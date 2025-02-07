Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 68, Red Rock Central 41

Albany 75, Melrose 34

Alden-Conger 65, United South Central 64, OT

Alexandria 96, Willmar 43

Apple Valley 70, Burnsville 56

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 70, Royalton 64

Belle Plaine 64, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 51

Bertha-Hewitt 76, Laporte 29

Big Lake 73, St. Francis 70

Blue Earth Area 86, Martin County West 57

Brandon-Evansville 80, Underwood 70

Browerville/Eagle Valley 64, Border West 62

Cambridge-Isanti 100, North Branch 61

Chisago Lakes 98, Princeton 87

Chisholm 72, Hill City 66

Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa 65, Dover-Eyota 52

DeLaSalle 84, Fridley 70

Duluth Denfeld 61, Cloquet 55

East Grand Forks 81, Win-E-Mac 69

Edgerton 81, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 57

Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 54, Clearbrook-Gonvick 43

Grand Meadow 67, Hayfield 65

Grand Rapids 70, Hermantown 58

Greenway 68, Nashwauk-Keewatin 55

Hastings 86, Simley 48

Hibbing 83, Pierz 79

Hill-Murray 71, Minneapolis Camden 69

Hills-Beaver Creek 58, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 39

Holdingford 98, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80

Jordan 82, Holy Angels 52

Kimball 81, Maple Lake 36

Kittson Central 76, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 41

Le Roy-Ostrander 80, Medford 34

Lewiston-Altura 74, Lake City 71

Mabel-Canton 61, Houston 58

Mahtomedi 80, South St. Paul 66

Mesabi East 67, International Falls 58

Monticello 80, Rocori 57

Mountain Iron-Buhl 80, Cromwell 68

New Life 95, Heritage Christian Academy 94

Nicollet 74, NRHEG 51

Norwood Young America 72, Dassel-Cokato 55

Orono 78, Bloomington Jefferson 52

Park Rapids 63, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42

Paynesville 80, Eden Valley-Watkins 70

Pequot Lakes 65, Moose Lake/Willow River 42

Perham 79, Wadena-Deer Creek 53

Pillager 86, New York Mills 45

Proctor 57, Hinckley-Finlayson 48

Providence Academy 78, St Paul Academy 66

Red Lake County Central 74, Fosston 35

Robbinsdale Cooper 75, Bloomington Kennedy 59

Rothsay 76, Ortonville 64

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 58, Murray County Central 49

Sauk Rapids-Rice 78, Brainerd 62

Schaeffer Academy 66, Kingsland 57

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 77, Chanhassen 74

Southwest Minnesota Christian 93, Mountain Lake Area 39

Springfield 91, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 38

St Michael-Albertville 68, Buffalo 49

St. Anthony 66, Minneapolis Edison 43

St. Cloud Apollo 74, Fergus Falls 69

St. Cloud Cathedral 72, Foley 67

St. James Area 83, Cleveland 72

St. Thomas Academy 53, North St Paul 47

Superior, Wis. 95, Duluth Marshall 34

Tartan 87, Two Rivers 55

Twin Cities Academy 80, Eagle Ridge 77

United Christian 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 48

Upsala 73, Swanville 71

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 69, Littlefork-Big Falls 59

Warroad 78, BGMR 48

Waseca 88, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 58

