Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 68, Red Rock Central 41
Albany 75, Melrose 34
Alden-Conger 65, United South Central 64, OT
Alexandria 96, Willmar 43
Apple Valley 70, Burnsville 56
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 70, Royalton 64
Belle Plaine 64, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 51
Bertha-Hewitt 76, Laporte 29
Big Lake 73, St. Francis 70
Blue Earth Area 86, Martin County West 57
Brandon-Evansville 80, Underwood 70
Browerville/Eagle Valley 64, Border West 62
Cambridge-Isanti 100, North Branch 61
Chisago Lakes 98, Princeton 87
Chisholm 72, Hill City 66
Crestwood, Cresco, Iowa 65, Dover-Eyota 52
DeLaSalle 84, Fridley 70
Duluth Denfeld 61, Cloquet 55
East Grand Forks 81, Win-E-Mac 69
Edgerton 81, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 57
Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 54, Clearbrook-Gonvick 43
Grand Meadow 67, Hayfield 65
Grand Rapids 70, Hermantown 58
Greenway 68, Nashwauk-Keewatin 55
Hastings 86, Simley 48
Hibbing 83, Pierz 79
Hill-Murray 71, Minneapolis Camden 69
Hills-Beaver Creek 58, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 39
Holdingford 98, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80
Jordan 82, Holy Angels 52
Kimball 81, Maple Lake 36
Kittson Central 76, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 41
Le Roy-Ostrander 80, Medford 34
Lewiston-Altura 74, Lake City 71
Mabel-Canton 61, Houston 58
Mahtomedi 80, South St. Paul 66
Mesabi East 67, International Falls 58
Monticello 80, Rocori 57
Mountain Iron-Buhl 80, Cromwell 68
New Life 95, Heritage Christian Academy 94
Nicollet 74, NRHEG 51
Norwood Young America 72, Dassel-Cokato 55
Orono 78, Bloomington Jefferson 52
Park Rapids 63, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 42
Paynesville 80, Eden Valley-Watkins 70
Pequot Lakes 65, Moose Lake/Willow River 42
Perham 79, Wadena-Deer Creek 53
Pillager 86, New York Mills 45
Proctor 57, Hinckley-Finlayson 48
Providence Academy 78, St Paul Academy 66
Red Lake County Central 74, Fosston 35
Robbinsdale Cooper 75, Bloomington Kennedy 59
Rothsay 76, Ortonville 64
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 58, Murray County Central 49
Sauk Rapids-Rice 78, Brainerd 62
Schaeffer Academy 66, Kingsland 57
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 77, Chanhassen 74
Southwest Minnesota Christian 93, Mountain Lake Area 39
Springfield 91, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 38
St Michael-Albertville 68, Buffalo 49
St. Anthony 66, Minneapolis Edison 43
St. Cloud Apollo 74, Fergus Falls 69
St. Cloud Cathedral 72, Foley 67
St. James Area 83, Cleveland 72
St. Thomas Academy 53, North St Paul 47
Superior, Wis. 95, Duluth Marshall 34
Tartan 87, Two Rivers 55
Twin Cities Academy 80, Eagle Ridge 77
United Christian 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 48
Upsala 73, Swanville 71
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 69, Littlefork-Big Falls 59
Warroad 78, BGMR 48
Waseca 88, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..