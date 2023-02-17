Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 49, Sacred Heart 35
Alexandria 71, Hutchinson 46
Annandale 53, Kimball 28
Braham 57, Mille Lacs Co-op 22
Brainerd 54, St. Cloud 46
Breckenridge 43, Pelican Rapids 40
Chisago Lakes 50, Big Lake 39
Cromwell 60, Carlton 18
Crookston 61, NCEUH 43
Crosby-Ironton 86, Park Rapids 64
Detroit Lakes 54, Aitkin 28
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 44, Thief River Falls 32
Duluth East 62, Hibbing 37
Duluth Marshall 70, Mesabi East 50
Eagan 65, Apple Valley 13
Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Dassel-Cokato 40
Edgerton 71, Red Rock Central 20
Ely 66, North Woods 41
Esko 77, Hermantown 56
Floodwood 69, Wrenshall 36
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 80, New Ulm Cathedral 28
Goodhue 67, Byron 51
Grand Meadow 60, Schaeffer Academy 44
Grand Rapids 59, Superior, Wis. 50
Hancock 65, Brandon-Evansville 44
High School for Recording Arts 62, Hmong Academy 47
Hillcrest Lutheran 71, Battle Lake 56
Hills-Beaver Creek 55, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 51
Hinckley-Finlayson 51, Rush City 45
Houston 49, Spring Grove 48
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 93, Madelia 33
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 64, Ortonville 21
Kingsland 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 37
Kittson County Central 63, Fertile-Beltrami 52
Lac qui Parle Valley 69, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 54
Lake of the Woods 57, Warroad 36
Lanesboro 64, AC/GE 41
Legacy Christian 94, Liberty Classical 21
Luverne 76, Worthington 39
Mankato East 66, Mankato West 47
Mankato Loyola 43, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 42
Maple River 51, Sibley East 50
Maranatha Christian 75, Concordia Academy 40
Minneapolis Roosevelt 76, Minneapolis Edison 29
Minneapolis South 52, Breck 41
Minneapolis Southwest 66, Columbia Heights 22
Minneapolis Washburn 46, Minneapolis North 32
Minneota 60, Renville County West 32
Minnewaska 59, West Central 56
Montevideo 53, Melrose 43
Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Bigfork 23
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 66, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 28
Nevis 60, Hill City/Northland 21
New York Mills 61, Mahnomen/Waubun 39
Norwood-Young America 63, Medford 33
Osakis 56, Swanville 26
PACT Charter 63, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 37
Park (Cottage Grove) 39, Irondale 36
Parkers Prairie 64, Ashby 24
Pequot Lakes 72, Staples-Motley 35
Perham 69, Hawley 49
Pillager 64, Bertha-Hewitt 25
Pine City 99, Ogilvie 64
Pipestone 71, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 51
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 63, Pine Island 21
Proctor 46, Greenway 43
Red Lake County 69, Clearbrook-Gonvick 50
Redwood Valley 62, Lakeview 32
Roseau 64, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 56
Roseville 68, Mounds View 51
Sartell-St. Stephen 65, Milaca 27
Sauk Rapids-Rice 67, Rocori 39
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 76, Martin County West 54
South Ridge 69, Two Harbors 51
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 70, Heritage Christian Academy 18
Southwest Minnesota Christian 74, Adrian/Ellsworth 38
Spectrum 41, Rockford 23
St. Agnes 48, Nova Classical Academy 32
St. Charles 50, Blooming Prairie 48
St. Croix Lutheran 81, New Life Academy 12
St. Michael-Albertville 82, Buffalo 35
St. Paul Central 42, Washington Tech 37
Stephen-Argyle 74, Red Lake Falls 60
Stewartville 78, Kasson-Mantorville 48
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 71, Yellow Medicine East 61
Triton 62, Lewiston-Altura 28
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 64, Blue Earth Area 38
Underwood 61, Lake Park-Audubon 29
Wabasso 65, Dawson-Boyd 41
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 59, Verndale 54
Waseca 51, Belle Plaine 35
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 67, United South Central 17
Wayzata 63, Eden Prairie 52, OT
West Lutheran 49, Avail Academy 32
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 63, Rothsay 34
Willmar 64, Fergus Falls 56
Win-E-Mac 45, Blackduck 41
Windom 85, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 56
Winona 58, Austin 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brooklyn Center vs. Minneapolis Henry, ccd.
