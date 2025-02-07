Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avail Academy 67, Community of Peace 17
BGMR 71, Warroad 55
Becker 89, Zimmerman 37
Bertha-Hewitt 52, Sebeka 50
Blake 72, PACT 62
Braham 71, East Central 33
Brainerd 73, Sartell-St. Stephen 46
Cambridge-Isanti 54, North Branch 42
Canby 62, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 41
Cass Lake-Bena 69, Nevis 34
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 63, New Ulm Cathedral 43
Chatfield 75, Randolph 61
Christ’s Household of Faith 60, Heritage Christian Academy 48
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 66, Ashby 32
Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Shakopee 46
Crosby-Ironton 91, Mora 20
Deer River 68, Littlefork-Big Falls 53
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 83, Park Rapids 63
Fairmont 65, Redwood Valley 40
Fillmore Central 62, Bethlehem Academy 49
Floodwood 95, Silver Bay 42
Fosston 53, Climax-Fisher 39
Goodhue 47, Dover-Eyota 39
Hancock 78, Rothsay 32
Hastings 56, Simley 24
Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 68, Houston 47
Hermantown 81, Grand Rapids 44
Hillcrest Lutheran 69, Parkers Prairie 50
Hmong Academy 31, Lincoln 14
Holdingford 57, Maple Lake 47
Hope Academy 56, Twin Cities Academy 53
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 84, Central Minnesota Christian 68
LILA 46, St. Paul Highland Park 36
Lac qui Parle Valley 69, Dawson-Boyd 53
Lake City 74, St. Charles 37
Laporte 62, Red Lake 58
Luther, Wis. 56, La Crescent 36
MACCRAY 79, Ortonville 39
Madelia 53, Mountain Lake Area 48
Mahtomedi 62, South St. Paul 29
Mankato Loyola 60, Nicollet 56
Maple Grove 78, Chaska 40
Maple River 58, St. Clair 53
Maranatha 74, North St Paul 51
Mayer Lutheran 71, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 54
Menahga 88, Verndale 26
Mesabi East 58, Ely 40
Mille Lacs 56, Ogilvie 54
Minneapolis Southwest 62, Mound Westonka 40
Minneapolis Washburn 67, Minneapolis Camden 33
Minneota 63, Lakeview 57
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 59, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55
Minnewaska 61, Melrose 40
Mountain Iron-Buhl 53, Cromwell 37
New London-Spicer 68, Albany 23
New York Mills 70, Pillager 30
Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 57, Win-E-Mac 51
North St Paul 79, Minneapolis Edison 9
North Woods 63, Fond du Lac 39
Orono 91, Bloomington Jefferson 28
Pequot Lakes 52, Esko 39
Pine City 70, Aitkin 53
Princeton 75, Chisago Lakes 53
Renville County West 61, Yellow Medicine East 57
Robbinsdale Cooper 44, Bloomington Kennedy 41
Rochester Century 65, Albert Lea 36
Royalton 63, Kimball 39
Sauk Centre 73, Montevideo 39
Sleepy Eye 82, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 46
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 98, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 44
South Ridge 55, McGregor 45
Spectrum 60, Breck 44
Spring Grove 62, Decorah, Iowa 51
St. Francis 62, Big Lake 28
St. James Area 78, Cleveland 50
St. Paul Harding 52, Higher 37
St. Paul Washington/Johnson 52, Minneapolis Roosevelt 21
Stephen-Argyle 57, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 47
Superior, Wis. 56, Duluth East 49
Thief River Falls 62, Crookston 58
Two Rivers 65, Tartan 21
Underwood 58, Brandon-Evansville 53
United South Central 65, Alden-Conger 51
Wadena-Deer Creek 68, Henning 31
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 72, Pine River-Backus 62
West Central 70, Benson 22
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 77, Battle Lake 52
___
