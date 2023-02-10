Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian/Ellsworth 64, Edgerton 50

Aitkin 63, Staples-Motley 38

Albany 76, Zimmerman 51

Anoka 88, Coon Rapids 67

Barnesville 80, Breckenridge 59

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 76, Bloomington Jefferson 58

Blake 61, St. Paul Academy 58

Brainerd 87, Sauk Rapids-Rice 46

Breck 75, Big Lake 64

Browerville/Eagle Valley 70, Verndale 48

Caledonia 91, Fillmore Central 80

Cannon Falls 62, Pine Island 57

Cass Lake-Bena 67, Pine River-Backus 53

Chanhassen 70, Lakeville South 63

Chatfield 47, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 38

Cloquet 71, Hibbing 49

Columbia Heights 84, Fridley 48

Dassel-Cokato 62, Litchfield 59

Dawson-Boyd 69, Central Minnesota Christian 66

DeLaSalle 78, Bloomington Kennedy 47

Detroit Lakes 65, Crosby-Ironton 58

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 59, Pelican Rapids 46

Eagan 76, Shakopee 64

Elk River 71, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57

Exploration 90, Hmong Academy 43

Floodwood 86, Northeast Range 26

Fosston 85, Red Lake County 61

Hastings 63, Two Rivers 59

Hawley 64, Frazee 25

Hayfield 45, Rushford-Peterson 30

Hiawatha Collegiate 86, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 50

Hills-Beaver Creek 67, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 60

Hope Academy 71, Math and Science Academy 65

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 85, Renville County West 49

Kingsland 75, Mabel-Canton 40

La Crescent 79, Winona Cotter 66

Lac qui Parle Valley 55, MACCRAY 42

Lakeview 73, Canby 65

Lanesboro 66, Houston 46

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77, Mayer Lutheran 57

Lewiston-Altura 83, Dover-Eyota 61

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 47

Mahtomedi 99, Hill-Murray 43

Mankato East 79, Faribault 37

Mankato Loyola 74, Martin County West 67

Maple Grove 88, Blaine 67

Melrose 58, West Central 49

Milaca 71, Foley 66

Milbank, S.D. 97, Ortonville 43

Mille Lacs Co-op 60, Hinckley-Finlayson 49

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Wabasso 59

Montevideo 65, BOLD 63

Mora 58, Pierz 49

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 76, Minnewaska 54

Murray County Central 67, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 35

Nashwauk-Keewatin 65, Greenway 59

Northern Freeze 80, Clearbrook-Gonvick 49

Northland 65, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 21

Orono 76, Hermantown 60

Park Center 68, Totino-Grace 65

Parkers Prairie 77, Brandon-Evansville 43

Paynesville 76, Redwood Valley 70

Pequot Lakes 74, Park Rapids 53

Pipestone 63, Fairmont 53

Princeton 84, Little Falls 66

Red Wing 82, Kasson-Mantorville 54

Rochester Century 77, Northfield 62

Rockford 60, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 22

Rocori 61, Fergus Falls 55

Rogers 62, Osseo 60

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 53, Minneota 47

Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Willmar 47

Sauk Centre 69, Benson 32

Schaeffer Academy 67, Grand Meadow 53

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 95, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 63

South Ridge 76, Hill City 36

South St. Paul 59, Simley 50

Southwest Minnesota Christian 81, Red Rock Central 46

Spectrum 69, Legacy Christian 67

Spring Grove 47, Southland 42

Spring Lake Park 81, Centennial 70

St. Cloud Tech 67, Alexandria 57

St. Croix Lutheran 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 58

St. Francis 92, Cambridge-Isanti 85

St. Paul Highland Park 79, St. Paul Humboldt 51

St. Paul Johnson 79, St. Paul Harding 60

St. Thomas Academy 70, North St. Paul 47

Stewartville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60

Superior, Wis. 81, Grand Rapids 63

Swanville 64, Bertha-Hewitt 53

Tartan 83, St. Paul Como Park 48

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 78, Yellow Medicine East 67

Two Harbors 70, Cromwell 60

United Christian 78, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 63

Wabasha-Kellogg 58, St. Charles 46

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 77, Kittson County Central 37

Warroad 68, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 46

Waseca 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 45

West Lutheran 92, North Lakes Academy 63

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 64, Springfield 61

Win-E-Mac 59, East Grand Forks 57

Windom 90, Madelia 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Heritage Christian Academy vs. PACT Charter, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..