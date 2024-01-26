Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 57, Earlham 42

Albia 74, Chariton 49

Algona 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51

Alta-Aurelia 60, West Sioux 49

Anamosa 72, Starmont 38

Ar-We-Va, Westside 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 59

Assumption, Davenport 69, Central Clinton, DeWitt 65

Belle Plaine 91, Tri-Center, Neola 37

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 71, Bellevue 64

Bishop Garrigan 75, Belmond-Klemme 51

Boyden-Hull 62, HMS 24

CAM, Anita 60, Stanton 57

Centerville 78, Eldon Cardinal 66

Central City 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 51

Clarke, Osceola 81, Davis County, Bloomfield 54

Collins-Maxwell 48, Martensdale-St. Marys 45

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 74, Omaha Buena Vista, Neb. 39

Danville 56, Mediapolis 45

Denison-Schleswig 68, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53

Des Moines, North 86, Ottumwa 72

Dunkerton 76, Sumner-Fredericksburg 55

Exira-EHK 66, Panorama, Panora 56

Fort Madison 60, Fairfield 37

Grand View Christian 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39

Grundy Center 88, AGWSR, Ackley 51

Harlan 57, Glenwood 43

Holy Trinity 88, Wapello 56

MFL-Mar-Mac 66, Waterloo Christian School 49

Madrid 58, Des Moines Christian 53

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 47, Trinity Christian 42

Morning Star 43, Quad Cities, Ill. 40

Mt Ayr 55, Southwest Valley 46

North Fayette Valley 64, New Hampton 33

Northwood-Kensett 74, Nashua-Plainfield 59

Notre Dame, Burlington 71, Van Buren, Keosauqua 31

OABCIG 86, Siouxland Christian 44

Okoboji, Milford 66, Sheldon 59

Osage 90, Newman Catholic, Mason City 63

Pella Christian 77, Pekin 24

Perry 69, Fort Dodge 65

Pocahontas 92, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 15

Postville 58, West Central, Maynard 25

Roland-Story, Story City 64, Dike-New Hartford 52

South Hamilton, Jewell 63, South Hardin 46

South O’Brien, Paullina 52, St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 50

Spirit Lake 66, Spencer 59

St Ansgar 69, Central Springs 51

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 61, West Bend-Mallard 34

Tri-Center, Neola 65, Clarinda 44

Valley, West Des Moines 73, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 65

West Fork, Sheffield 89, Rockford 39

West Lyon, Inwood 69, Rock Valley 45

West Nodaway, Mo. 58, Essex 44

Western Christian 75, Unity Christian 53

Winfield-Mount Union 64, WACO, Wayland 56

Woodbine 70, Fremont Mills, Tabor 27

Bluegrass Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Murray 45, Moravia 42, OT

Twin Cedars, Bussey 59, Seymour 43

Frontier Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Heartland Christian 47, Whiting 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carlisle vs. North Polk, Alleman, ppd.

North Tama, Traer vs. BCLUW, Conrad, ppd. to Feb 8th.

