Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 49, Sacred Heart 35

Alexandria 71, Hutchinson 46

Annandale 53, Kimball 28

Braham 57, Mille Lacs Co-op 22

Brainerd 54, St. Cloud 46

Breckenridge 43, Pelican Rapids 40

Chisago Lakes 50, Big Lake 39

Cromwell 60, Carlton 18

Crookston 61, NCEUH 43

Crosby-Ironton 86, Park Rapids 64

Detroit Lakes 54, Aitkin 28

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 44, Thief River Falls 32

Duluth East 62, Hibbing 37

Duluth Marshall 70, Mesabi East 50

Eagan 65, Apple Valley 13

Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Dassel-Cokato 40

Edgerton 71, Red Rock Central 20

Ely 66, North Woods 41

Esko 77, Hermantown 56

Floodwood 69, Wrenshall 36

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 80, New Ulm Cathedral 28

Goodhue 67, Byron 51

Grand Meadow 60, Schaeffer Academy 44

Grand Rapids 59, Superior, Wis. 50

Hancock 65, Brandon-Evansville 44

High School for Recording Arts 62, Hmong Academy 47

Hillcrest Lutheran 71, Battle Lake 56

Hills-Beaver Creek 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 51

Hinckley-Finlayson 51, Rush City 45

Houston 49, Spring Grove 48

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 93, Madelia 33

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 64, Ortonville 21

Kingsland 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 37

Kittson County Central 63, Fertile-Beltrami 52

Lac qui Parle Valley 69, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54

Lake of the Woods 57, Warroad 36

Lanesboro 64, AC/GE 41

Legacy Christian 94, Liberty Classical 21

Luverne 76, Worthington 39

Mankato East 66, Mankato West 47

Mankato Loyola 43, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 42

Maple River 51, Sibley East 50

Maranatha Christian 75, Concordia Academy 40

Minneapolis Roosevelt 76, Minneapolis Edison 29

Minneapolis South 52, Breck 41

Minneapolis Southwest 66, Columbia Heights 22

Minneapolis Washburn 46, Minneapolis North 32

Minneota 60, Renville County West 32

Minnewaska 59, West Central 56

Montevideo 53, Melrose 43

Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Bigfork 23

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 66, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 28

Nevis 60, Hill City/Northland 21

New York Mills 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 39

Norwood-Young America 63, Medford 33

Osakis 56, Swanville 26

PACT Charter 63, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 37

Park (Cottage Grove) 39, Irondale 36

Parkers Prairie 64, Ashby 24

Pequot Lakes 72, Staples-Motley 35

Perham 69, Hawley 49

Pillager 64, Bertha-Hewitt 25

Pine City 99, Ogilvie 64

Pipestone 71, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Pine Island 21

Proctor 46, Greenway 43

Red Lake County 69, Clearbrook-Gonvick 50

Redwood Valley 62, Lakeview 32

Roseau 64, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 56

Roseville 68, Mounds View 51

Sartell-St. Stephen 65, Milaca 27

Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Rocori 39

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Martin County West 54

South Ridge 69, Two Harbors 51

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 70, Heritage Christian Academy 18

Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Adrian/Ellsworth 38

Spectrum 41, Rockford 23

St. Agnes 48, Nova Classical Academy 32

St. Charles 50, Blooming Prairie 48

St. Croix Lutheran 81, New Life Academy 12

St. Michael-Albertville 82, Buffalo 35

St. Paul Central 42, Washington Tech 37

Stephen-Argyle 74, Red Lake Falls 60

Stewartville 78, Kasson-Mantorville 48

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 71, Yellow Medicine East 61

Triton 62, Lewiston-Altura 28

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 64, Blue Earth Area 38

Underwood 61, Lake Park-Audubon 29

Wabasso 65, Dawson-Boyd 41

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 59, Verndale 54

Waseca 51, Belle Plaine 35

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 67, United South Central 17

Wayzata 63, Eden Prairie 52, OT

West Lutheran 49, Avail Academy 32

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 63, Rothsay 34

Willmar 64, Fergus Falls 56

Win-E-Mac 45, Blackduck 41

Windom 85, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 56

Winona 58, Austin 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brooklyn Center vs. Minneapolis Henry, ccd.

