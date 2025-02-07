Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avail Academy 67, Community of Peace 17

BGMR 71, Warroad 55

Becker 89, Zimmerman 37

Bertha-Hewitt 52, Sebeka 50

Blake 72, PACT 62

Braham 71, East Central 33

Brainerd 73, Sartell-St. Stephen 46

Cambridge-Isanti 54, North Branch 42

Canby 62, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 41

Cass Lake-Bena 69, Nevis 34

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 63, New Ulm Cathedral 43

Chatfield 75, Randolph 61

Christ’s Household of Faith 60, Heritage Christian Academy 48

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 66, Ashby 32

Cretin-Derham Hall 56, Shakopee 46

Crosby-Ironton 91, Mora 20

Deer River 68, Littlefork-Big Falls 53

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 83, Park Rapids 63

Fairmont 65, Redwood Valley 40

Fillmore Central 62, Bethlehem Academy 49

Floodwood 95, Silver Bay 42

Fosston 53, Climax-Fisher 39

Goodhue 47, Dover-Eyota 39

Hancock 78, Rothsay 32

Hastings 56, Simley 24

Hayfield/Schaeffer Academy 68, Houston 47

Hermantown 81, Grand Rapids 44

Hillcrest Lutheran 69, Parkers Prairie 50

Hmong Academy 31, Lincoln 14

Holdingford 57, Maple Lake 47

Hope Academy 56, Twin Cities Academy 53

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 84, Central Minnesota Christian 68

LILA 46, St. Paul Highland Park 36

Lac qui Parle Valley 69, Dawson-Boyd 53

Lake City 74, St. Charles 37

Laporte 62, Red Lake 58

Luther, Wis. 56, La Crescent 36

MACCRAY 79, Ortonville 39

Madelia 53, Mountain Lake Area 48

Mahtomedi 62, South St. Paul 29

Mankato Loyola 60, Nicollet 56

Maple Grove 78, Chaska 40

Maple River 58, St. Clair 53

Maranatha 74, North St Paul 51

Mayer Lutheran 71, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 54

Menahga 88, Verndale 26

Mesabi East 58, Ely 40

Mille Lacs 56, Ogilvie 54

Minneapolis Southwest 62, Mound Westonka 40

Minneapolis Washburn 67, Minneapolis Camden 33

Minneota 63, Lakeview 57

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 59, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 55

Minnewaska 61, Melrose 40

Mountain Iron-Buhl 53, Cromwell 37

New London-Spicer 68, Albany 23

New York Mills 70, Pillager 30

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 57, Win-E-Mac 51

North St Paul 79, Minneapolis Edison 9

North Woods 63, Fond du Lac 39

Orono 91, Bloomington Jefferson 28

Pequot Lakes 52, Esko 39

Pine City 70, Aitkin 53

Princeton 75, Chisago Lakes 53

Renville County West 61, Yellow Medicine East 57

Robbinsdale Cooper 44, Bloomington Kennedy 41

Rochester Century 65, Albert Lea 36

Royalton 63, Kimball 39

Sauk Centre 73, Montevideo 39

Sleepy Eye 82, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 46

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 98, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 44

South Ridge 55, McGregor 45

Spectrum 60, Breck 44

Spring Grove 62, Decorah, Iowa 51

St. Francis 62, Big Lake 28

St. James Area 78, Cleveland 50

St. Paul Harding 52, Higher 37

St. Paul Washington/Johnson 52, Minneapolis Roosevelt 21

Stephen-Argyle 57, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 47

Superior, Wis. 56, Duluth East 49

Thief River Falls 62, Crookston 58

Two Rivers 65, Tartan 21

Underwood 58, Brandon-Evansville 53

United South Central 65, Alden-Conger 51

Wadena-Deer Creek 68, Henning 31

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 72, Pine River-Backus 62

West Central 70, Benson 22

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 77, Battle Lake 52

