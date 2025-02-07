Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 60, Coon Rapids-Bayard 56
Alburnett 86, East Buchanan, Winthrop 29
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 44
CAM, Anita 62, Audubon 57
Chariton 68, Wayne, Corydon 43
Cherokee 74, Newell-Fonda 35
Creston 55, Earlham 53
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 76, Clear Lake 39
Glenwood 62, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58
HMS 65, Sibley-Ocheyedan 64
IKM-Manning 55, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 36
Saydel 80, Twin Cedars, Bussey 39
South Hardin 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 48
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64, Pocahontas 52
Storm Lake 93, Fort Dodge 61
Tipton 57, Anamosa 54
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
MVAOCOU 75, Siouxland Christian 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Paton-Churdan vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..