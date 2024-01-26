Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 57, Earlham 42
Albia 74, Chariton 49
Algona 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51
Alta-Aurelia 60, West Sioux 49
Anamosa 72, Starmont 38
Ar-We-Va, Westside 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 59
Assumption, Davenport 69, Central Clinton, DeWitt 65
Belle Plaine 91, Tri-Center, Neola 37
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 71, Bellevue 64
Bishop Garrigan 75, Belmond-Klemme 51
Boyden-Hull 62, HMS 24
CAM, Anita 60, Stanton 57
Centerville 78, Eldon Cardinal 66
Central City 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 51
Clarke, Osceola 81, Davis County, Bloomfield 54
Collins-Maxwell 48, Martensdale-St. Marys 45
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 74, Omaha Buena Vista, Neb. 39
Danville 56, Mediapolis 45
Denison-Schleswig 68, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53
Des Moines, North 86, Ottumwa 72
Dunkerton 76, Sumner-Fredericksburg 55
Exira-EHK 66, Panorama, Panora 56
Fort Madison 60, Fairfield 37
Grand View Christian 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39
Grundy Center 88, AGWSR, Ackley 51
Harlan 57, Glenwood 43
Holy Trinity 88, Wapello 56
MFL-Mar-Mac 66, Waterloo Christian School 49
Madrid 58, Des Moines Christian 53
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 47, Trinity Christian 42
Morning Star 43, Quad Cities, Ill. 40
Mt Ayr 55, Southwest Valley 46
North Fayette Valley 64, New Hampton 33
Northwood-Kensett 74, Nashua-Plainfield 59
Notre Dame, Burlington 71, Van Buren, Keosauqua 31
OABCIG 86, Siouxland Christian 44
Okoboji, Milford 66, Sheldon 59
Osage 90, Newman Catholic, Mason City 63
Pella Christian 77, Pekin 24
Perry 69, Fort Dodge 65
Pocahontas 92, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 15
Postville 58, West Central, Maynard 25
Roland-Story, Story City 64, Dike-New Hartford 52
South Hamilton, Jewell 63, South Hardin 46
South O’Brien, Paullina 52, St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 50
Spirit Lake 66, Spencer 59
St Ansgar 69, Central Springs 51
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 61, West Bend-Mallard 34
Tri-Center, Neola 65, Clarinda 44
Valley, West Des Moines 73, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 65
West Fork, Sheffield 89, Rockford 39
West Lyon, Inwood 69, Rock Valley 45
West Nodaway, Mo. 58, Essex 44
Western Christian 75, Unity Christian 53
Winfield-Mount Union 64, WACO, Wayland 56
Woodbine 70, Fremont Mills, Tabor 27
Bluegrass Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Murray 45, Moravia 42, OT
Twin Cedars, Bussey 59, Seymour 43
Frontier Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Heartland Christian 47, Whiting 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carlisle vs. North Polk, Alleman, ppd.
North Tama, Traer vs. BCLUW, Conrad, ppd. to Feb 8th.
