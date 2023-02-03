Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta-Aurelia 48, West Bend-Mallard 37

BCLUW, Conrad 44, Dunkerton 43

BCLUW, Conrad 44, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 43

Belmond-Klemme 43, Northwood-Kensett 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 64, Western Christian 28

Bondurant Farrar 58, Knoxville 38

CAM, Anita 64, Audubon 41

Central Elkader 68, Kee, Lansing 34

Chariton 47, Wayne, Corydon 25

Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33

Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, AC/GC 37

Diagonal 57, East Union, Afton 40

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 41, North Tama, Traer 22

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 50, Collins-Maxwell 34

Glenwood 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 45

Glidden-Ralston 42, Madrid 36

Grundy Center 50, Roland-Story, Story City 47

Harris-Lake Park 34, Trinity Christian High School 28

Highland, Riverside 59, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 40

Iowa Valley, Marengo 55, H-L-V, Victor 24

Lenox 65, Lamoni 41

Lone Tree 59, Wapello 28

Nevada 49, Grand View Christian 42

New Hampton 52, Central Springs 42

Newell-Fonda 77, Cherokee, Washington 31

North Fayette Valley 68, MFL-Mar-Mac 64

Ottumwa 50, Centerville 43

PAC-LM 70, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 8

Paton-Churdan 43, Colo-NESCO 41

Pella 57, Grinnell 52

Riceville 61, Rockford 15

Rock Valley 59, Unity Christian 48

Saydel 44, Twin Cedars, Bussey 41

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Sibley-Ocheyedan 94, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 41

Sidney 60, Southwest Valley 51

South Hardin 38, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 37, OT

Treynor 68, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 33

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 28

Vinton-Shellsburg 83, Oelwein 35

Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Denver 33

West Branch 42, Lisbon 34

West Central, Maynard 49, Tripoli 44

Wilton 54, Alburnett 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..