68, St. Cloud Apollo 42
Austin 75, Red Wing 59
Avail Academy 67, Twin Cities Academy 65
BOLD 76, Minnewaska 64
Barnesville 71, Pelican Rapids 51
Battle Lake 61, Ashby 56
Braham 74, Milaca 63
Brandon-Evansville 71, Border West 63, OT
Caledonia 85, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 42
Cambridge-Isanti 76, Chisago Lakes 73
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 65, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 30
Cherry 103, Littlefork-Big Falls 57
Crosby-Ironton 81, Greenway 54
Dassel-Cokato 59, Annandale 55
Duluth Denfeld 82, Duluth Marshall 48
Farmington 84, Burnsville 65
Fosston 57, Bagley 43
GHEC 80, Windom 78, OT
Goodhue 68, Kenyon-Wanamingo 41
Hawley 57, Crookston 45
Henning 74, New York Mills 32
Heritage Christian Academy 94, Mayer Lutheran 92
Hermantown 106, Cloquet 79
Hill City 67, Laporte 20
Hillcrest Lutheran 68, Rothsay 38
Holdingford 71, Royalton 65, OT
Immanuel Lutheran 76, Nicollet 53
JWP 74, St. Clair 54
Jordan 61, Watertown-Mayer 56
Kimball 78, Maple Lake 54
Kingsland 57, Wabasha-Kellogg 47
La Crescent 87, Chatfield 47
Lake City 59, Cannon Falls 45
Lewiston-Altura 61, Fillmore Central 59
Mankato East 80, Mankato West 68
Maranatha 87, St. Paul Como Park 80
Minneota 74, Southwest Minnesota Christian 68
Moorhead 78, Bemidji 40
Mora 77, Hinckley-Finlayson 36
Nevis 121, Kelliher-Northome 38
Northfield 61, Winona 59
Ogilvie 66, Cromwell 56
Osakis 78, Browerville/Eagle Valley 50
Owatonna 73, Albert Lea 57
Paynesville 80, Redwood Valley 77
Perham 80, Breckenridge 39
Pillager 73, Aitkin 47
Providence Academy 85, Mounds Park Academy 60
Rochester Century 75, Faribault 61
Rock Ridge 99, International Falls 30
Rocori 74, Brainerd 65
Rushford-Peterson 81, Dover-Eyota 58
Sauk Centre 63, MACA 60
Sauk Rapids-Rice 79, Fergus Falls 76, OT
Shakopee 71, Chanhassen 66
Sleepy Eye 62, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60
Southland 89, Hayfield 38
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 92, Mound Westonka 88
Spectrum 75, West Lutheran 64
Springfield 78, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 71
St. Paul Harding 73, St. Paul Humboldt 36
St. Paul Johnson 93, St. Paul Highland Park 53
St. Thomas Academy 62, Mahtomedi 51
Staples-Motley 76, Frazee 72
Stewartville 72, Rochester Lourdes 30
Stillwater 68, North St Paul 39
Swanville 63, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 53
Underwood 76, Hancock 73, OT
Upsala 56, St John’s 35
West Central 53, Montevideo 49
Winona Cotter 69, St. Charles 56
