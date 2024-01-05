Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 63, Beckman Dyersville 47
Assumption, Davenport 79, Bettendorf 77, OT
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, MVAOCOU 65
CAM, Anita 58, Southwest Valley 39
Clarksville 62, BCLUW, Conrad 45
Colo-NESCO 50, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49
Des Moines Christian 59, Earlham 43
Des Moines, Roosevelt 73, Grand View Christian 59
Dunkerton 90, GMG, Garwin 75
East Atchison, Mo. 66, Essex 58
Emmetsburg 63, Okoboji, Milford 44
GTRA 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 55
Grundy Center 80, Jesup 49
IKM-Manning 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 59
Janesville 74, Meskwaki Settlement School 40
Lennox, S.D. 63, Rock Valley 52
Lenox 63, Griswold 12
MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Le Mars 50
Nashua-Plainfield 70, Central Springs 50
Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 62, Heartland Christian 37
PCM, Monroe 59, Montezuma 48
Palmyra, Mo. 47, Keokuk 36
Pleasantville 81, Colfax-Mingo 36
Ponca, Neb. 56, Lawton-Bronson 39
Postville 83, Cedar Valley Christian 30
Regina, Iowa City 61, Lisbon 44
Riceville 59, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, OT
Saydel 70, Ogden 56
Shenandoah 52, Fremont Mills, Tabor 45
Sioux City, East 85, Fort Dodge 34
Solon 72, Maquoketa 59
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 38, Kingsley-Pierson 37, OT
Tipton 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 46
Trinity Christian 73, West Sioux 59
Twin Cedars, Bussey 53, Tri-County, Thornburg 41
Underwood 61, Treynor 56
Union Community, LaPorte City 73, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 45
Van Buren, Keosauqua 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 56
Wakefield, Neb. 48, Woodbury Central, Moville 37
West Bend-Mallard 53, Paton-Churdan 44
West Branch 63, Cascade,Western Dubuque 58
Whiting 52, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..