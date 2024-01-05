Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 63, Beckman Dyersville 47

Assumption, Davenport 79, Bettendorf 77, OT

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, MVAOCOU 65

CAM, Anita 58, Southwest Valley 39

Clarksville 62, BCLUW, Conrad 45

Colo-NESCO 50, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 49

Des Moines Christian 59, Earlham 43

Des Moines, Roosevelt 73, Grand View Christian 59

Dunkerton 90, GMG, Garwin 75

East Atchison, Mo. 66, Essex 58

Emmetsburg 63, Okoboji, Milford 44

GTRA 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 55

Grundy Center 80, Jesup 49

IKM-Manning 61, Coon Rapids-Bayard 59

Janesville 74, Meskwaki Settlement School 40

Lennox, S.D. 63, Rock Valley 52

Lenox 63, Griswold 12

MOC-Floyd Valley 67, Le Mars 50

Nashua-Plainfield 70, Central Springs 50

Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 62, Heartland Christian 37

PCM, Monroe 59, Montezuma 48

Palmyra, Mo. 47, Keokuk 36

Pleasantville 81, Colfax-Mingo 36

Ponca, Neb. 56, Lawton-Bronson 39

Postville 83, Cedar Valley Christian 30

Regina, Iowa City 61, Lisbon 44

Riceville 59, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, OT

Saydel 70, Ogden 56

Shenandoah 52, Fremont Mills, Tabor 45

Sioux City, East 85, Fort Dodge 34

Solon 72, Maquoketa 59

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 38, Kingsley-Pierson 37, OT

Tipton 56, North Cedar, Stanwood 46

Trinity Christian 73, West Sioux 59

Twin Cedars, Bussey 53, Tri-County, Thornburg 41

Underwood 61, Treynor 56

Union Community, LaPorte City 73, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 45

Van Buren, Keosauqua 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 56

Wakefield, Neb. 48, Woodbury Central, Moville 37

West Bend-Mallard 53, Paton-Churdan 44

West Branch 63, Cascade,Western Dubuque 58

Whiting 52, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 25

