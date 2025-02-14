Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 69, Palmer Ridge 25
Arickaree 49, Kiowa 32
Coal Ridge 37, Rifle High School 31
College View Academy, Neb. 34, Mile High Adventist Academy 18
Colo. Springs Christian 72, Woodland Park 10
Columbine 51, Ralston Valley 47
Dayspring Christian 72, Clear Creek 6
Des Moines, N.M. 74, Primero 42
Eagle Valley 46, Summit 31
Ellicott 54, Florence 21
Erie 49, Centaurus 29
Evergreen High School 52, Littleton 32
Flatirons Academy 61, SkyView Academy 20
Fort Lupton 59, Jefferson 52
Frederick 65, Niwot 37
Gilpin County 42, Lyons 21
Heritage Christian Academy 44, Loveland Classical 21
Hi-Plains 27, Deer Trail 15
Hoehne 54, Sierra Grande 11
Holly 59, Walsh 33
KIPP Denver 29, Pinnacle 28
Kent Denver 52, St. Mary’s Academy 35
La Junta 58, Banning Lewis 27
Longmont 65, Silver Creek 37
McClave 69, Swink 13
Mile High Adventist Academy 43, Sunnydale, Mo. 28
Monarch 44, Fairview 31
Peak to Peak 43, Eagle Ridge Academy 11
Roosevelt 82, Severance 43
Salida 48, Manitou Springs 29
Sanford 53, Center 20
Standley Lake 45, D’Evelyn 43
Stargate School 31, The Academy 29
Swallows 61, Cripple Creek-Victor 16
Timnath 65, Greeley Central 31
Valor Christian 91, Lakewood 36
Weldon Valley 71, Twin Peaks 43
Wiggins 50, Wray 34
