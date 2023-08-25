Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-10, 25-11, 25-11
Arapahoe def. Franklin, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15
Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22
Bellevue West def. Omaha Central, 25-21, 26-24, 25-6
Broken Bow def. Hershey
Chadron def. Mitchell, 21-25, 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 15-7
Elkhorn North def. Elkhorn, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-14, 25-19, 25-22
Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 25-23, 25-7, 25-20
Guardian Angels def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
Hastings def. York, 25-14, 25-20, 25-13
Hitchcock County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-22, 20-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-22, 25-17, 25-16
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-15, 25-7, 25-23
Meridian def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17
Minden def. Ord, 25-14, 25-12, 25-16
Nebraska Christian def. Shelton, 25-10, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21
Norris def. Wahoo, 25-13, 25-14
Papillion-LaVista def. Gretna, 20-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-21
Southern Valley def. Hi-Line, 25-3, 25-12, 25-13
Southwest def. South Platte, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15
Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-15, 25-18, 25-22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-15, 25-8, 25-4
Wahoo def. Aurora, 25-17, 25-19
Elm Creek Triangular=
Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-12, 25-18
Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-13
Elm Creek def. Ansley-Litchfield, 18-25, 29-27, 25-16
EMF Triangular=
Exeter-Milligan/Friend def. Lewiston, 25-13, 25-12
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-17
Fullerton Triangular=
Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-16, 25-23
Sutton def. Cross County, 25-9, 27-25
Sutton def. Fullerton, 25-21, 25-14
Heartland Triangular=
Heartland def. Palmer, 26-24, 12-25, 25-23
Osceola def. Heartland, 25-15, 25-22
Osceola def. Palmer, 25-22, 25-21
Hemingford Triangular=
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-12, 25-17
Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-23, 25-20
Johnson-Brock Triangular=
Falls City def. Southern, 25-7, 25-11
Johnson-Brock def. Falls City, 25-15, 25-14
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-10, 25-14
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Triangular=
Battle Creek def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-21, 25-19
Leyton Triangular=
Leyton def. Potter-Dix, 25-14, 25-5
Omaha Brownell-Talbot Triangular=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-14, 25-5
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 16-25, 25-19, 25-23
Sandhills/Thedford Triangular=
Sandhills/Thedford def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-8, 25-15
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hay Springs, 25-17, 25-11
Sutherland Triangular=
Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-14
Sutherland def. Perkins County, 18-25, 25-19, 25-20
Yutan Triangular=
Elmwood-Murdock def. Johnson County Central, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16
Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 25-16, 25-15
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..