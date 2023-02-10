Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption, Davenport 52, Bettendorf 43

Davenport, North 70, Central Clinton, DeWitt 50

Dike-New Hartford 69, South Hardin 25

Estherville Lincoln Central 63, PAC-LM 37

Grinnell 59, Newton 42

Indianola 51, Pella Christian 48

Iowa City West 56, Cedar Rapids, Washington 42

Keokuk 66, Fairfield 23

LeMars 54, Storm Lake 36

Omaha Northwest, Neb. 75, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 40

South Sioux City, Neb. 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47

Sumner-Fredericksburg 61, South Winneshiek, Calmar 25

West Sioux 45, Lawton-Bronson 33

Class 1A Region 1=

First Round=

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Janesville 34

Northwood-Kensett 62, Newman Catholic, Mason City 42

Ruthven-Ayrshire 48, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 44

Saint Ansgar 50, North Butler, Greene 15

Waterloo Christian School 63, North Tama, Traer 44

West Hancock, Britt 67, West Bend-Mallard 50

Class 1A Region 2=

First Round=

AGWSR, Ackley 56, Colo-NESCO 24

Ankeny Christian Academy 38, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28

B-G-M 48, GMG, Garwin 46

Baxter 57, Paton-Churdan 19

Collins-Maxwell 53, Meskwaki Settlement School 20

Glidden-Ralston 58, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51

H-L-V, Victor 32, BCLUW, Conrad 27

Class 1A Region 3=

First Round=

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 68, North Cedar, Stanwood 18

English Valleys, North English 37, Highland, Riverside 33

Iowa Valley, Marengo 52, Belle Plaine 21

Montezuma 76, Hillcrest Academy 12

Class 1A Region 4=

First Round=

Ar-We-Va, Westside 49, Woodbury Central, Moville 39

Coon Rapids-Bayard 58, Audubon 33

George-Little Rock 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 44

Harris-Lake Park 43, Trinity Christian High School 29

Kingsley-Pierson 62, South O’Brien, Paullina 22

River Valley, Correctionville 67, Siouxland Christian 24

Class 1A Region 5=

First Round=

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 66, Whiting 41

CAM, Anita 74, Orient-Macksburg 31

Murray 59, East Union, Afton 33

Riverside, Oakland 43, Griswold 31

Stanton 90, Hamburg 28

Tri-Center, Neola 63, West Harrison, Mondamin 29

Class 1A Region 6=

First Round=

Clarksville 55, Rockford 20

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 45, Tripoli 31

Dunkerton 43, Nashua-Plainfield 37

Edgewood-Colesburg 79, Kee, Lansing 29

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 33, West Central, Maynard 13

Class 1A Region 7=

First Round=

Earlham 61, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43

Fremont Mills, Tabor 63, Essex 25

Lamoni 49, Wayne, Corydon 39

Lenox 65, Diagonal 34

Martensdale-St. Marys 76, Bedford 26

Melcher-Dallas 48, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 43

Sidney 47, East Mills 28

Class 1A Region 8=

First Round=

Burlington Notre Dame 68, New London 30

Lynnville-Sully 63, Moravia 40

North Mahaska, New Sharon 61, Tri-County, Thornburg 31

Seymour 43, Twin Cedars, Bussey 36

Sigourney 64, Moulton-Udell 12

WACO, Wayland 69, Keota 31

Wapello 52, Holy Trinity 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Bondurant Farrar, ccd.

