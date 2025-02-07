Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 56

Alburnett 86, East Buchanan, Winthrop 29

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 44

CAM, Anita 62, Audubon 57

Chariton 68, Wayne, Corydon 43

Cherokee 74, Newell-Fonda 35

Creston 55, Earlham 53

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76, Clear Lake 39

Glenwood 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58

HMS 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 64

IKM-Manning 55, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 36

Saydel 80, Twin Cedars, Bussey 39

South Hardin 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64, Pocahontas 52

Storm Lake 93, Fort Dodge 61

Tipton 57, Anamosa 54

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

MVAOCOU 75, Siouxland Christian 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Paton-Churdan vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..